wrestlingworld.co
Jey Uso Disobeys The Tribal Chief, Attacks Logan Paul on WWE SmackDown
The issues within The Bloodline have continued to be pushed to the forefront of the stable in recent weeks and, this week’s SmackDown, despite Roman Reigns’ absence, showed his lack of control. Reigns told The Bloodline not to engage with Logan Paul this week, a message that Sami...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bully Ray Advises WWE To Not Bring Back Bray Wyatt’s ‘The Fiend’ Persona
WWE Hall of Famer and Impact Wrestling star Bully Ray has said WWE should avoid bringing back ‘The Fiend’ now that Bray Wyatt has returned. Wyatt returned to WWE in the closing moments of the Extreme Rules 2022 Premium Live Event, 15 months after his release under the company’s previous regime.
rajah.com
Matt Hardy Talks WWE Previously Booking Bad Taste Storylines
Current All Elite Wrestling Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy made an appearance on an episode of Busted Open Radio to talk about a variety of topics such as WWE previously booking storylines with bad taste like the storyline of his brother's struggles with addiction and alcohol over the years and how you won't be seeing that as much now with Triple H in charge.
rajah.com
Matt Hardy Reveals His Favorite Version Of The Undertaker
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as what is his favorite version of The Undertaker. Matt Hardy said:. “The original I think [is my favourite...
rajah.com
WWE News: Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Full Halloween Havoc Highlights (Video)
-- The 'Top 10' moments from Friday's episode of Smackdown are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Find out if your favorite moment made the list by watching the video embedded below:. -- Additional content has also been added to WWE's YouTube channel. Catch the full highlights from Saturday...
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Men's Health
See The Voice Star Gwen Stefani Shake With Anger After Blake Shelton 'Stabs Her in the Back'
In the true spirit of competition, Blake Shelton is not letting any of his fellow Voice coaches miss out on his unique antics before he leaves next season ... even if that person is his wife, Gwen Stefani. In the latest episode of The Voice season 22, the country singer...
Done! Tom Brady 'No Longer Thinking About' Getting Back Together With Gisele Bündchen As $400 Million Divorce Battle Looms
Tom Brady is officially done holding out hope for the survival of his marriage to Gisele Bündchen. A source spilled to Radar, the former New England Patriots quarterback has been gearing up for a $400 million divorce battle as he knows the end of his union with the supermodel is near. “Tom’s no longer thinking about a reconciliation,” the insider explained. “His football buddies are telling him Gisele is too much trouble. They want him to rejoin the dating pool and go clubbing with them!”'LIFE HAS ITS STRESSES': TOM BRADY ADMITS HE'S 'GOING THROUGH' TOUGH TIMES AS GISELE BÜNDCHEN DIVORCE...
rajah.com
Konnan Says Damage CTRL Has Been Dragging Bayley Down
Pro wrestling legend Konnan recently took to his "Keepin' It 100 with Konnan" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how the WWE has been investing a lot of time on Damage CTRL and how he feels Dakota Kai has zero personality and how Dakota and IYO SKY have just been dragging Bayley down.
rajah.com
Booker T Shares His Thoughts On The Evolution Of Bray Wyatt
During the latest recording of his own Hall Of Fame podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer and current NXT commentator Booker T discussed the evolution Bray Wyatt. “Bray Wyatt came back and he cut a promo, and he cut a promo as his real self … But I think Bray Wyatt being more real is the direction that I think that character may take and I think it’s the character that I would want to see because I feel like I could do so much more with that character. That’s going to need to evolve into something that we can all look at it and say, ‘Yeah, I can buy that. I can believe that. Yeah, okay, I get it.’ And if we don’t get to that point right there, it’s going to be something that –- just like the Bray Wyatt before –- it was hard to work with.“
rajah.com
The Gunn Club Talk About Growing Up With Popular Dad In Midst Of Successful WWE Attitude Era
What was it like for Austin and Colten Gunn to grow up with "Bad Ass" Billy Gunn of New Age Outlaws and D-Generation X fame as their father?. The Gunn Club spoke about this during a recent appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.
rajah.com
Abby Jane Talks Competing In IMPACT Wrestling And AEW
Indie Star Abby Jane recently spoke with PWMania.com on a number of topics such as her time competing in IMPACT Wrestling. “It was crazy wrestling there. I didn’t even consider that a possibility. Now that you see people you know or have worked with before on AEW Dark, being on Impact was something I’ve never considered. I’ve known her [Masha Slamovich] since I debuted and getting to wrestle her was really insane and such a cool moment. It was a cool atmosphere and getting to be there with so many great people was awesome. Everyone was so supportive, and it felt like one big family.”
rajah.com
Shawn Michaels Explains Why T-Bar Burned His Mask At Halloween Havoc
Why did T-Bar burn his mask at NXT Halloween Havoc?. That's the burning question that Shawn Michaels answered during Saturday evening's Halloween Havoc post-show media call. Check out the comments from the current WWE SVP of Talent Development-Creative below:. “It’s not like we don’t see what goes on out there...
rajah.com
Road Dogg On If AEW's Jungle Boy Is Worthy Of Having A Hit Entrance Theme Music
WWE producer and wrestling legend Road Dogg recently took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as if AEW Star Jungle Boy is worthy of having a hit song like “Tarzan Boy” by Baltimora as his entrance theme music as he hardly sees him on AEW TV.
rajah.com
WWE News: AJ Styles Talks NASCAR With Jeff Burton, Latest WWE Top 10
-- A fresh edition of 'Top 10' is now available on the official YouTube channel of World Wrestling Entertainment. Check out Carmella’s best moments in the video below:. -- In other news from the land of sports-entertainment, WWE posted a video of AJ Styles talking NASCAR with Jeff Burton and Corey LaJoie:
rajah.com
Jim Ross Offers Strong Praise For MJF, William Regal Segment On AEW Dynamite
Jim Ross was impressed by the MJF and William Regal segment on AEW Dynamite this week. During a recent episode of his Grilling J.R. podcast, the AEW commentator offered strong praise for the two performers for their highly-regarded promo segment. Featured below is an excerpt from the show where he...
rajah.com
WWE News: AJ Styles Meet & Greet, Raw Superstars Set For Smackdown Taping
-- WWE Raw Superstar AJ Styles will be at the Cricket Wireless in Charlotte, North Carolina on Monday, where he will meet and greet with members of the WWE Universe. Styles is set to take photos with fans on a first come, first served basis. -- In other World Wrestling...
rajah.com
WWE News: Kurt Angle Reflects On His First WWE Title Win, Brock Lesnar Set For Halloween RAW
--In a post on Twitter, WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle celebrated the anniversary of his first WWE Championship victory:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Brock Lesnar is being locally advertised for the Halloween edition of Monday Night Raw. The episode will air live on the USA Network,...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Discusses Possible Options To Headline WrestleMania Against
A top WWE star has discussed possible options to headline WrestleMania against. Bobby Lashley finds himself embroiled in a feud with Brock Lesnar after the Beast Incarnate cost him the United States Championship on the October 10 edition of WWE Raw. This kind of showdown wouldn’t seem out of place...
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Talks The WWE Dark Match He Had With Owen Hart In 1999
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently made an appearance on an Inside The Ropes Live Event to discuss a variety of topics such as the non-televised dark match he had with WWE legend Owen Hart before a TV Taping on May 10th, 1999, which is just 12 days prior to Hart’s fatal accident at Over the Edge 1999.
