ewrestlingnews.com
Bully Ray Advises WWE To Not Bring Back Bray Wyatt’s ‘The Fiend’ Persona
WWE Hall of Famer and Impact Wrestling star Bully Ray has said WWE should avoid bringing back ‘The Fiend’ now that Bray Wyatt has returned. Wyatt returned to WWE in the closing moments of the Extreme Rules 2022 Premium Live Event, 15 months after his release under the company’s previous regime.
tjrwrestling.net
Bret Hart “Surprised” WWE Released Current AEW Stars
WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has called into question WWE’s decision to release two stars that are currently making major waves in AEW. 2022 has without a doubt been the year of FTR. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have been on a tear as a team, holding onto the AAA Tag Team Title for well over a year and adding the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championship and IWGP Tag Team Championship to their impressive haul of titles.
rajah.com
Billy Gunn On How “Scissor Me Daddy” Became Such A Popular Catchphrase
WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW Star Billy Gunn spoke with Sports Illustrated on a number of topics such as how he had no idea the “Scissor Me Daddy” catchphrase would become a phenomenon. Billy Gunn said:. “Who knew this would become a phenomenon? This scissoring thing,...
rajah.com
Road Dogg Talks Sean Waltman Mentioning Chyna During DX Reunion
WWE producer and wrestling legend Road Dogg recently took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he spoke about topics such as fellow WWE Hall of Famer Sean "X-Pac" Waltman mentioning Chyna during the DX reunion segment on the October 10th episode of WWE Monday Night RAW.
NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate Tony Stewart News
NASCAR fans are disappointed by the latest Tony Stewart news. The legendary NASCAR driver was reportedly set to be the grand marshal for Sunday's race, though that's no longer happening. "Saw this when looking up start times for today: Tony Stewart was originally supposed to be grand marshal for Homestead...
rajah.com
Willow Nightingale Is Officially #AllElite, Tony Khan Comments
Willow Nightingale is officially #AllElite. The women's wrestling star has officially signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling. The announcement was made after she defeated Leila Grey on AEW Rampage. Tony Schiavone informed her and the crowd that she was officially #AllElite after signing the deal. Tony Khan then announced...
rajah.com
Darby Allin On His Thoughts Working With A Pro Wrestling Legend Like Jeff Hardy
Top AEW Star Darby Allin recently appeared on Renee Paquette's Sessions podcast, where he spoke about a variety of topics such as how he thought he would surely be going to the hospital when he looked at the ladder earlier in the day. Darby Allin said:. “Earlier in the day,...
rajah.com
WWE News: AJ Styles Meet & Greet, Raw Superstars Set For Smackdown Taping
-- WWE Raw Superstar AJ Styles will be at the Cricket Wireless in Charlotte, North Carolina on Monday, where he will meet and greet with members of the WWE Universe. Styles is set to take photos with fans on a first come, first served basis. -- In other World Wrestling...
rajah.com
Tony Khan Talks About Working With Renee Paquette In AEW
Tony Khan recently spoke with Sports Illustrated for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW President spoke about working with former WWE star Renee Paquette since she joined All Elite Wrestling. “Renee is new to AEW, but she’s a very familiar face,” Khan said....
rajah.com
Jim Ross Offers Strong Praise For MJF, William Regal Segment On AEW Dynamite
Jim Ross was impressed by the MJF and William Regal segment on AEW Dynamite this week. During a recent episode of his Grilling J.R. podcast, the AEW commentator offered strong praise for the two performers for their highly-regarded promo segment. Featured below is an excerpt from the show where he...
rajah.com
Booker T Shares His Thoughts On The Evolution Of Bray Wyatt
During the latest recording of his own Hall Of Fame podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer and current NXT commentator Booker T discussed the evolution Bray Wyatt. “Bray Wyatt came back and he cut a promo, and he cut a promo as his real self … But I think Bray Wyatt being more real is the direction that I think that character may take and I think it’s the character that I would want to see because I feel like I could do so much more with that character. That’s going to need to evolve into something that we can all look at it and say, ‘Yeah, I can buy that. I can believe that. Yeah, okay, I get it.’ And if we don’t get to that point right there, it’s going to be something that –- just like the Bray Wyatt before –- it was hard to work with.“
rajah.com
Sami Zayn On Why The Johnny Knoxville Match At WrestleMania 38 Is One Of His Favorite Matches Ever
Top WWE Superstar "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn appeared on WWE Deutschland to talk about a variety of topics such as why his match against Johnny Knoxville at WWE's WrestleMania 38 is one of his favorite matches ever. Sami Zayn said:. “It’s one of my favorite matches ever.” “I don’t...
rajah.com
Abby Jane Talks Competing In IMPACT Wrestling And AEW
Indie Star Abby Jane recently spoke with PWMania.com on a number of topics such as her time competing in IMPACT Wrestling. “It was crazy wrestling there. I didn’t even consider that a possibility. Now that you see people you know or have worked with before on AEW Dark, being on Impact was something I’ve never considered. I’ve known her [Masha Slamovich] since I debuted and getting to wrestle her was really insane and such a cool moment. It was a cool atmosphere and getting to be there with so many great people was awesome. Everyone was so supportive, and it felt like one big family.”
rajah.com
Brett Lauderdale On A Potential Relationship Between GCW And The WWE
GCW owner Brett Lauderdale had a conversation with Wrestling Inc. on a variety of topics, including a potential relationship between Game Changer Wrestling and the WWE after it was noted on F4WOnline.com that there is something going on between the two companies. Brett Lauderdale said:. “Of course, we are aware...
rajah.com
Shawn Michaels Sings The Praises Of Former NXT North American Champion Ahead Of Halloween Havoc
What does WWE Hall Of Famer think of former NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes?. Who better to ask than the "Heartbreak Kid" himself?. Ahead of Saturday evening's NXT Halloween Havoc event, Shawn Michaels sang the praises of Carmelo Hayes, who will compete in a Ladder match for the vacant NXT North American title. Check out the highlights below.
rajah.com
DDP Compares Current Smackdown Champion To Mike Tyson
During the latest recording of the DDP SnakePit podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Diamond Dallas Page shared his thoughts on WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, and discussed the similarities between Rousey and Mike Tyson. “When that girl is walking through the curtain, she’s a beast, and she was...
rajah.com
Jade Cargill Set For Morning Talk Show Appearance
Jade Cargill will make a morning talk show appearance on Tuesday. According to a report from PWInsider, the TBS Champion will appear on Sherri tomorrow morning.
rajah.com
Jim Cornette Says Aspects Of ROH Appearing On AEW TV Is Like An “Infestation”
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how AEW President and CEO Tony Khan, who is also ROH's owner should explain and establish everything he is doing with the ROH brand on AEW TV and not assume everyone already knows as well as how aspects of ROH, including the brand's stars and titles are just like an "infestation" as they just keep lurking and popping up everywhere.
rajah.com
Jim Cornette Compares Bray Wyatt's Promos To CM Punk And Mick Foley
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how Bray Wyatt cuts his promos similar to how WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, former AEW World Champion CM Punk and top AEW Star MJF does, but in his own way.
rajah.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle Reveals His Favorite Wrestling Moment Of All-Time
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed his number one favorite wrestling moment of all-time in the WWE and any other pro wrestling promotion and that is him coming out in a milk truck and spraying milk all over fellow WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin and other WWE Superstars.
