Virginia sees 674 new coronavirus cases Monday, 6,954 new cases in the last week
As of Monday, Virginia is reporting 2,112,539 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 993 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,029 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
Virginia students among the most impacted in the nation, Nation’s Report Card shows
RICHMOND, Va. – Test scores have dropped throughout the nation, and students in Virginia especially have felt the negative impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on education, according to a recent report from the National Assessment of Education Progress. The National Report Card, the first issued since the start of...
Top three spooky spots in Southwest, Central Virginia, according to you
We asked, you answered. Here are the top three ghoulishly fun haunted houses and trails in Southwest and Central Virginia, according to you. Terror Manor, located in Roanoke, is an intense fright-fest, according to their website. Organizers require all children under the age of 16 to have a parent onsite, and it’s not recommended for people younger than 13.
Enjoy the weekend! Sunshine keeps us comfortable into next week
ROANOKE, Va. – This weekend’s weather is shaping up very nicely. The cold air from the first part of the week is behind us, and warmer temperatures stick around for quite a while. High pressure is keeping us nice and sunny. It also brings in air from our...
