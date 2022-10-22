Read full article on original website
HS football bracket projections: Find out the unofficial playoff matchups, seeds for 2022
We’re finally talking about the playoffs. The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association will release the official high school football playoff brackets Sunday, but here’s an advance look at what we expect you’ll see tomorrow. Please note these pairings and seeds for the public-school sections are UNOFFICIAL....
2022 NJSIAA HS football state tournament brackets
The 2022 New Jersey High School Football state tournament is finally here. In the links below, NJ Advance Media has the seeds, matchups and brackets for the 2022 NJSIAA / Rothman Orthopedics state football tournament. These brackets, finalized by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association on Sunday morning, remain...
Roundup of Week 8 games for South Jersey high school football
Julian Turney carried 20 times for a game-high 105 yards and a touchdown as the St. Augustine Prep football team topped Lenape, 17-10, in a West Jersey Football League American Division contest Friday night. St. Augustine's Tristan McLeer added 91 yards on the ground and scored the game-winning touchdown on a 7-yard...
No. 1 Don Bosco Prep runs past Paramus Catholic - Football recap
Don Bosco Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled toward the postseason with a 56-21 win over Paramus Catholic in Paramus. Don Bosco (6-2) finds itself sitting alone in the top spot of Non-Public A, with the qualifying cutoff for non-public teams on Oct. 29. The Ironmen had...
Football: Midd. South edges out win over Donovan Catholic
Jake Czwakiel scored a touchdown and booted in a field goal to help Middletown South take a 17-6 win over Donovan Catholic in Toms River. Midd. South (6-1) led 14-7 at the half. Czwakiel and Donovan Summey both ran in short-yardage touchdowns in the opening half to help the Eagles...
Bakersfield Californian
Saturday's Scores
Cin. Clark Montessori 14, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 12. Cin. Summit Country Day 43, Cin. Purcell Marian 27. Tol. Christian 62, Vermontville Maple Valley, Mich. 25. Youngs. Valley Christian vs. E. Palestine, ccd. Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
2022 NJSIAA girls soccer sectional tournament brackets
The 2021 NJSIAA state tournament was seeded on Monday and now the matchups are set. Get a look at all 20 brackets to see who is playing who in the sectional playoffs. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Football: Pleasantville wins divisional title, beats Middle Township
Pleasantville shut out Middle Township, 21-0, in Pleasantville. With the win, the Greyhounds won the outright Patriot Division title of the WJFL with a 4-0 mark. Pleasantville is 5-2 overall. The team led just 7-0 at halftime and 14-0 after three quarters. Had Pleasantville lost, if Glassboro beat Buena, the...
Boys soccer: Results, links and featured coverage for Monday, Oct. 24
The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Corey Annan may be reached...
Football - Williams hits milestone as No. 5 RBC takes Rumson-Fair Haven (PHOTOS)
Sophomore quarterback Frankie Williams reached the 1,000-yard passing milestone as Red Bank Catholic, No. 5 in NJ.com’s Top 20, cruised to a 42-14 victory at home over Rumson-Fair Haven. Williams threw touchdown passes to Emmanuel Ross and Najih Rahman on his way to the milestone while Sabino Portella added...
Boys soccer: Paterson Kennedy upsets No. 10 Clifton to capture Passaic County crown
Luis Portillo scored a goal in overtime in the 84th minute of the game to give third-seeded Paterson Kennedy the 1-0 upset over top-seeded Clifton, No. 10 in NJ.com’s Top 20, in the finals of the Passaic County Tournament at Passaic Tech High School in Wayne. The win over...
South Jersey Times boys soccer notebook: Gloucester Catholic hoping for home cooking
Gloucester Catholic has been known for fantastic fan support over the years, with both the boys and girls basketball teams and the baseball program regularly drawing loud, enthusiastic crowds. The boys soccer team has not had the benefit of that backing in a home playoff game since 2016, but that...
Hopewell Valley defeats Princeton Day - Boys soccer recap
Alex Luedecke scored a goal to help lead Hopewell Valley past Princeton Day 2-0 in Princeton. Austin Warren also had a goal with Rex Peters and Andrew Halko posting an assist each. Hopewell Valley (14-5) scored both of its goals in the first half and had 8 shots on goal.
Football: Hart tosses 3 TDs to lead Hunterdon Central past Perth Amboy
Hunterdon Central prepared to take on Perth Amboy in a game that had some playoff implications. In one of the most important games of the year, RJ Hart showed up for the Red Devils. Hart finished 9-for-15 and threw for 146 yards and three touchdowns to help Hunterdon Central cruise...
Girls soccer recap: Seven score as Camden Catholic topples Pennsauken
Seven players found the back of the net as Camden Catholic blanked Pennsauken, 7-0, Saturday in Cherry Hill. Dillan Sorino, Bella Miller, Kayla Dunn, Justine Marano, Reily McGough, Darby Chhabria and Leah DiCicco each scored for the Irish (7-8-1). Pennsauken fell to 4-13-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Holy Cross Prep ties Bordentown - Boys soccer recap
Nathan Congdon scored in the 63rd minute for Holy Cross Prep after Patrick Redwood connected in the 49th minute for Bordentown and the game ended in a 1-1 tie in Delran. Stephen Foley stopped a dozen shots for Holy Cross Prep (4-11-1) while Christian Matamoros and Ethan Beauchemin made four saves apiece for Bordentown (14-3-1).
5 different scorers lead Middletown South past Old Bridge - girls soccer recap
Five different goal scorers, with three coming in the second half alone, drove Middletown South past Old Bridge to an emphatic 5-1 victory in Old Bridge. Makayla Jaffe kicked off the scoring for Middletown South (10-4-1) just five minutes in, followed by a finish from Bia Tonoco just before the half hour mark. Old Bridge (11-7) made things interesting just before halftime with a goal from Jenna Magrino, but little inroads were made otherwise.
Boys soccer recap: Kaiser directs Montville over Roxbury
Ian Kaiser had a goal and an assist for Montville in its 2-1 victory over Roxbury Saturday in Montville. Patrick Ferrare also scored for the Mustangs (10-5-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Boys soccer recap: Cherry Hill East and West Deptford play to a 1-1 draw
Cherry Hill East and West Deptford played to a 1-1 Saturday in West Deptford. Adam Blumenthal scored for the Cougars (10-3-3) as Tom Piotrowski made six saves. Mason Quinton set up Gavin Zuzulock for the lone goal by the Eagles (11-5-2). Josh Owen stopped three shots in goal. The N.J....
Boys soccer recap: No. 18 Delran gets past Hightstown on Roskos’ hat trick
Drew Roskos recorded the hat trick which allowed Delran to eclipse Hightstown Saturday in Delran, 3-1. Willyam Viega assisted on two of the goals as the Bears (8-3-5) who won their third game in a row. Delran is ranked 18th in the latest NJ.com Top 20. Erik Carchipulla, with Brian...
