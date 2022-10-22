Read full article on original website
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark AirportBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
Lomberg scores in 3rd to help Panthers beat Islanders 3-2
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Lomberg scored early in the third period and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Sunday. Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers, and Spencer Knight finished with 23 saves. Florida beat New York for the second time this season after […]
Lightning outlast Islanders for wins on back-to-back nights
TAMPA — They were outshot and had trouble controlling the puck. They blew an early lead in the first period and almost blew a two-goal lead in the third. There were moments Saturday night when the Lightning looked like a poor imitation of the team that has won more games than any NHL franchise in the past decade.
Dahlin scores in 5th straight game, Sabres beat Canucks 5-1
Rasmus Dahlin scored for the fifth straight game, extending his NHL record for defenseman to open a season, and added an assist as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-1
FOX Sports
Chicago takes on Florida after Johnson's 2-goal performance
Florida Panthers (4-1-1, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (3-2-0, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Florida Panthers after Tyler Johnson scored two goals in the Blackhawks' 5-4 win over the Seattle Kraken. Chicago went 28-42-12 overall and 14-21-6 at home last...
NHL
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 3, Panthers 2 - OT
Following Tuesday's disappointing loss to Philadelphia, the Lightning wanted a strong response in this contest at Florida. They got it. Rebounding from a subpar first period, the Lightning carried play for much of the final two periods. They rallied from a third period deficit, tying the game at two. And they decisively won the special teams battle, scoring two power play goals - one of which was the OT game-winner - and going 5-5 on the penalty kill.
Dolphins aim for more red zone scores as schedule eases up
MIAMI GARDEN, Fla. (AP) — For a moment, it looked as if the Miami Dolphins would cruise to an easy win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night after playing in so many close games this season. Tua Tagovailoa completed six of seven passes for 68 yards on the Dolphins’ opening drive and capped it with a touchdown pass to Raheem Mostert. Miami forced a three-and-out and an interception on the Steelers’ first two possessions. As the game went on though, Miami’s offense sputtered. Tagovailoa’s passes sailed high. Some passes were behind receivers. At least three could have been intercepted if not for drops by Pittsburgh defenders. “We just weren’t really coming together. We lacked that rhythm,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said, “and especially after we had in the third quarter, that first drive that we went for it on fourth-and-3 in the tight red, felt like right after that we kind of hit a lull that we can all learn from because it was like we got punched in the stomach or something.”
Yardbarker
Three Takeaways From The Panthers’ 3-2 OT Loss vs Lightning – 10/21/22
It was the matchup the players and fans had been waiting for. After getting swept in the playoffs by their in-state rivals last season, the Panthers and their loyal followers were ready to exact revenge. The Cats pounced on the Bolts early, bombarding Andrei Vasilevsky with 18 shots in the...
WFMZ-TV Online
James Reimer stops 30 shots as San Jose shuts out the Flyers
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Eric Karlsson and Steven Lorentz scored in the second period, James Reimer stopped 30 shots for his 26th career shutout, and the San Jose Sharks beat Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 on Sunday night. Nico Sturm added an empty-netter with just under 4 minutes remaining as the Sharks won...
NHL
Dahlin leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK -- Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk and New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Oct. 23. FIRST STAR - RASMUS DAHLIN, D, BUFFALO SABRES. Dahlin (3-2--5 in 3 games) topped the scoring...
NHL
The Backcheck: Lightning make it a two-win weekend
It wasn't perfect, but the Tampa Bay Lightning skated to a second-straight win on Saturday night with a 5-3 victory over the New York Islanders. There were some turnovers and sloppy execution along the way, but the Bolts did what great teams do. They found a way to win. "We...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Hurricanes
Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Hurricanes this season: Oct. 24 (home), Jan. 15 (away) The Canucks are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games vs Carolina (2-2-1 in their last five). The Canucks have a 39-30-11-1 all-time record in 81 games against the Hurricanes franchise,...
Spencer Knight, Panthers hold off Islanders
Backup goalie Spencer Knight made 23 saves for his second win in as many tries this season, leading the host
lastwordonsports.com
Montreal Canadiens Rookie Listed Day-to-Day
Expectations weren’t very high for head coach Martin St. Louis and the Montreal Canadiens heading into the 2021-22 season. The club would be competing in a strong Atlantic Division, with most analysts predicting a last-place finish. The Canadiens, on the other hand, have a 3-2 record and a .600 win percentage through five games.
