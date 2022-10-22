Read full article on original website
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Superstar Written Off TV?
It’s possible that one of the most popular babyfaces on WWE SmackDown will be away from television for an extended period of time. Sheamus was defeated by Solo Sikoa in a match on this week’s edition of SmackDown. The Usos engaged in their customary interference at ringside, but a great deal more action took place after the conclusion of the match.
PWMania
New Match Revealed for Tonight’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
A match between Karl Anderson and Finn Balor has been added to tonight’s WWE RAW card. Since Anderson and Luke Gallows returned to WWE and reunited with AJ Styles a few weeks ago, The O.C. has been locked in a feud with The Judgment Day. On November 5, WWE Crown Jewel will host a major six-man match.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Provides Injury Update On Sheamus
It appears Sheamus suffered an injury on this week’s episode of SmackDown – that’s if you believe WWE. Following this week’s episode of SmackDown, the company took to Twitter to announce that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after being attacked by the Bloodline.
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Logan Paul lands a lucky punch ahead of Crown Jewel
All it takes is one. That is the narrative WWE painted on SmackDown in the lead up to Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul got a mental edge over his foes on Friday night as friction continues to seep into The Bloodline. Roman Reigns wanted nothing...
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Dayton, Ohio 10/22/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the WSU Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. * WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai) * Omos (w/...
tjrwrestling.net
Bret Hart “Surprised” WWE Released Current AEW Stars
WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has called into question WWE’s decision to release two stars that are currently making major waves in AEW. 2022 has without a doubt been the year of FTR. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have been on a tear as a team, holding onto the AAA Tag Team Title for well over a year and adding the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championship and IWGP Tag Team Championship to their impressive haul of titles.
411mania.com
WWE Announces Injury To Sheamus Following SmackDown
Sheamus suffered an injury at the hands of the Bloodline, with WWE announcing the news after tonight’s show. WWE announced on Twitter that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after the Bloodline attacked him at ringside. Sheamus lost a match to Solo Sikoa on the show due to a distraction from Sami Zayn.
tjrwrestling.net
Brock Lesnar Advertised For Upcoming WWE Raw
Brock Lesnar is heading back to WWE Monday Night Raw even though the last time he was on the show, it was not a fun time for him!. On the October 17th episode of Raw, Bobby Lashley started the show with a promo calling for Brock Lesnar to come out there. The reason for that was because one week earlier on Raw, Lesnar attacked Lashley before his US Title defense against Seth “Freakin” Rollins. Since Lashley was hurt during the match, Rollins beat Lashley in under three minutes to win the US Title. Lashley was justified in blaming Lesnar for the title loss.
PWMania
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results – October 22, 2022
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results – October 22, 2022. Pre Show Hosts: Sam Roberts (Dressed as Stone Cold Steve Austin), McKenzie Mitchell & Dave LaGreca. We found that the Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller match is now a Casket Match. The pre show was mostly highlight videos of the...
Yardbarker
New member of Bray Wyatt's faction shown during WWE Friday Night SmackDown
In addition to another appearance from Bray Wyatt tonight on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, a video aired later in the show. The video is related to Wyatt but the person shown was not him, which suggests that this is the first reveal for his new stable. As seen in the...
tjrwrestling.net
Kevin Nash Reveals WWE Hall of Famer Refused To Join The NWO
Kevin Nash has discussed the WWE Hall of Famer who turned down a spot in the famed NWO group during their time in WCW. The NWO is one of the most popular and widely recognised groups in wrestling history, beginning life in 1996 when Kevin Nash and Scott Hall were joined by the turncoat Hulk Hogan, declaring war on WCW. The faction soon added Ted DiBiase as its money man and The Giant before their version of Sting and Sean Waltman also donned the black and white.
wrestletalk.com
Bray Wyatt Internal WWE Status Revealed
Triple H has made many WWE returns happen under the new regime, the biggest of which happened at the end of WWE Extreme Rules, when Bray Wyatt made his return following weeks of White Rabbit mysteries. Since his return, Wyatt has kept us all guessing as only Bray Wyatt can,...
wrestlinginc.com
Taya Valkyrie Comments On Possibly Signing With AEW
Taya Valkyrie is taking the wrestling world by storm right now, with appearances in many notable companies. Over the course of the last six months, Valkyrie has been competing in the likes of the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), Major League Wrestling (MLW), IMPACT Wrestling, and Lucha Libre AAA — capturing championship gold in the latter three promotions. Most recently, she defeated Kamille to retain the AAA Reina De Reinas title. One major company has eluded her though: AEW.
PWMania
Spoiler: Former WWE Star Joins Impact Wrestling
Former WWE star Konnor appeared at Saturday’s Impact Wrestling tapings. Many of you may recall him as half of The Ascension. He was released by WWE in 2019 and has since wrestled on the independent circuit as Big Kon. According to PWInsider, he will join the Violent By Design...
tjrwrestling.net
Shawn Michaels Provides Update On Simone Johnson’s Debut
Shawn Michaels has given a timeline on when Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter, Simone Johnson, could make her official debut in WWE NXT. On Friday during a NXT Halloween Havoc media call, a day before the WWE Premium Live Event, Shawn Michaels spoke to the press. Eventually, the Miami Herald’s Jim Varsallone would shoot a question to Michaels, asking him about when could see Ava Raine, who is the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (real name Simone Johnson.) Not just that, but the “Heartbreak Kid” was also asked about when we could see Valorie Loureda, an ex-Bellator fighter, on NXT TV. In response, Michaels gave a thrilling ETA.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Talent Says Hulk Hogan Got Legend Fired For Pitching Randy Savage Title Run
Hulk Hogan is a WWE Hall of Famer and one of the most iconic wrestlers to ever step into the squared circle. However, the Hulkster's career has also been rocked by scandals and some of his peers have nothing but negative things to say about him for a variety of reasons. One of the most common criticisms, however, is that Hogan was a backstage politician who ensured that he always remained on top.
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated WWE Crown Jewel Card – 5 Matches Confirmed
Following this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, we now have five matches confirmed for the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event, which takes place on November 5th from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. You can check out the updated WWE Crown Jewel 2022 card below:. WWE Universal Championship Match:. Roman Reigns vs. Logan...
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Reportedly Signed Ex-WWE Star To Deal
On the back of Willow Nightingale signing with AEW, it appears a former WWE star has done the same despite not getting the all-important ‘All Elite’ graphic. All Elite Wrestling seems never to be far away from adding new faces to its roster and since the formation of the company in early 2019 these announcements have always come with the ‘All Elite’ graphic announcing their arrival.
tjrwrestling.net
GCW Possibly Working With WWE
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) might have “something going on.”. On Friday, October 21, 2022, Wrestling Observer reported that WWE and GCW possibly have “something going on” in regards to a potential relationship between the two. The news follows Janela’s tweet from Monday before WWE Raw that stated:
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall of Famer Details Fighting For His Life In 2022
A WWE Hall of Famer has discussed their harrowing battle with COVID and how they really “fought” for their life over the last several months. ‘Cowboy’ Bill Watts is a legendary name in the world of pro wrestling with a career that saw him share the ring with the likes of Bruno Sammartino, Gorilla Monsoon, and Lout Thesz. Watts held numerous championships over his illustrious career, including WWWF tag team gold with Monsoon way back in 1965.
