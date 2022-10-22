ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

kfornow.com

Lincoln Has Eight Teams In State Football Playoffs

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 22)–The Nebraska School Activities Association on Saturday released the pairings for the 2022 State High School Football Playoffs, with eight Lincoln area teams that have qualified in five of the seven classifications. In Class A, Lincoln Southwest is the No. 8 seed and will host No....
LINCOLN, NE
nebpreps.com

Quick Glance: 2022 Football Playoff Projections

The 2022 NSAA football playoffs begin next Friday at home sites across Nebraska. With our best math, we take a look at projections for the brackets. You can join us bright and early at 8:30 on Saturday morning for the official NSAA bracket reveal. Class A. 16. Papillion-LaVista (4-5) at...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Sam Griesel, Juwan Gary shine in Nebraska basketball's exhibition win

Nebraska beat Chadron State 87-60 during Sunday’s exhibition at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Alabama transfer Juwan Gary led all scorers with 23 points to go with nine rebounds (four offensive) in a sixth-man role. North Dakota State transfer Sam Griesel added 14 points, seven assists and four rebounds. NU shot...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Rumored coaching search angle could spell disaster

There’s been a lot of talk … a lot of talk about who the next Nebraska football head coach is going to be. Despite the noise getting louder about who the next head coach is going to be and the fact that there isn’t anything that could be considered agreement on who is going to get the job, there has been consistency in the rumors. Those rumors and whispers and analyst predictions have all been predicated on the fact that when Trev Alberts decides on his guy, he’s going to open the wallet and dole out a ton of cash to lure him to Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football Recruiting: Mickey Joseph poised to get first commit

While the Huskers are not playing a game today, Nebraska football recruiting could get a rather big win. That’s because one of the biggest and most sought-after recruits of the 2023 class is announcing his commitment on Saturday. While it’s a bit of an uphill climb for the Cornhuskers, it’s still believed that Malachi Coleman will announce his pledge to Nebraska, marking the first official commitment of the Mickey Joseph era.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Adrian Martinez Explains What Went Wrong At Nebraska

Adrian Martinez has seen newfound success since transferring to Kansas State from Nebraska. And in a recent sit-down aired on this Saturday's "College GameDay," the former Huskers QB spoke on his time in Lincoln and how K-State has been a fresh start for him. A lot of things [went wrong]....
LINCOLN, NE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln Southwest High School opens to evacuees

LINCOLN, Neb. -- With thousands needing a place to go following wildfires in southeast Nebraska, a capital city school has opened its doors. Lincoln Southwest High School was used as an evacuation center for the many forced from their homes due to wildfires. The American Red Cross and Salvation Army...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Eight largest jackpot in Powerball history

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Feeling lucky?. Powerball’s jackpot is now up to 610 Million dollars. It’s the eighth largest jackpot in Powerball’s 30-year history. The Powerball jackpot crossed the 600 Million dollar mark after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night. The 610 million...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Several roads closed because of Nebraska wildfires

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Transportation is asking people to avoid roads impacted by the wildfires on Sunday. U.S. Highway 275 is closed in both directions between Nebraska Highway 15 and M Road near Wisner because of the fires. U.S. Highway 136 is closed in both...
NEBRASKA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska

If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
Daily Nebraskan

GALLERY: Night of the Living Drag Show

About a dozen drag performers took the stage inside the Centennial Room of the Nebraska Union for the annual Night of the Living Drag Show on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Night of the Living Drag is a Halloween-themed drag show put on by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's LGBTQA+ Center and Spectrum UNL.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Grass fires in rural area south of Lincoln prompt evacuation

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Residents in a rural area south of Lincoln were ordered to evacuate their homes Sunday afternoon because of wind-driven grass fires in the area. Anyone living in an area between Cortland and Firth in southern Lancaster and northern Gage counties was urged to evacuate because of the fires.
LINCOLN, NE

