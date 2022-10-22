ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parolee, 34, Booked in Alleged Logan Heights Home-Invasion Rape

By Elizabeth Ireland
 3 days ago
A San Diego Police Department patch on an officer’s uniform. Courtesy SDPD

A parolee in custody on an unrelated charge was re-arrested on suspicion of sneaking into a Logan Heights resident’s home and raping her in her bed, authorities reported Friday.

Ronald Earl Bray Jr., 34, allegedly attacked the 27-year-old woman about 1:45 a.m. Saturday as she slept at her residence in the 2200 block of Ocean View Boulevard, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said the suspect entered through a window after he had cut the screen.

Bray allegedly fled prior to the arrival of police, SDPD Lt. Carmelin Rivera said.

The suspect, who was jailed Monday on an alleged parole violation, has been re-booked on suspicion of burglary and rape of an unconscious person, according to jail records. He was being held on $1 million bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

