Bakersfield Californian

Saturday's Scores

Chicago CICS-Longwood 28, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 0. Hyde Park 14, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 8. Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 54, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 22. Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
WNDU

Marian boys soccer advances to Class 2A State Final

CHESTERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marian boys soccer team punched its ticket to the Class 2A State Final after defeating Fort Wayne Canterbury 3-2 in the semi-state championship Saturday in Chesterton. The Knights (17-1-2) will face Brebuef Jesuit (16-4-1) on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 11 a.m. at Carroll Stadium in...
CHESTERTON, IN
South Bend Tribune

Penn boys semistate soccer comeback thwarted by Noblesville in Kokomo

KOKOMO — On Saturday with a return trip to the IHSAA state finals on the line, No. 7 Noblesville found a way, once more, breaking a 2-2 tie late in the second half with No. 15 Penn, behind a Pavlos Michaeloff go-ahead goal to win the Kokomo semistate, 3-2. Now, the Millers will get a chance to defend their crown against No. 4 Columbus North at IUPUI’s Carroll Stadium next weekend.
KOKOMO, IN

