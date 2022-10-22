ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NJ.com

2022 NJSIAA HS football state tournament brackets

The 2022 New Jersey High School Football state tournament is finally here. In the links below, NJ Advance Media has the seeds, matchups and brackets for the 2022 NJSIAA / Rothman Orthopedics state football tournament. These brackets, finalized by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association on Sunday morning, remain...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Courier Post

Roundup of Week 8 games for South Jersey high school football

Julian Turney carried 20 times for a game-high 105 yards and a touchdown as the St. Augustine Prep football team topped Lenape, 17-10, in a West Jersey Football League American Division contest Friday night. St. Augustine's Tristan McLeer added 91 yards on the ground and scored the game-winning touchdown on a 7-yard...
MILLVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Midd. South edges out win over Donovan Catholic

Jake Czwakiel scored a touchdown and booted in a field goal to help Middletown South take a 17-6 win over Donovan Catholic in Toms River. Midd. South (6-1) led 14-7 at the half. Czwakiel and Donovan Summey both ran in short-yardage touchdowns in the opening half to help the Eagles...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Bakersfield Californian

Saturday's Scores

Cin. Clark Montessori 14, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 12. Cin. Summit Country Day 43, Cin. Purcell Marian 27. Tol. Christian 62, Vermontville Maple Valley, Mich. 25. Youngs. Valley Christian vs. E. Palestine, ccd. Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
NJ.com

2022 NJSIAA girls soccer sectional tournament brackets

The 2021 NJSIAA state tournament was seeded on Monday and now the matchups are set. Get a look at all 20 brackets to see who is playing who in the sectional playoffs. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
NJ.com

Holy Cross Prep ties Bordentown - Boys soccer recap

Nathan Congdon scored in the 63rd minute for Holy Cross Prep after Patrick Redwood connected in the 49th minute for Bordentown and the game ended in a 1-1 tie in Delran. Stephen Foley stopped a dozen shots for Holy Cross Prep (4-11-1) while Christian Matamoros and Ethan Beauchemin made four saves apiece for Bordentown (14-3-1).
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

5 different scorers lead Middletown South past Old Bridge - girls soccer recap

Five different goal scorers, with three coming in the second half alone, drove Middletown South past Old Bridge to an emphatic 5-1 victory in Old Bridge. Makayla Jaffe kicked off the scoring for Middletown South (10-4-1) just five minutes in, followed by a finish from Bia Tonoco just before the half hour mark. Old Bridge (11-7) made things interesting just before halftime with a goal from Jenna Magrino, but little inroads were made otherwise.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer recap: Kaiser directs Montville over Roxbury

Ian Kaiser had a goal and an assist for Montville in its 2-1 victory over Roxbury Saturday in Montville. Patrick Ferrare also scored for the Mustangs (10-5-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
MONTVILLE, NJ

