Chet Holmgren, Jaden Ivey among 14 rookies to sign with Nike

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren and Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey on Friday were among 14 rookies to sign endorsement contracts with Nike, the apparel company announced.

Holmgren and Ivey, as top-five picks, were viewed as top targets for apparel companies as each player projects to have a bright future in the NBA. They both have worn Nike shoes in the past and will continue to do so after opting to sign with the Swoosh.

Nike had a busy signing period with the incoming rookie class after coming to terms with 12 other first-year players. They signed 12 first-round picks and two second-round picks for the 2022-23 season after a relatively quiet class over the past few years because of the pandemic.

Here are the 14 rookies that signed with Nike this season.

Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder

Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons

Shaedon Sharpe, Portland Trail Blazers

Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs

Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

Ochai Agbaji, Utah Jazz

AJ Griffin, Atlanta Hawks

Tari Eason, Houston Rockets

David Roddy, Memphis Grizzlies

Wendell Moore Jr., Minnesota Timberwolves

Patrick Baldwin Jr., Golden State Warriors

TyTy Washington Jr., Houston Rockets

Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers

Jaden Hardy, Dallas Mavericks