Friday Football Fever: Week 9 scores
EAST TEXAS (KETK) – The high school football season is in week nine and we have the list of scores for your favorite teams. Check them out below: PUBLIC SCHOOLS Royse City 47 at Tyler Legacy 22- FINAL Mckinney North 7 at Longview 49- FINAL Sabine Pass 0 at Lovelady 62- FINAL Texas High 23 […]
High school football game scores from Friday and Wichita-area league champion winners
Varsity Kansas has you covered with the league champions and game scores from Week 8 for teams in South Central Kansas.
KTLO
Bakersfield Californian
Minnesota 116, Oklahoma City 106
MINNESOTA (116) McDaniels 5-9 1-2 11, Towns 5-9 4-4 15, Gobert 7-9 1-3 15, Edwards 13-19 1-3 30, Russell 2-5 2-2 6, Prince 4-8 0-0 11, Reid 5-7 2-4 14, Knight 0-0 0-0 0, Forbes 0-3 0-0 0, McLaughlin 0-2 0-0 0, Moore Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Nowell 5-16 3-4 14. Totals 46-88 14-22 116.
SBLive Arkansas Power 25 volleyball rankings: Teams prepare for this week's state tournaments
By Jeff Halpern | Photos by Braeden Botts NOTE: Records have been adjusted to reflect the Arkansas Activities Association’s new rule in which pool-play matches in tournament play do not count toward the team’s overall record. 1. Fayetteville (24-2)Previous Rank: No. 1 Last week: ...
