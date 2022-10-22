Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football offers 2023 edge rusher Nikko TaylorThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Chris Hickman left off depth chartThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Luke Reimer back for Illinois gameThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph plays role in Malachi Coleman commitmentThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
kfornow.com
Lincoln Has Eight Teams In State Football Playoffs
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 22)–The Nebraska School Activities Association on Saturday released the pairings for the 2022 State High School Football Playoffs, with eight Lincoln area teams that have qualified in five of the seven classifications. In Class A, Lincoln Southwest is the No. 8 seed and will host No....
WOWT
High school football Week 9: Elkhorn South remains perfect, beating Omaha North 42-6
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several teams remain undefeated through Week 9 as the regular season comes to a close. Here are the highlights from tonight’s action on the gridiron.
nebpreps.com
Quick Glance: 2022 Football Playoff Projections
The 2022 NSAA football playoffs begin next Friday at home sites across Nebraska. With our best math, we take a look at projections for the brackets. You can join us bright and early at 8:30 on Saturday morning for the official NSAA bracket reveal. Class A. 16. Papillion-LaVista (4-5) at...
North Platte Telegraph
Sam Griesel, Juwan Gary shine in Nebraska basketball's exhibition win
Nebraska beat Chadron State 87-60 during Sunday’s exhibition at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Alabama transfer Juwan Gary led all scorers with 23 points to go with nine rebounds (four offensive) in a sixth-man role. North Dakota State transfer Sam Griesel added 14 points, seven assists and four rebounds. NU shot...
Nebraska Football: Rumored coaching search angle could spell disaster
There’s been a lot of talk … a lot of talk about who the next Nebraska football head coach is going to be. Despite the noise getting louder about who the next head coach is going to be and the fact that there isn’t anything that could be considered agreement on who is going to get the job, there has been consistency in the rumors. Those rumors and whispers and analyst predictions have all been predicated on the fact that when Trev Alberts decides on his guy, he’s going to open the wallet and dole out a ton of cash to lure him to Lincoln.
Nebrasketball Knocks Rust Off With Exhibition Win
The Huskers kept things simple in their victory over Chadron State
Nine to be inducted into Omaha Public Schools Athletics Hall of Fame
A press release from Omaha Public Schools announced that nine former athletes, coaches and administrators will be inducted into the Omaha Public Schools Athletics Hall of Fame.
kmaland.com
College Volleyball (10/22): Creighton, Drake sweep, Nebraska, UNI winners in 4
(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Creighton, Northern Iowa and Drake were winners in Saturday's regional college volleyball action. Find the full scoreboard here. REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (10/22) Nebraska 3 Illinois 0. Creighton 3 Georgetown 0. South Dakota 3 Omaha 1. Northern Iowa 3 Evansville 1. Drake 3 Indiana State 0. Baylor 3...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Mickey Joseph poised to get first commit
While the Huskers are not playing a game today, Nebraska football recruiting could get a rather big win. That’s because one of the biggest and most sought-after recruits of the 2023 class is announcing his commitment on Saturday. While it’s a bit of an uphill climb for the Cornhuskers, it’s still believed that Malachi Coleman will announce his pledge to Nebraska, marking the first official commitment of the Mickey Joseph era.
Kearney Hub
McKewon: Key questions to ponder as Trev Alberts tightens coaching search
ON MY COUCH AFTER A BYE-WEEK WEDDING – And there’s nothing wrong with a little Pac-12 After Dark starring the coach Nebraska could have hired had it fired Scott Frost last year. Kalen DeBoer, native South Dakotan, has Washington at 6-2. He took the UW job just after...
Adrian Martinez Explains What Went Wrong At Nebraska
Adrian Martinez has seen newfound success since transferring to Kansas State from Nebraska. And in a recent sit-down aired on this Saturday's "College GameDay," the former Huskers QB spoke on his time in Lincoln and how K-State has been a fresh start for him. A lot of things [went wrong]....
KETV.com
Former soccer star Emmanuel Adebayor visits players, fans at Nebraska State Cup
OMAHA, Neb. — The Nebraska State Cup had a special guest at Morrison Stadium on Saturday. Former Real Madrid, Manchester City and Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor stopped by to meet players and fans, sign autographs and share words of inspiration to the next generation of soccer stars. Adebayor scored...
3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln Southwest High School opens to evacuees
LINCOLN, Neb. -- With thousands needing a place to go following wildfires in southeast Nebraska, a capital city school has opened its doors. Lincoln Southwest High School was used as an evacuation center for the many forced from their homes due to wildfires. The American Red Cross and Salvation Army...
klkntv.com
Eight largest jackpot in Powerball history
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Feeling lucky?. Powerball’s jackpot is now up to 610 Million dollars. It’s the eighth largest jackpot in Powerball’s 30-year history. The Powerball jackpot crossed the 600 Million dollar mark after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night. The 610 million...
klkntv.com
Several roads closed because of Nebraska wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Transportation is asking people to avoid roads impacted by the wildfires on Sunday. U.S. Highway 275 is closed in both directions between Nebraska Highway 15 and M Road near Wisner because of the fires. U.S. Highway 136 is closed in both...
4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska
If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
Daily Nebraskan
GALLERY: Night of the Living Drag Show
About a dozen drag performers took the stage inside the Centennial Room of the Nebraska Union for the annual Night of the Living Drag Show on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Night of the Living Drag is a Halloween-themed drag show put on by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's LGBTQA+ Center and Spectrum UNL.
News Channel Nebraska
Grass fires in rural area south of Lincoln prompt evacuation
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Residents in a rural area south of Lincoln were ordered to evacuate their homes Sunday afternoon because of wind-driven grass fires in the area. Anyone living in an area between Cortland and Firth in southern Lancaster and northern Gage counties was urged to evacuate because of the fires.
KETV.com
Wind-swept wildfires force evacuations across Eastern Nebraska, Western Iowa
LINCOLN, Neb. — Ferocious winds turned small fires into large ones across Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa Sunday, damaging homes and pushing hundreds of volunteer and professional firefighters to their limits. Farmers and law enforcement took stands along county roads and in farm fields parched by weeks of little...
Comments / 0