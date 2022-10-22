ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cleveland 117, Washington 107

Percentages: FG .494, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Porzingis 4-8, Morris 3-3, Hachimura 2-3, Kuzma 1-2, Barton 1-3, Wright 1-3, Beal 0-1, Gill 0-2, Avdija 0-3). Team Rebounds: 17. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kuzma 2, Gafford, Porzingis). Turnovers: 18 (Beal 6, Barton 5, Porzingis 2, Avdija, Gafford,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Minnesota 116, Oklahoma City 106

Percentages: FG .523, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 10-34, .294 (Prince 3-5, Edwards 3-7, Reid 2-4, Towns 1-3, Nowell 1-6, Gobert 0-1, McLaughlin 0-1, Moore Jr. 0-1, Forbes 0-2, McDaniels 0-2, Russell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gobert, McDaniels, Reid). Turnovers: 15 (Edwards 5, Towns 3,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Boston 126, Orlando 120

Percentages: FG .483, FT .821. 3-Point Goals: 19-47, .404 (White 5-9, Tatum 4-10, Williams 3-3, Hauser 3-4, Pritchard 1-1, Brogdon 1-4, Brown 1-6, Smart 1-9, Griffin 0-1). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Tatum 2, Williams 2, Brown, Vonleh). Turnovers: 8 (Brogdon 2, Brown 2, Smart 2,...
Yardbarker

NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry

As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Utah 122, New Orleans 121

UTAH (122) Markkanen 9-17 11-11 31, Olynyk 7-12 4-5 20, Vanderbilt 5-7 3-3 15, Clarkson 7-19 1-2 18, Conley 3-12 0-0 7, Fontecchio 0-0 0-0 0, Gay 2-5 0-0 5, Kessler 3-6 1-2 7, Beasley 2-5 0-1 4, Horton-Tucker 3-5 0-0 7, Sexton 2-10 3-4 8. Totals 43-98 23-28 122.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Boston 111, Miami 104

Percentages: FG .519, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 14-33, .424 (Horford 3-5, Brown 2-3, Hauser 2-3, White 2-4, Williams 2-4, Tatum 2-7, Brogdon 1-3, Smart 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 11 (White 3, Brown 2, Tatum 2, Vonleh 2, Williams 2). Turnovers: 19 (Smart 5, Brown 3,...
Portland 113, Phoenix 111

Percentages: FG .457, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Booker 3-7, Lee 2-4, Ayton 1-1, Landale 1-2, Craig 1-3, Payne 1-3, C.Johnson 1-6, Paul 0-1). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Ayton). Turnovers: 16 (Ayton 4, Bridges 3, Booker 2, C.Johnson 2, Payne 2, Craig, Landale, Paul).
PHOENIX, AZ
Washington 102, Chicago 100

Percentages: FG .418, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (White 2-4, Vucevic 2-7, Dragic 1-3, Williams 1-3, Dosunmu 1-4, Caruso 0-2, DeRozan 0-2, Green 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Caruso, Drummond, Williams). Turnovers: 13 (Caruso 4, DeRozan 3, Drummond 3, Vucevic, White, Williams). Steals: 8...
WASHINGTON STATE
N.Y. Knicks 130, Detroit 106

Percentages: FG .433, FT .594. 3-Point Goals: 9-36, .250 (Bey 4-8, Bogdanovic 1-2, McGruder 1-3, Ivey 1-4, Cunningham 1-6, Stewart 1-6, Duren 0-1, Hayes 0-3, Knox II 0-3). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bey, Stewart). Turnovers: 15 (Cunningham 4, Ivey 4, Bey 2, Bogdanovic, Duren, Hayes,...
ESPN

Chicago hosts Boston after Tatum's 40-point performance

Boston Celtics (3-0, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (1-2, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Boston takes on the Chicago Bulls after Jayson Tatum scored 40 points in the Celtics' 126-120 win over the Orlando Magic. Chicago finished 1-4 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference action...
CHICAGO, IL
SB Nation

Trae Young and Dejounte Murray look like the devastating duo the Atlanta Hawks were hoping for

After a blockbuster trade sent Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, many people forgot about the other backcourt collaboration that had been orchestrated earlier this summer in Atlanta. However, the new pairing of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray still has plenty of intrigue around them. And in three games together, the tandem has begun to live up to their billing.
ATLANTA, GA
ESPN

Miami and Toronto meet in conference matchup

Toronto Raptors (1-2, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (1-2, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Toronto plays Miami in Eastern Conference action Monday. Miami went 35-17 in Eastern Conference play and 29-12 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Heat averaged 104.2 points per game while...
Sunday's Major League Linescores

McCullers Jr., Neris (6), Abreu (7), Montero (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado; Cortes, Peralta (3), Loáisiga (5), Holmes (7) and Trevino. W_Neris 4-0. L_Loáisiga 0-4. Sv_Pressly (4). HRs_Houston, McCormick (2), Bregman (1), Gurriel (1), Peña (2). New York, Bader (2), Rizzo (1). NATIONAL LEAGUE. San Diego000100200—350.
NEW YORK STATE

