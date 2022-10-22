ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Tennessee’s Supreme Court reverses Naomi Judd death investigation ruling

TENNESSEE — Tennessee’s Supreme Court on Friday has reversed a ruling that required police to release their investigation of Naomi Judd’s death publicly. According to The Associated Press, the Tennessee Supreme Court sent the case back down to the lower court for an additional hearing, not making an official ruling. This comes after the Judd family filed a petition in Williamson County Chancery Court in August. That petition was asking the death investigation report to be sealed.
SCOTUS Lets Dr. Oz Weigh in Before Shredding Appeals Court’s Decision to Allow Pa. Officials to Count Undated Mail-in Ballots

The U.S. Supreme Court has rubbished as moot a lawsuit from a former Republican candidate for judicial office in Pennsylvania. The legal process attached to the case has wiped away a Third Circuit Court of Appeals decision that allowed local elections boards to count vote-by-mail ballots that did not contain voter-provided dates.
Federal judge declares 6 sections of Arkansas election law unconstitutional

U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker (left) and Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston (Photos courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) A federal judge in Little Rock has declared as unconstitutional six sections of Arkansas election law pertaining to “new political parties.”. In an opinion and order filed Friday, U.S. District...
Nevada Supreme Court allows early hand-counting of votes

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court has ruled that a rural Nevada county can start hand-counting mail-in ballots two weeks before Election Day. But the county won’t be allowed to livestream the tallying, in order to make sure voting results aren’t accidently released.. Friday’s ruling came in response to an emergency petition filed by the ACLU of Nevada, which challenged Nye County’s plan to start hand-counting votes on Wednesday. The state Supreme Court judges ruled that the livestream plan was too risky. Nye County is one of the first jurisdictions nationwide to act on election conspiracies related to mistrust in voting machines.
Court finds third Iowa farm trespass law unconstitutional

DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal judge has struck down the third attempt by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, finding once again that the law passed last year violates free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution. The decision Sept. 26 rejected...
Here are 5 Supreme Court cases to watch this term

The Supreme Court’s new term began this week with several major cases that could impact environmental regulations, voting rights, affirmative action and free speech. The big picture: The court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, saw widespread criticism following June’s overturning of Roe v. Wade — ending nearly 50 years of constitutional protections for abortion rights.
Federal judge in Louisiana re-locates juvenile inmates to Angola Prison

The entrance of Angola Prison, Louisiana. The Louisiana State Penitentiary, also known as Angola, and nicknamed the "Alcatraz of the South" and "The Farm" is a maximum-security prison farm in Louisiana operated by the Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections. (Giles Clarke/Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common...
