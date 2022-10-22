Read full article on original website
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Beto O'Rourke Visits a Military Town as He Looks to Gain Their SupportTom HandyKilleen, TX
Child molester who assaulted three preteen girls gets life in prisonCovering KatyHarris County, TX
KWTX
Woman loses wedding ring at Baylor Homecoming Parade
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local woman is asking for help after she lost her wedding ring at the Baylor University Homecoming Parade Saturday morning. Tina Wilson, who has been married to her husband for six years, says she lost her wedding ring throwing candy off of the Central Texas Helping Hands float.
fox44news.com
Waco fire forces people out of homes
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Residents of a Waco townhome have been displaced after a Sunday evening fire. Crews were dispatched around 5:25 p.m. Sunday to a second-alarm structure fire in the 900 block of Briar Drive. Additional units were requested. The fire occurred inside of a two-unit townhome....
Meet Jake Wright, the Biggest Dallas Cowboys Fan in Killeen, Texas
MEET JAKE WRIGHT - KILLEEN'S #1 DALLAS COWBOYS FAN. Just look at this mobile monument to America's Team. Jake had every inch of his SUV plastered with Cowboys regalia. This car is exactly what you think a Dallas fanatic would drive. From the tires to the roof, and even the interior, this man's ride leaves no room for doubt about who he's rooting for on the good days and the bad.
Copperas Cove, Texas Man has to Shoot Out Window Before Clocking In
Look, we get it. Sometimes, you just don't want to go to work. Even here at the radio station, we have days like that. But we suck it up, put on our best face and show up to perform at the best level we can for that day. Before that, though, you probably need to get some frustration out before heading in. Some will just scream in their car, others will take a moment of Zen or for this man in Copperas Cove, Texas, he decides he needs to shoot out a window at the H-E-B Plus he works at before heading in for his shift.
fox44news.com
Robinson Family Farm Reopens after fire
TEMPLE, Texas (Fox 44) — One week ago today, half the parking lot of the Robinson Family Farm was set ablaze by what officials are initially reporting as an improperly discarded cigarette. In total, the fire torched 73 cars. The Robinson family says it’s a day they will never...
New recovery center for veterans opens in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the opening of Virtue Recovery Center in Killeen. Virtue Recovery is a nationally accredited, inpatient drug & alcohol rehab center that offers residential treatment for individuals suffering from addiction, dual diagnosis, and underlying trauma. They also have a Veterans program that caters to the Veteran’s specific needs.
dallasexpress.com
Game Warden Seek Deer Poacher Near Lake
A Texas Game Warden has asked for the public to help identify the suspect in illegal poaching carried out at a Texas lake last week. The McLennan County Game Warden said a surveillance video shows a silver Ford F-150 driving from the scene after someone inside the vehicle shot two white-tailed deer at the Lake Waco marina, KWTX reported.
Warning Notice! Belton Texas Has Been Ordered To Boil Water
UPDATE Saturday, October 22, 11:52 AM: City of Belton spokesman Paul Romer reports that the precautionary boil notice has been lifted. Belton, Texas please don’t hate me for this, because I know I hate writing annoying articles but this one is necessary. A boil water notice has been issued for neighborhoods in Belton unfortunately the notices are in response to repair on a Repsher Watermain.
easttexasradio.com
Texas Counties Talk Decriminalizing Marijuana
After President Biden pardoned a federal conviction concerning marijuana, two Central Texas communities are coming together on Saturday to continue the conversation of decriminalizing marijuana in their area. Proposition A would apply to Killeen and Harker Heights, decriminalizing the possession of no more than four ounces of marijuana. Those found with the plant on them will not face arrest or conviction. It is a decision that will be in the hands of voters in less than a month, so local leaders on both sides of the issue will be holding a public conversation to engage with the community and answer their questions and concerns.
KWTX
Firefighters in Bell County extinguish large grass fire north of Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County Fire Fighters on Friday afternoon extinguished a large grass fire in Pendleton, a community north of Temple. Structures in the area of Cleghorn, Rose Hall, and Old Howard were reportedly in the fire’s path. This is a developing story.
Unknown Individual Fires Gun, Breaks Window At Copperas Cove, Texas H-E-B
One H-E-B in Central Texas is currently trying to ascertain why a single window of their building was damaged. The store where the incident happened is located in Copperas Cove. What Authorities Know Currently. On Tuesday October 18th, 2022, around the time of 5:30 PM, an unknown person fired their...
KWTX
Early voting starts Monday: What you need to know before you cast your ballot
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Early voting for the November 8th, General Election begins Monday. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of resources so you’re prepared to hit the polls. Bell County:. Beginning at 7:00 a.m. Monday, Bell County voters will have the chance to cast their...
fox44news.com
Woman held after toddler grabbed in grocery store
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Temple Police report a 31-year-old woman was taken into custody following a midday Saturday incident at a grocery store, where a two-year-old was grabbed while in a bathroom stall. A Temple PD spokesperson said officers were called to the store in the 1300 block of...
Bell County Election Department gives list of Do's and Don'ts for voters
BELL COUNTY, Texas — With the General Election coming soon on Nov. 8, and early voting beginning Oct. 24, the Bell County Election Department is giving residents some advice on how to prepare to head to the polls. The first important piece of information is where voters can go...
Elderly Woman’s Car Stolen From Driveway by ‘Good Samaritan’ in Killeen, Texas
This is just sad. An elderly woman in Killeen, Texas was the victim of car theft - by the same person who helped carry items into her house. Now Killeen Police are asking for the public's help to find the man suspected of taking the keys and driving away in the vehicle after his 'good deed'.
KWTX
Bell County leaders hosting public forum to begin conversation about decriminalizing marijuana
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texas communities are coming together on Saturday to continue the conversation of decriminalizing marijuana in their area. The move comes after President Biden said he will be pardoning all federal convictions. Proposition A would apply to Killeen and Harker Heights and it would decriminalize...
