KRON4 News

Man arrested for murder a fourth time: Police

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – A man arrested for a Richmond murder last week had been arrested for murder three times before and was on parole after a manslaughter conviction, according to Richmond Police Department. Bobby Dee Dozier, 37, “has extensive ties to Richmond,” police stated in a press release. “Bobby Dozier has three previous arrests […]
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect with 3 previous murder arrests accused of killing Vallejo man

RICHMOND, Calif. - Richmond police said they made an arrest Wednesday in the murder of a 26-year-old Vallejo man. Bobby Dee Dozier, 37, was taken into custody for killing Emari Cook on July 14, officials said. Dozier allegedly had three previous murder arrests, and was released on parole in 2020.
NBC Bay Area

Authorities Investigate Deadly Police Shooting in Castro Valley Area

A man who authorities say opened fire at an apartment complex in Hayward Monday morning before leading law enforcement on a pursuit was fatally shot by police when he attempted to carjack a passerby at gunpoint in the Castro Valley area, officials said. The police shooting happened at about 10:15...
KRON4 News

Pacifica man arrested in connection with narcotic sales

PACIFICA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Pacifica on Thursday arrested man in connection with narcotics sales following a traffic stop. Jon Oxenford, 54, of Pacifica, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and on an outstanding arrest warrant, according to the Pacifica Police Department. On Thursday […]
KRON4 News

Man arrested following Brentwood home burglary, fleeing police

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) – A man has been arrested following a Brentwood home burglary Saturday, according to Brentwood Police Department. During the afternoon, officers were called to a home on Trinity Drive after a homeowner found a burglar inside their house. The burglar fled from the residence, but police were able to locate the suspect, […]
KRON4 News

Police investigating burglary, assault in San Carlos home

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (BCN) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary and aggravated assault that occurred in San Carlos on Friday. On Friday at 8:02 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 3300 block of Melendy Drive on a report of a residential burglary. Deputies said a man had forced […]
thesfnews.com

Nine Guns Seized Off Tenderloin Streets

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department reported between the dates of September 27, and October 1, officers in the course of 5 different investigations arrested 8 suspects tied to these incidents. During the arrests, officers located and seized 9 firearms, along with narcotics and ammunition. On September 27, in...
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested after trying to lure a child in Petaluma

PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Petaluma have arrested a suspect in connection with trying to lure a child. Lionel Gonzales, 42, was arrested on suspicion of child annoyance, according to the Petaluma Police Department. On Thursday at 7 p.m., officers received a call from a resident reporting a suspicious person had tried to coax […]
KRON4 News

Fremont resident charged with intent to make destructive device

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – A 46-year-old Fremont resident has been charged with vandalism with intent to make a destructive device, the Fremont Police Department stated in a press release Friday. FPD stated they investigated several incidents of vandalism in September where electrical wires, including phone lines, were cut in a residential Fremont neighborhood. They ultimately […]
CBS San Francisco

San Jose police investigating fatal stabbing, the city's 29th homicide of 2022

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating a fatal stabbing that left an adult male victim dead early Saturday morning, according to authorities.Saturday morning shortly after 2 a.m., San Jose police officers responded to a report of a stabbing on the 1700 block of McKee Road. Arriving officers found an adult male suffering from at least one stab wound. Though life-saving measures were administered, the victim succumbed to his injury and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police said the suspect remains at large. No suspect description has been given and police say the motive and circumstances surrounding the...
KRON4 News

Police investigate possible attempted kidnapping of 12-year-old girl

PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Petaluma are investigating a possible attempted kidnapping that occurred Wednesday. On Thursday, the Petaluma Police Department received a report about a possible attempted kidnapping that had occurred the prior day in the 100 block of Ellis Street. Police said a 12-year-old girl, who attended a local junior high school, […]
KRON4 News

Shots fired during catalytic converter theft attempt: Police

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – Police are investigating a catalytic converter theft attempt involving gunfire. Officers responded to the 3200 block of King Street at 7:14 a.m. Thursday after hearing a suspect in a white sedan was trying to steal a catalytic converter from a parked vehicle. “When a witness yelled at the suspect, a suspect […]
thesfnews.com

Magen Hayashi Sues Former Boss Chesa Boudin

SAN FRANCISCO—Magen Hayashi, who worked as an investigator for San Francisco’s District Attorney’s Office, is suing her former boss Chesa Boudin and other attorneys. The lawsuit was filed on September 29 and claims she was told to commit misconduct in another case and is a victim of retaliation.
thesfnews.com

Mabel Chong Jewelry Robbed

SAN FRANCISCO—Mabel Chong Jewelry was burglarized on Wednesday, October 19, in the Presidio Heights neighborhood of San Francisco. The theft was caught on surveillance tape depicting the suspect running away with $6,000 worth of jewelry. The owner of the shop, Mabel Chong who is a jewelry designer, told KRON...
KRON4 News

Fentanyl, heroin and guns found with drug dealers: SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department touted two drug busts, according to a series of tweets Thursday afternoon. In the first tweet, fentanyl, heroin and a rifle, as well as $24,000 in cash, were found with suspected drug dealers last week, police stated. “Great job #SFPD Narcotics,” the tweet stated. “Drug dealers […]
eastcountytoday.net

Burglary Suspect in Custody After Chased Down by Lumpy’s Diner Owner

On Friday at approximently 9:30 pm, a male burglary broke through the glass window to gain access into Lumpy’s Diner on Lone Tree Way in the City of Antioch. The entry set off their alarm system and video surveillance of the burglary in progress which alerted the owners of Lumpy’s diner who within a few minutes arrived at the diner. A foot pursuit occurred where the owner chased down the burglar where he was captured across the street in front of Walgreens Drug Store.
