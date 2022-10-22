MIAMI GARDEN, Fla. (AP) — For a moment, it looked as if the Miami Dolphins would cruise to an easy win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night after playing in so many close games this season. Tua Tagovailoa completed six of seven passes for 68 yards on the Dolphins’ opening drive and capped it with a touchdown pass to Raheem Mostert. Miami forced a three-and-out and an interception on the Steelers’ first two possessions. As the game went on though, Miami’s offense sputtered. Tagovailoa’s passes sailed high. Some passes were behind receivers. At least three could have been intercepted if not for drops by Pittsburgh defenders. “We just weren’t really coming together. We lacked that rhythm,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said, “and especially after we had in the third quarter, that first drive that we went for it on fourth-and-3 in the tight red, felt like right after that we kind of hit a lull that we can all learn from because it was like we got punched in the stomach or something.”

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO