wrestlingworld.co

Jey Uso Disobeys The Tribal Chief, Attacks Logan Paul on WWE SmackDown

The issues within The Bloodline have continued to be pushed to the forefront of the stable in recent weeks and, this week’s SmackDown, despite Roman Reigns’ absence, showed his lack of control. Reigns told The Bloodline not to engage with Logan Paul this week, a message that Sami...
ewrestlingnews.com

Bully Ray Advises WWE To Not Bring Back Bray Wyatt’s ‘The Fiend’ Persona

WWE Hall of Famer and Impact Wrestling star Bully Ray has said WWE should avoid bringing back ‘The Fiend’ now that Bray Wyatt has returned. Wyatt returned to WWE in the closing moments of the Extreme Rules 2022 Premium Live Event, 15 months after his release under the company’s previous regime.
rajah.com

Matt Hardy Talks WWE Previously Booking Bad Taste Storylines

Current All Elite Wrestling Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy made an appearance on an episode of Busted Open Radio to talk about a variety of topics such as WWE previously booking storylines with bad taste like the storyline of his brother's struggles with addiction and alcohol over the years and how you won't be seeing that as much now with Triple H in charge.
rajah.com

Matt Hardy Reveals His Favorite Version Of The Undertaker

Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as what is his favorite version of The Undertaker. Matt Hardy said:. “The original I think [is my favourite...
rajah.com

WWE News: Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Full Halloween Havoc Highlights (Video)

-- The 'Top 10' moments from Friday's episode of Smackdown are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Find out if your favorite moment made the list by watching the video embedded below:. -- Additional content has also been added to WWE's YouTube channel. Catch the full highlights from Saturday...
rajah.com

Konnan Says Damage CTRL Has Been Dragging Bayley Down

Pro wrestling legend Konnan recently took to his "Keepin' It 100 with Konnan" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how the WWE has been investing a lot of time on Damage CTRL and how he feels Dakota Kai has zero personality and how Dakota and IYO SKY have just been dragging Bayley down.
rajah.com

Booker T Shares His Thoughts On The Evolution Of Bray Wyatt

During the latest recording of his own Hall Of Fame podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer and current NXT commentator Booker T discussed the evolution Bray Wyatt. “Bray Wyatt came back and he cut a promo, and he cut a promo as his real self … But I think Bray Wyatt being more real is the direction that I think that character may take and I think it’s the character that I would want to see because I feel like I could do so much more with that character. That’s going to need to evolve into something that we can all look at it and say, ‘Yeah, I can buy that. I can believe that. Yeah, okay, I get it.’ And if we don’t get to that point right there, it’s going to be something that –- just like the Bray Wyatt before –- it was hard to work with.“
rajah.com

Abby Jane Talks Competing In IMPACT Wrestling And AEW

Indie Star Abby Jane recently spoke with PWMania.com on a number of topics such as her time competing in IMPACT Wrestling. “It was crazy wrestling there. I didn’t even consider that a possibility. Now that you see people you know or have worked with before on AEW Dark, being on Impact was something I’ve never considered. I’ve known her [Masha Slamovich] since I debuted and getting to wrestle her was really insane and such a cool moment. It was a cool atmosphere and getting to be there with so many great people was awesome. Everyone was so supportive, and it felt like one big family.”
rajah.com

Shawn Michaels Explains Why T-Bar Burned His Mask At Halloween Havoc

Why did T-Bar burn his mask at NXT Halloween Havoc?. That's the burning question that Shawn Michaels answered during Saturday evening's Halloween Havoc post-show media call. Check out the comments from the current WWE SVP of Talent Development-Creative below:. “It’s not like we don’t see what goes on out there...
rajah.com

Road Dogg On If AEW's Jungle Boy Is Worthy Of Having A Hit Entrance Theme Music

WWE producer and wrestling legend Road Dogg recently took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as if AEW Star Jungle Boy is worthy of having a hit song like “Tarzan Boy” by Baltimora as his entrance theme music as he hardly sees him on AEW TV.
rajah.com

WWE News: AJ Styles Talks NASCAR With Jeff Burton, Latest WWE Top 10

-- A fresh edition of 'Top 10' is now available on the official YouTube channel of World Wrestling Entertainment. Check out Carmella’s best moments in the video below:. -- In other news from the land of sports-entertainment, WWE posted a video of AJ Styles talking NASCAR with Jeff Burton and Corey LaJoie:
rajah.com

Jim Ross Offers Strong Praise For MJF, William Regal Segment On AEW Dynamite

Jim Ross was impressed by the MJF and William Regal segment on AEW Dynamite this week. During a recent episode of his Grilling J.R. podcast, the AEW commentator offered strong praise for the two performers for their highly-regarded promo segment. Featured below is an excerpt from the show where he...
wrestletalk.com

Top WWE Star Discusses Possible Options To Headline WrestleMania Against

A top WWE star has discussed possible options to headline WrestleMania against. Bobby Lashley finds himself embroiled in a feud with Brock Lesnar after the Beast Incarnate cost him the United States Championship on the October 10 edition of WWE Raw. This kind of showdown wouldn’t seem out of place...
rajah.com

Kurt Angle Talks The WWE Dark Match He Had With Owen Hart In 1999

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently made an appearance on an Inside The Ropes Live Event to discuss a variety of topics such as the non-televised dark match he had with WWE legend Owen Hart before a TV Taping on May 10th, 1999, which is just 12 days prior to Hart’s fatal accident at Over the Edge 1999.

