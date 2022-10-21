Read full article on original website
Here’s Where To Find Disney Characters Like You’ve Never Seen Before
Disney snacks are an essential part of any Disney vacation, whether you’re visiting the Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland, California. If you’re anything like us, you won’t just think about Disney snacks when you are visiting the Disney theme parks, but you’ll have thought about them before your vacation has even begun. It’s practically essential that you plan what Disney snacks you want to enjoy and when you will enjoy them. Beignets, Mickey pretzels, popcorn, Mickey Premium Ie Cream Bars, which are your favorite to enjoy?
This Iconic Parade Returns to Two Performances a Day This November
Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom is full of iconic sights, sounds, and attractions, such as the turn of the century Main Street, U.S.A., or the iconic Cinderella Castle. Everywhere you look, there’s so much to see and do at Magic Kingdom, making it hard to experience everything in one day.
‘Harmonious’ Barge Catches Fire, White Guest Claims Other White Guest Struck Them with an ECV Because of Racism, Showtimes Released for ‘Fantasmic!’ Return, & More: Daily Recap (10/21/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, October 21, 2022.
Video Shows Firework Launch Platform on Fire After EPCOT Harmonious
Walt Disney World‘s EPCOT is full of amazing things to see and do, such as the classic attraction Spaceship Earth, the brand new attraction Cosmic Rewind, or the largest nighttime spectacular created for EPCOT, Harmonious. Harmonious is a stunning example of that one-of-a-kind Walt Disney Imagineering and magic that...
7 best new Netflix movies that are 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes
Netflix recently added these seven phenomenal movies that critics love.
Tim Burton says he's 'done' with Disney after Dumbo remake, compares it to working in 'horrible big circus'
After more than 40 years, Tim Burton is ready to hang up his Disney crown. The Nightmare Before Christmas creator, who began working at the famed studio as an animator fresh out of college, told Deadline that he has little interest in collaborating with Disney ever again after the "horrible big circus" he found himself in while helming his 2019 Dumbo remake.
Harrison Ford Reportedly Lands Major Marvel Role to Replace Late Actor
Harrison Ford was reportedly chosen to play Thaddeus Ross in the upcoming Marvel movies Thunderbolts and Captain America: New World Order. The role was originally played by the late Oscar-winner William Hurt in The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow. Hurt died on March 13 at age 71 after a long battle with prostate cancer.
A sequel to one of Ryan Reynolds’ worst movies is coming straight to Netflix
Possibly the worst Ryan Reynolds movie is somehow getting a sequel, as R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned has been given a release date on Netflix. R.I.P.D. was a product of a few trends in Hollywood. One was the rise of comic book properties being turned into films. Two was the humungous box office returns of the supernatural Men in Black series with Will Smith. Last but not least was the bankable talents of Reynolds as a leading man. Aside from Green Lantern, obviously.
Avatar 2’s Stephen Lang Explains Why The Sequel Is So ‘Gorgeous’
Stephen Lang discusses what makes Avatar 2 so beautiful in the months before the film's release
Tim Burton Shares Why Dumbo Was Probably His Last Film With Disney
Director Tim Burton has shared why his live-action remake of Dumbo will probably be the last film he will ever make for Disney. As reported by Deadline, Burton was speaking about this topic at a press conference at the Lumière Festival in Lyon, France, where he received the Prix Lumière award. For those unfamiliar, this award recognizes someone in the world of film for their contributions to the medium.
Everything Coming to Disney+ in November 2022
Disney+ is stuffed to the gills with content this November, both in terms of original programming and new movies. The season finale of “Andor” drops toward the end of the month, and with filming already set to start this year it shouldn’t be too long before fans are reunited with Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor again. On top of that, the long-gestating sequel to the 2007 fairy tale feature “Enchanted” hits the service this month. Amy Adams returns as Princess Giselle, now a mother and wife, who discovers that raising a family could set her up as a new evil stepmother.
Netflix Tackles the Single Dumbest Moment of the Cola Wars in ‘Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?’
Because no media story of the ’90s is complete without a streaming documentary about it, a docuseries examining a court case over an infamous Pepsi commercial is heading to Netflix. Four-part docuseries “Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?” will (vertically, like a Harrier fighter) touch down onto the streamer November 17. The series, which cheekily takes its name from stoner comedy “Dude, Where’s My Car?,” revolves around John Leonard, a college student who, in 1996, went on an ambitious quest to obtain 7 million “Pepsi Points,” a loyalty program that offered merchandise for customers who bought enough Pepsi cans. In a commercial for...
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' trailer out now
Marvel has dropped the official trailer for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." The film, the third focused on Ant-Man/Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and the second featuring Hope van Dyne/the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) in the title, will kick off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it opens in U.S. theaters on Feb. 17, 2023.
Top 15 Halloween Horror Netflix Movies You Won’t Be Able To Finish!
Netflix has a plethora of movies to choose from for this 2022 Halloween Horror season. With that in mind, we’ve put together a list of the Best Horror Movies on Netflix right now, an evolving list that will provide you with classic horror selections and modern cuts to get your 2022 Halloween just right. Some […]
Tim Burton Gets Real About Why He’s Not Interested In Working With Disney Again After Dumbo
Tim Burton shares why he’s honestly not interested in working with Disney after Dumbo.
Get a Closer Look at This Animal Kingdom Character Dining Restaurant
Months ago, we found out that an Animal Kingdom character dining staple would be transitioning back into an ‘all-you-care-to-enjoy’ buffet-style restaurant. Although it’s currently operating as a family-style dining experience, beginning on November 1, the Tusker House Restaurant will return to buffet-style dining, giving Guests a chance to indulge in ‘all the food you can handle.‘
Secret ‘Star Wars’ Film From Damon Lindelof And Lucasfilm Sets ‘Ms Marvel’s Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy As Director
EXCLUSIVE: Following months of speculation, Deadline is now hearing from several sources close to the project that not only is Damon Lindelof developing a new Star Wars film for Lucasfilm but that Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has been set as director. Lindelof is co-writing the project, though it is unknown at this time who his writing partner might be. Insiders say the script is still being written which means production is likely far out. That said, sources add it was important to Lucasfilm and Lindelof that a director be brought on so that person’s own vision for where they see this story...
Devastating Disney Movie Moments
Disney movies show us magical worlds that we wish we could be part of. Maybe you want to go under the sea with Ariel or join another of the Disney Princesses. Or maybe you are a Toy Story fan that thinks the idea of shrinking down to the size of a toy and playing with the gang in Andy’s room would be so fun. Heck, even hair-raising Disney movies like The Haunted Mansion or action-packed films like Pirates of the Caribbean engage Guests in that Disney movie magic in a unique way.
Damon Lindelof writing new Star Wars movie
A new 'Star Wars' movie is in the works. Damon Lindelof is co-writing the latest project in the hit sci-fi franchise with Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy attached to direct. It is not yet known who Lindelof's writing partner is and insiders suggest that the movie is not close to heading into production yet as the script is still being written.
