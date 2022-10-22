Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned San Francisco Pool Was the World's Largest Saltwater Swimming Pool in 1896Diana
Fairy Stone Park in Basset: You can find the cross shaped stones outside of the park areaCheryl E PrestonBassett, VA
The Abandoned Town near San Francisco that is Forbidden to VisitDianaSan Francisco, CA
Oakland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldOakland, CA
Mystery Mercedes-Benz Found Buried at Former Home of Convicted Murderer in AthertonAnthony J LynchAtherton, CA
Related
Man arrested for murder a fourth time: Police
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – A man arrested for a Richmond murder last week had been arrested for murder three times before and was on parole after a manslaughter conviction, according to Richmond Police Department. Bobby Dee Dozier, 37, “has extensive ties to Richmond,” police stated in a press release. “Bobby Dozier has three previous arrests […]
Arrest made in murder of Emari Cook in Richmond
An arrest was made last week in connection with the murder of 26-year-old Vallejo resident Emari Cook in Richmond last summer, according to the Richmond Police Department. Cook was fatally shot just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, near S. 49th Street and Cutting Boulevard, police said. The suspect exited the driver seat of a vehicle holding an assault rifle, confronted Cook and ultimately shot and killed him.
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect shot dead by Hayward police following chase
CASTRO VALLEY Calif. - Hayward police shot and killed a suspect following a chase that ended in Castro Valley on Monday. Alameda County Sheriff's investigators said the suspect was involved in a kidnapping attempt and robbery in Emeryville. He then fired a dozens shots near his ex-girlfriend's apartment complex near Gary Drive and Strobridge Avenue in Castro Valley.
NBC Bay Area
Police Respond to Overnight Sideshows in Vallejo, Oakland
Police responded to two large, overnight sideshows in Vallejo and Oakland. Huge crowds gathered in Vallejo at around 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street. About 100 spectators blocked the road as they watched the dangerous stunts in the middle of the intersection. Police said...
Gun buyback event nets more than 125 firearms
PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — Pittsburg Police Department held its first gun buyback event in six years on Saturday where they collected more than 125 firearms at city hall. “So, in our community right now, if you add our gun campaign over the summer, plus today’s event, that’s over 200 guns off the street. So, I […]
Pacifica man arrested in connection with narcotic sales
PACIFICA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Pacifica on Thursday arrested man in connection with narcotics sales following a traffic stop. Jon Oxenford, 54, of Pacifica, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and on an outstanding arrest warrant, according to the Pacifica Police Department. On Thursday […]
thesfnews.com
David Camet Arrested For Aggravated Assault
SAN FRANCISCO—A suspect has been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department for an aggravated assault that occurred on September 20. The SFPD reported at approximately 11:45 p.m., officers assigned to Mission Station responded to the 3500 block of 18th Street for a report of an assault. Officers arrived on scene and met with a 51-year-old male injured from an assault. Officers summoned medics to the scene and the victim was later transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
thesfnews.com
Mabel Chong Jewelry Robbed
SAN FRANCISCO—Mabel Chong Jewelry was burglarized on Wednesday, October 19, in the Presidio Heights neighborhood of San Francisco. The theft was caught on surveillance tape depicting the suspect running away with $6,000 worth of jewelry. The owner of the shop, Mabel Chong who is a jewelry designer, told KRON...
Man arrested following Brentwood home burglary, fleeing police
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) – A man has been arrested following a Brentwood home burglary Saturday, according to Brentwood Police Department. During the afternoon, officers were called to a home on Trinity Drive after a homeowner found a burglar inside their house. The burglar fled from the residence, but police were able to locate the suspect, […]
48hills.org
How much military-style equipment does the SFPD really need—and for what?
It’s been quite a while since the San Francisco Police Department has had to deal with a highly armed militia or gang of robbers and kidnappers heavily barricaded in a second-floor room and refusing to surrender. I’m not sure it’s happened even once in the 40 years I’ve been...
San Francisco man found guilty of murder for 2020 Bayview killing
SAN FRANCISCO -- A 47-year-old man has been found guilty of murder for killing a man during a brutal fight in San Francisco's Bayview District in 2020, prosecutors said. According to court documents, 58-year-old Paul Ortega interrupted a drug sale that Byron Reed was leading in the early hours of July 23, 2020, on Jennings Street. The interruption prompted a confrontation, and eventually led to a fist fight.Reed then overpowered Ortega, repeatedly kicked and stomped him in the face, and killed him by slamming his head into the pavement, according to court filings. "The jury's verdict delivers justice for Ortega's family...
NBC Bay Area
Police Warn of Uptick in Thefts of Power Tools
Oakland police are warning residents about the rising number of robberies and burglaries of power tools in the city, police said Friday. The crimes are happening mainly during the hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Most of the recent thefts have occurred in the Oakland hills. Two to four...
Fentanyl, heroin and guns found with drug dealers: SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department touted two drug busts, according to a series of tweets Thursday afternoon. In the first tweet, fentanyl, heroin and a rifle, as well as $24,000 in cash, were found with suspected drug dealers last week, police stated. “Great job #SFPD Narcotics,” the tweet stated. “Drug dealers […]
Police investigating burglary, assault in San Carlos home
SAN CARLOS, Calif. (BCN) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary and aggravated assault that occurred in San Carlos on Friday. On Friday at 8:02 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 3300 block of Melendy Drive on a report of a residential burglary. Deputies said a man had forced […]
Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities
VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
Suspect arrested after trying to lure a child in Petaluma
PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Petaluma have arrested a suspect in connection with trying to lure a child. Lionel Gonzales, 42, was arrested on suspicion of child annoyance, according to the Petaluma Police Department. On Thursday at 7 p.m., officers received a call from a resident reporting a suspicious person had tried to coax […]
Fremont resident charged with intent to make destructive device
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – A 46-year-old Fremont resident has been charged with vandalism with intent to make a destructive device, the Fremont Police Department stated in a press release Friday. FPD stated they investigated several incidents of vandalism in September where electrical wires, including phone lines, were cut in a residential Fremont neighborhood. They ultimately […]
Yahoo!
Cops: Buried car found on property of Silicon Valley home linked to massive SJ fraud case
ATHERTON — Police are digging into why someone buried a stolen car in the yard of a multimillion-dollar Northern California home linked to one of San Joaquin County’s largest-ever insurance fraud schemes in the 1990s and left unused bags of concrete inside. The convertible Mercedes Benz was discovered...
Suspects in violent Mission District robbery arrested
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police announced the arrest last week of two suspects wanted for an assault and robbery that took place in the Mission District on Oct. 5. Jaimie Poole, 50, and Matthew Venegas, 32, were located and arrested on Oct. 12 in the area of 26th and Folsom streets, according to […]
Santa Rosa man arrested with massive amount of meth, two handguns
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A Santa Rosa man had approximately 75 pounds of meth and two firearms in his possession when he was arrested on Thursday, according to Santa Rosa PD. Officers from the Property Crimes/Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 1000 block of Guaymas Court at about 12:45 p.m. Thursday, according […]
Comments / 4