At the beginning of 2022, Dunbarton Tobacco & Trust released an off-shoot blend of its popular Sin Compromiso line known as Sin Compromiso Paladin de Saka. If you have followed Dunbarton Tobacco & Trust and the career of its owner/blender Steve Saka, you will know that doing offshoot blends based on existing lines is nothing new. In the case of the Paladin de Saka, the goal was to give the Sin Compromiso blend a little more robustness and still keep the smoothness. Today, the Sin Compromiso Paladin de Saka is the cigar we are taking a closer look at.

1 DAY AGO