Indiana high school football schedule: Updated IHSAA sectional pairings
Class 4A through Class A kicked off IHSAA football state tournament action Friday night with first-round sectional games. Here is the schedule for next Friday (Oct. 28) as we hit sectional semifinals. ...
Indiana high school football scores: Statewide sectional results as playoffs kick off
IHSAA football sectionals got underway Friday night with Class 4A through Class A kicking off state tournament action. Statewide scores listed below. IHSAA football sectionals:Scores, highlights as state...
Bakersfield Californian
Saturday's Scores
Chicago CICS-Longwood 28, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 0. Hyde Park 14, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 8. Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 54, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 22. Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Homestead girls cross country earns first semi-state title
Addison Knoblauch finished second to help Homestead earn their first ever semi-state title.
WLFI.com
Survive and win - Scores from around the area for boys tennis, cross country, and volleyball
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — It was a busy day for high school sports. We had boys tennis state finals, volleyball regional championships, and cross-country semi-state. Below we have scores from around the area. CROSS COUNTRY SEMI-STATE:. GIRLS:. 1. Valparaiso. 2. Morgan Township. 3. Warsaw Community. 4. Maconaquah. 5....
WNDU
Marian boys soccer advances to Class 2A State Final
CHESTERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marian boys soccer team punched its ticket to the Class 2A State Final after defeating Fort Wayne Canterbury 3-2 in the semi-state championship Saturday in Chesterton. The Knights (17-1-2) will face Brebuef Jesuit (16-4-1) on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 11 a.m. at Carroll Stadium in...
Leo, Canterbury girls soccer clinch state finals berth
Leo and Canterbury advanced to the state finals after gutting out wins in Saturday's semi-state round.
Penn boys semistate soccer comeback thwarted by Noblesville in Kokomo
KOKOMO — On Saturday with a return trip to the IHSAA state finals on the line, No. 7 Noblesville found a way, once more, breaking a 2-2 tie late in the second half with No. 15 Penn, behind a Pavlos Michaeloff go-ahead goal to win the Kokomo semistate, 3-2. Now, the Millers will get a chance to defend their crown against No. 4 Columbus North at IUPUI’s Carroll Stadium next weekend.
