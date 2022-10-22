Read full article on original website
Man arrested for murder a fourth time: Police
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – A man arrested for a Richmond murder last week had been arrested for murder three times before and was on parole after a manslaughter conviction, according to Richmond Police Department. Bobby Dee Dozier, 37, “has extensive ties to Richmond,” police stated in a press release. “Bobby Dozier has three previous arrests […]
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect with 3 previous murder arrests accused of killing Vallejo man
RICHMOND, Calif. - Richmond police said they made an arrest Wednesday in the murder of a 26-year-old Vallejo man. Bobby Dee Dozier, 37, was taken into custody for killing Emari Cook on July 14, officials said. Dozier allegedly had three previous murder arrests, and was released on parole in 2020.
NBC Bay Area
Authorities Investigate Deadly Police Shooting in Castro Valley Area
A man who authorities say opened fire at an apartment complex in Hayward Monday morning before leading law enforcement on a pursuit was fatally shot by police when he attempted to carjack a passerby at gunpoint in the Castro Valley area, officials said. The police shooting happened at about 10:15...
Suspect still at large after fatally stabbing man in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — A man was fatally stabbed early Saturday morning in San Jose, according to police. Officers responded to the 1700 block of McKee Road at 2:06 a.m. after reports of a stabbing. Police said they found a man suffering from at least one stab wound, and he died from his injuries […]
Pacifica man arrested in connection with narcotic sales
PACIFICA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Pacifica on Thursday arrested man in connection with narcotics sales following a traffic stop. Jon Oxenford, 54, of Pacifica, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and on an outstanding arrest warrant, according to the Pacifica Police Department. On Thursday […]
Man arrested following Brentwood home burglary, fleeing police
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) – A man has been arrested following a Brentwood home burglary Saturday, according to Brentwood Police Department. During the afternoon, officers were called to a home on Trinity Drive after a homeowner found a burglar inside their house. The burglar fled from the residence, but police were able to locate the suspect, […]
Police investigating burglary, assault in San Carlos home
SAN CARLOS, Calif. (BCN) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary and aggravated assault that occurred in San Carlos on Friday. On Friday at 8:02 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 3300 block of Melendy Drive on a report of a residential burglary. Deputies said a man had forced […]
thesfnews.com
Nine Guns Seized Off Tenderloin Streets
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department reported between the dates of September 27, and October 1, officers in the course of 5 different investigations arrested 8 suspects tied to these incidents. During the arrests, officers located and seized 9 firearms, along with narcotics and ammunition. On September 27, in...
Police pursuit from Ceres to Oakland ends in crash in residential neighborhood
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect led police on a pursuit from the city of Ceres all the way to Oakland on Friday night, according to a statement from San Leandro Police Department. Ceres police have not said what kicked off the pursuit, but around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, a SLPD officer found the suspect […]
Suspect arrested after trying to lure a child in Petaluma
PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Petaluma have arrested a suspect in connection with trying to lure a child. Lionel Gonzales, 42, was arrested on suspicion of child annoyance, according to the Petaluma Police Department. On Thursday at 7 p.m., officers received a call from a resident reporting a suspicious person had tried to coax […]
Fremont resident charged with intent to make destructive device
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – A 46-year-old Fremont resident has been charged with vandalism with intent to make a destructive device, the Fremont Police Department stated in a press release Friday. FPD stated they investigated several incidents of vandalism in September where electrical wires, including phone lines, were cut in a residential Fremont neighborhood. They ultimately […]
San Jose police investigating fatal stabbing, the city's 29th homicide of 2022
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating a fatal stabbing that left an adult male victim dead early Saturday morning, according to authorities.Saturday morning shortly after 2 a.m., San Jose police officers responded to a report of a stabbing on the 1700 block of McKee Road. Arriving officers found an adult male suffering from at least one stab wound. Though life-saving measures were administered, the victim succumbed to his injury and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police said the suspect remains at large. No suspect description has been given and police say the motive and circumstances surrounding the...
‘Young man will likely never walk again’ after collision: San Jose Police
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A young man may be permanently paralyzed after a collision late Sunday, according to the San Jose Police Department. “These are the consequences of speeding and driving recklessly on our city streets,” police stated in a tweet that included photos of damaged vehicles. Police stated that the pictures were taken […]
Police investigate possible attempted kidnapping of 12-year-old girl
PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Petaluma are investigating a possible attempted kidnapping that occurred Wednesday. On Thursday, the Petaluma Police Department received a report about a possible attempted kidnapping that had occurred the prior day in the 100 block of Ellis Street. Police said a 12-year-old girl, who attended a local junior high school, […]
Four arrested in Vallejo sideshow
Four people were arrested after a sideshow in Vallejo on Saturday night, according to a statement from the Vallejo Police Department.
Shots fired during catalytic converter theft attempt: Police
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – Police are investigating a catalytic converter theft attempt involving gunfire. Officers responded to the 3200 block of King Street at 7:14 a.m. Thursday after hearing a suspect in a white sedan was trying to steal a catalytic converter from a parked vehicle. “When a witness yelled at the suspect, a suspect […]
thesfnews.com
Magen Hayashi Sues Former Boss Chesa Boudin
SAN FRANCISCO—Magen Hayashi, who worked as an investigator for San Francisco’s District Attorney’s Office, is suing her former boss Chesa Boudin and other attorneys. The lawsuit was filed on September 29 and claims she was told to commit misconduct in another case and is a victim of retaliation.
thesfnews.com
Mabel Chong Jewelry Robbed
SAN FRANCISCO—Mabel Chong Jewelry was burglarized on Wednesday, October 19, in the Presidio Heights neighborhood of San Francisco. The theft was caught on surveillance tape depicting the suspect running away with $6,000 worth of jewelry. The owner of the shop, Mabel Chong who is a jewelry designer, told KRON...
Fentanyl, heroin and guns found with drug dealers: SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department touted two drug busts, according to a series of tweets Thursday afternoon. In the first tweet, fentanyl, heroin and a rifle, as well as $24,000 in cash, were found with suspected drug dealers last week, police stated. “Great job #SFPD Narcotics,” the tweet stated. “Drug dealers […]
eastcountytoday.net
Burglary Suspect in Custody After Chased Down by Lumpy’s Diner Owner
On Friday at approximently 9:30 pm, a male burglary broke through the glass window to gain access into Lumpy’s Diner on Lone Tree Way in the City of Antioch. The entry set off their alarm system and video surveillance of the burglary in progress which alerted the owners of Lumpy’s diner who within a few minutes arrived at the diner. A foot pursuit occurred where the owner chased down the burglar where he was captured across the street in front of Walgreens Drug Store.
