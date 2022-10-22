Read full article on original website
US Supreme Court reverses Pennsylvania mail-in voting law decision
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP/KDKA) - The U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a lower appeals court decision Tuesday regarding how rules for mail-in ballots had been applied in a Pennsylvania election, adding an element of uncertainty about voting procedures four weeks ahead of the state's high-stakes elections for governor and U.S. Senate. The...
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Tennessee’s Supreme Court reverses Naomi Judd death investigation ruling
TENNESSEE — Tennessee’s Supreme Court on Friday has reversed a ruling that required police to release their investigation of Naomi Judd’s death publicly. According to The Associated Press, the Tennessee Supreme Court sent the case back down to the lower court for an additional hearing, not making an official ruling. This comes after the Judd family filed a petition in Williamson County Chancery Court in August. That petition was asking the death investigation report to be sealed.
SCOTUS Lets Dr. Oz Weigh in Before Shredding Appeals Court’s Decision to Allow Pa. Officials to Count Undated Mail-in Ballots
The U.S. Supreme Court has rubbished as moot a lawsuit from a former Republican candidate for judicial office in Pennsylvania. The legal process attached to the case has wiped away a Third Circuit Court of Appeals decision that allowed local elections boards to count vote-by-mail ballots that did not contain voter-provided dates.
Supreme Court won't let MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell dodge Dominion's $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit
Voting machine company Dominion sued Lindell in February 2021, alleging defamation from his false conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.
Federal judge declares 6 sections of Arkansas election law unconstitutional
U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker (left) and Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston (Photos courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) A federal judge in Little Rock has declared as unconstitutional six sections of Arkansas election law pertaining to “new political parties.”. In an opinion and order filed Friday, U.S. District...
Supreme Court throws out lower court ruling that allowed undated ballots to be counted in Pennsylvania judicial race
The Supreme Court on Tuesday threw out a lower court ruling that said undated mail-in ballots in a Pennsylvania judicial race had to be counted, a decision that could eventually impact the commonwealth's closely watched US Senate race.
Nevada Supreme Court allows early hand-counting of votes
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court has ruled that a rural Nevada county can start hand-counting mail-in ballots two weeks before Election Day. But the county won’t be allowed to livestream the tallying, in order to make sure voting results aren’t accidently released.. Friday’s ruling came in response to an emergency petition filed by the ACLU of Nevada, which challenged Nye County’s plan to start hand-counting votes on Wednesday. The state Supreme Court judges ruled that the livestream plan was too risky. Nye County is one of the first jurisdictions nationwide to act on election conspiracies related to mistrust in voting machines.
North Carolina judge sends prospective juror to jail for refusing to wear mask in mask-optional courthouse
A North Carolina man was remanded to jail for refusing a judges order to wear a mask despite the lack of statewide or local mandates or laws.
Court finds third Iowa farm trespass law unconstitutional
DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal judge has struck down the third attempt by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, finding once again that the law passed last year violates free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution. The decision Sept. 26 rejected...
New Jersey poised to enact ‘nation’s strongest’ gun law after Supreme Court ruling
The bill would, among other things, require people wanting to carry guns in public to purchase liability insurance.
COURT CRAWL | Death of federal judge, state Supreme Court returns for arguments
Welcome to Court Crawl, Colorado Politics' roundup of news from the third branch of government. A trailblazing judge in Colorado who spent nearly 50 years on the bench died earlier this month, and the state Supreme Court returns this week to hear arguments in five cases. 'Everything we could aspire...
Attorneys ask US Supreme Court to intervene in death row case
Just days before the state is set to execute a death row inmate, attorneys are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene.
Judge strikes down three Montana voting laws as unconstitutional
In a sweeping 199-page ruling, Yellowstone County District Court Judge Michael G. Moses struck down three laws passed by the 2021 Legislature that would have changed voter identification laws, prohibited paid ballot collection and eliminated Election Day registration. The decision means that unless the case is appealed or stayed by...
Here are 5 Supreme Court cases to watch this term
The Supreme Court’s new term began this week with several major cases that could impact environmental regulations, voting rights, affirmative action and free speech. The big picture: The court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, saw widespread criticism following June’s overturning of Roe v. Wade — ending nearly 50 years of constitutional protections for abortion rights.
Federal Appeals Court Rules In Favor Of Oklahoma On Constitutionality Of Death Penalty
The federal Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Oklahoma's execution protocol does not violate the US Constitution or federal law. The case was brought by numerous Oklahoma death row inmates and has been ongoing for nearly a decade. The ruling also held that death row inmates do not have...
US supreme court to hear case on California’s ban on extreme confinement crates
Next week, the US supreme court will hear oral arguments in a case that could put climate, public health and animal welfare regulations across the country on the chopping block – from California’s ban on gas-powered cars by 2035 to state bans on food packaging that contains BPA or lead.
Federal judge in Louisiana re-locates juvenile inmates to Angola Prison
The entrance of Angola Prison, Louisiana. The Louisiana State Penitentiary, also known as Angola, and nicknamed the "Alcatraz of the South" and "The Farm" is a maximum-security prison farm in Louisiana operated by the Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections. (Giles Clarke/Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common...
Arizona Supreme Court allows death row execution to proceed
The Arizona Supreme Court is allowing the state to move forward with the execution for death row inmate Murray Hooper next month.
California Appeals Court Blocks Removal of Mission Viejo City Council Majority
The California Appellate Court issued an order delaying the removal of three Mission Viejo City Council members from their seats on Thursday, a day before they would have been forced to resign. The stay, issued by the state’s Fourth Appellate District, Division Three, invites both the city and Mission Viejo...
