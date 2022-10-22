ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Chet Holmgren, Jaden Ivey among 14 rookies to sign with Nike

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lavbs_0iiTUrPT00
Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren and Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey on Friday were among 14 rookies to sign endorsement contracts with Nike, the apparel company announced.

Holmgren and Ivey, as top-five picks, were viewed as top targets for apparel companies as each player projects to have a bright future in the NBA. They both have worn Nike shoes in the past and will continue to do so after opting to sign with the Swoosh.

Nike had a busy signing period with the incoming rookie class after coming to terms with 12 other first-year players. They signed 12 first-round picks and two second-round picks for the 2022-23 season after a relatively quiet class over the past few years because of the pandemic.

Here are the 14 rookies that signed with Nike this season.

Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12OhRP_0iiTUrPT00
AP Photo/Jeff Swinger

Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0En8zO_0iiTUrPT00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Shaedon Sharpe, Portland Trail Blazers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40gTqH_0iiTUrPT00
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y933M_0iiTUrPT00
Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dQ5sk_0iiTUrPT00
Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Ochai Agbaji, Utah Jazz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=244j0M_0iiTUrPT00
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

AJ Griffin, Atlanta Hawks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s3Fk1_0iiTUrPT00
Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images

Tari Eason, Houston Rockets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I6nU9_0iiTUrPT00
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

David Roddy, Memphis Grizzlies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XSYm9_0iiTUrPT00
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Wendell Moore Jr., Minnesota Timberwolves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D8IWn_0iiTUrPT00
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Baldwin Jr., Golden State Warriors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RtFKN_0iiTUrPT00
Photo by PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images

TyTy Washington Jr., Houston Rockets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NupX0_0iiTUrPT00
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I4hQJ_0iiTUrPT00
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jaden Hardy, Dallas Mavericks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cYAR9_0iiTUrPT00
Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Everybody is saying the same thing about the Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz apparently do not have the words “Victor Wembanyama” in their vocabulary. The Jazz were expected to be at the bottom of the bottom of the barrel this season after a dramatic facelift over the summer saw them trade both their franchise cornerstones in Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. Key starters Royce O’Neale and Bojan Bogdanovic were also moved in separate deals.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Sports

Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star exits game vs. Jazz, doesn't return after suffering hip contusion

The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Utah Jazz 122-121 in overtime Sunday night, but the bigger worry going forward is the status of forward Zion Williamson, who didn't return to the game early in the fourth quarter after taking a hard fall on a dunk attempt. Williamson wasn't ruled out of the game after the fall, but Pelicans coach Willie Green told reporters following the loss that the All-Star forward was diagnosed with a posterior hip contusion.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Breaking: No. 1 ranked 2024 prospect in Oregon commits to the Ducks

The Oregon Ducks just landed a massive commitment, getting their 2024 recruiting class off to a hot start. 4-star tight end A.J. Pugliano, the No. 1 ranked player in the state of Oregon, announced his commitment to the Ducks on Monday morning. Over the weekend, it was projected by multiple sources that he would be committing to the Ducks, and he didn’t waste much time doing so. As someone who grew up in Oregon, the Ducks have always been close to Pugliano’s heart, he told me earlier this year. “I grew up a Duck fan my whole life prior to my recruitment and all of that. I would go to a couple of Duck games a year because both of my parents graduated from Oregon,” Pugliano told me back in February after his visit to Eugene. “From a fan perspective, they’ve been my number one for as long as I can remember.” Pugliano is rated as the No. 5 tight end in the 2024 class, and the No. 91 overall player in the nation. A.J. Pugliano’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 91 OR TE Rivals 4 5.8 OR TE ESPN 3 79 OR TE On3 Recruiting 3 88 OR TE 247 Composite 4 0/9193 OR TE  Vitals Hometown Medford, Oregon Projected Position Tight End Height 6-foot-4 Weight 220 pounds Class 2024  Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on August 4, 2021 Visited Oregon on January 30, 2022 Twitterhttps://twitter.com/AJ_Pugliano/status/158461348680969011211
EUGENE, OR
Portland Tribune

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers rally for win at Lakers

A quick recap, three standout stats and a game grade from third game of 82 of the 2022-23 season.Is there any doubt Damian Lillard has returned to his All-Star form? The Trail Blazers star guard had another big game with 41 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer, and Portland rallied to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 106-104 Sunday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. With the game tied 104-104, Jerami Grant drove for the winning points with three seconds left. After a timeout, LeBron James missed a potential game-tying shot, a turnaround jumper, for the Lakers. The Blazers have started 0-3,...
PORTLAND, OR
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant's 49 points powers Memphis Grizzlies past Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets were firing away, and Friday's game looked like it would just be one of those nights for the Memphis Grizzlies. But once again, the Grizzlies called on their superstar, Ja Morant, to put on his superhero cape. Morant checked into the game in the fourth quarter with the Grizzlies leading by one point. In a matter of three minutes, Morant scored or assisted on nine consecutive points as the lead grew to double figures.
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Could former Oklahoma 4-star edge rusher transfer to USC in 2023?

Oklahoma linebacker Joseph Weté has entered the transfer portal. USC could be a top landing spot for the former Sooner with ties to the USC football program. A former four-star recruit and a high school and college teammate of USC Trojan quarterback Caleb Williams, 247Sports considered Weté the top 2019 player to come out of the Washington D.C. area. He was also considered a top 200 high school recruit in the nation, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.
NORMAN, OK
BlueDevilCountry

Duke product AJ Griffin makes splash in NBA debut

The rosters for Sunday's game between the Atlanta Hawks and the visiting Charlotte Hornets included a combined four Duke basketball talents: second-year NBA player Jalen Johnson and rookie AJ Griffin for the Hawks, plus 10th-year veteran Mason Plumlee and rookie Mark Williams for the Hornets. All ...
DURHAM, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska named top-10 finalists for 4-star CB

2024 four-star cornerback Jaylen Thompson has named Nebraska as one of his top 10 finalists. Thompson has 16 offers. 247 Sports ranks Thompson as the 26th overall cornerback in the 2024 class. He attends Riverside High School in Murfreesboro, TN. Thompson’s other finalists are Ole Miss, Michigan State, Kentucky, Michigan, Auburn, Arkansas, Louisville, Tennessee, and Mississippi State. The Cornhuskers have been aggressive on the recruiting trail in recent weeks. They landed 2023 four-star athlete Malachi Coleman, who was ranked as the top in-state prospect. They have also extended offers to many recruits, including running back Andre Crews, running back Terrance Shelton, offensive lineman Jo Cryer, offensive lineman Dez’Mond Schuster, EDGE Nikko Taylor, and defensive lineman Jerrell Boykins Jr. Top 10 @BallHawkU @RebelsFBRec @RHS_WarriorsFB @coachkriesky @CSmithScout @NCEC_Recruiting @CoachTBarr @NPA_Tennessee @MSU_Football @UKFootball @UMichFootball @NEB_Recruiting @AuburnFootball @RazorbackFB @ULFBRecruiting @Vol_Football @HailStateFB pic.twitter.com/4DfM5cI2eD — Jaylen Thompson (@JaylenT06) October 23, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! List Social Media reacts to top in-state recruit committing to Nebraska
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

164K+
Followers
217K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy