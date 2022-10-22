Read full article on original website
Donovan Mitchell, Cavs overpower Bulls
Donovan Mitchell collected 32 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to fuel the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers to a 128-96 victory
Bakersfield Californian
Cleveland 117, Washington 107
Percentages: FG .494, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Porzingis 4-8, Morris 3-3, Hachimura 2-3, Kuzma 1-2, Barton 1-3, Wright 1-3, Beal 0-1, Gill 0-2, Avdija 0-3). Team Rebounds: 17. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kuzma 2, Gafford, Porzingis). Turnovers: 18 (Beal 6, Barton 5, Porzingis 2, Avdija, Gafford,...
Bakersfield Californian
Minnesota 116, Oklahoma City 106
Percentages: FG .523, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 10-34, .294 (Prince 3-5, Edwards 3-7, Reid 2-4, Towns 1-3, Nowell 1-6, Gobert 0-1, McLaughlin 0-1, Moore Jr. 0-1, Forbes 0-2, McDaniels 0-2, Russell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gobert, McDaniels, Reid). Turnovers: 15 (Edwards 5, Towns 3,...
Bakersfield Californian
Boston 126, Orlando 120
Percentages: FG .483, FT .821. 3-Point Goals: 19-47, .404 (White 5-9, Tatum 4-10, Williams 3-3, Hauser 3-4, Pritchard 1-1, Brogdon 1-4, Brown 1-6, Smart 1-9, Griffin 0-1). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Tatum 2, Williams 2, Brown, Vonleh). Turnovers: 8 (Brogdon 2, Brown 2, Smart 2,...
NBA roundup: Zion Williamson injured in Pelicans’ OT loss to Jazz
Lauri Markkanen scored 31 points and Kelly Olynyk made a layup with 3.1 seconds left in overtime as the visiting
Yardbarker
NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry
As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.
Bakersfield Californian
Utah 122, New Orleans 121
UTAH (122) Markkanen 9-17 11-11 31, Olynyk 7-12 4-5 20, Vanderbilt 5-7 3-3 15, Clarkson 7-19 1-2 18, Conley 3-12 0-0 7, Fontecchio 0-0 0-0 0, Gay 2-5 0-0 5, Kessler 3-6 1-2 7, Beasley 2-5 0-1 4, Horton-Tucker 3-5 0-0 7, Sexton 2-10 3-4 8. Totals 43-98 23-28 122.
Bakersfield Californian
Boston 111, Miami 104
Percentages: FG .519, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 14-33, .424 (Horford 3-5, Brown 2-3, Hauser 2-3, White 2-4, Williams 2-4, Tatum 2-7, Brogdon 1-3, Smart 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 11 (White 3, Brown 2, Tatum 2, Vonleh 2, Williams 2). Turnovers: 19 (Smart 5, Brown 3,...
Bakersfield Californian
Portland 113, Phoenix 111
Percentages: FG .457, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Booker 3-7, Lee 2-4, Ayton 1-1, Landale 1-2, Craig 1-3, Payne 1-3, C.Johnson 1-6, Paul 0-1). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Ayton). Turnovers: 16 (Ayton 4, Bridges 3, Booker 2, C.Johnson 2, Payne 2, Craig, Landale, Paul).
Bakersfield Californian
Washington 102, Chicago 100
Percentages: FG .418, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (White 2-4, Vucevic 2-7, Dragic 1-3, Williams 1-3, Dosunmu 1-4, Caruso 0-2, DeRozan 0-2, Green 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Caruso, Drummond, Williams). Turnovers: 13 (Caruso 4, DeRozan 3, Drummond 3, Vucevic, White, Williams). Steals: 8...
Bakersfield Californian
N.Y. Knicks 130, Detroit 106
Percentages: FG .433, FT .594. 3-Point Goals: 9-36, .250 (Bey 4-8, Bogdanovic 1-2, McGruder 1-3, Ivey 1-4, Cunningham 1-6, Stewart 1-6, Duren 0-1, Hayes 0-3, Knox II 0-3). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bey, Stewart). Turnovers: 15 (Cunningham 4, Ivey 4, Bey 2, Bogdanovic, Duren, Hayes,...
Donovan Mitchell breaks franchise record, leads Cavs past Wizards in OT
Donovan Mitchell scored 37 points to lift the host Cleveland Cavaliers to a 117-107 overtime victory over the Washington Wizards
Memphis Grizzlies struggle against Luka Doncic, lose to Dallas Mavericks
Ja Morant looked unstoppable for the Memphis Grizzlies against their first two opponents. On Saturday night, the Grizzlies saw what it was like to be on the other side of a dominant performance. A rested Dallas Mavericks team played with an extra step, led by Luka Doncic. The three-time all-star...
Charlotte Hornets Defeat Atlanta Hawks 126-109
Summary, stats, and highlights from the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets.
ESPN
Chicago hosts Boston after Tatum's 40-point performance
Boston Celtics (3-0, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (1-2, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Boston takes on the Chicago Bulls after Jayson Tatum scored 40 points in the Celtics' 126-120 win over the Orlando Magic. Chicago finished 1-4 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference action...
SB Nation
Trae Young and Dejounte Murray look like the devastating duo the Atlanta Hawks were hoping for
After a blockbuster trade sent Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, many people forgot about the other backcourt collaboration that had been orchestrated earlier this summer in Atlanta. However, the new pairing of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray still has plenty of intrigue around them. And in three games together, the tandem has begun to live up to their billing.
Pelicans the Take Sting Out of Hornets, Improve to 2-0
The Pelicans improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2018-2019 season.
ESPN
Miami and Toronto meet in conference matchup
Toronto Raptors (1-2, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (1-2, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Toronto plays Miami in Eastern Conference action Monday. Miami went 35-17 in Eastern Conference play and 29-12 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Heat averaged 104.2 points per game while...
Bakersfield Californian
