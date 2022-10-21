Read full article on original website
This Restaurant Has The Best Nachos In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best nachos in each state, including this spot in North Carolina offering unique takes on the classic.
2 NC cities, including 1 in the Triangle, move up on ‘Top 50 Rattiest Cities’ list
Orkin has published its 2022 list of America's "Rattiest Cities," highlighting 50 U.S. metro areas where residents might be more likely to find themselves face-to-face with vermin.
Limited Edition: Jordan designs Pinehurst No. 2 hat
PINEHURST — The name of one Richmond County golf enthusiast and his creative thinking will be forever stitched into the legend and lore that is Pinehurst Resort. Noah Jordan, a 2020 graduate of Richmond Senior High School, has worked at Pinehurst as a golf pro intermediate since March 2021 during summer breaks and on the weekends.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
Fayetteville native thrilled to be working on set of Hocus Pocus 2
A Fayetteville native is living it up behind the scenes of the new movie Hocus Pocus 2!. Diamond McCall says the film isn't her first major production. However, it is her first on-screen credit. She talked with WRAL News about her work, including styling actors Whitney Peak and Sam Richardson's...
cbs17
Wake Forest becomes the newest NC town to push for a social district
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest is the newest North Carolina town to submit a proposal for a social district. A social district, or a designated area people can take alcohol to go and drink it while walking down the street, has become popular in cities such as Raleigh and Durham, but is also being considered in places such as Fayetteville and eastern parts of the state.
Who makes the best biscuit in the Triangle? Vote now for your favorite.
The perfect biscuit can be fluffy or flaky or pillowy, maybe even crispy. But who makes the best biscuit in the Triangle?
thewashingtondailynews.com
William (Bill) Lee Hedgepeth
Fayetteville — William (Bill) Lee Hedgepeth died peaceful- ly on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Rocky Mount, NC on January 30, 1936, to Benjamin F. and Willie Mae Hedgepeth. He attended Rocky Mount High School where he met and married his high school sweetheart, Lottie Lee Hedgepeth in 1955. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1954 proudly serving 4 years in Texas and Japan.
James Thompson, 16: Raleigh shooting victim was a fan of basketball, cooking, fishing
In the first funeral for victims of Raleigh’s mass shooting, the 16-year-old is remembered as a young entrepreneur interested in all sports.
Remembering Gay: 6th annual memorial scholarship tournament honors educator’s impact
WAGRAM — A golf outing early next month will serve as a reunion for friends, family members and colleagues to remember and honor one of Richmond County’s educators. The sixth annual Gay Garris Rhyne Memorial Golf Tournament is set for Saturday, Nov. 5, at Deercroft Golf Club. This...
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: Sushio O, Carolina Ale House and Mi Casita
5 On Your Side brings you restaurant ratings for Sushio O on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh, Carolina Ale House on Walnut Street in Cary and Mi Casita on North Bragg Boulevard in Spring Lake. 5 On Your Side brings you restaurant ratings for Sushio O on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Child psychologist shares red flags for parents to watch for
RALEIGH, N.C. — Many parents are having serious conversations with their children after last week’s mass shooting in Raleigh, while asking how they're feeling. A child psychologist said she can’t help but look at what happened from more than one perspective. What You Need To Know. Dr....
Friends and Family of CJ graduate killed in Raleigh mass shooting gather to honor her life
Friends and Family of Nicole Connors, one of five people shot to death in Raleigh, N.C., on Oct. 13th, gathered to remember and honor her life tonight at a park she spent a lot of time at growing up. Connors was on her porch talking to a neighbor when she...
jocoreport.com
Drag Event At NC Art Museum Canceled After Protest
RALEIGH – An event billed as “a drag queen story hour” for children as young as two at the North Carolina Museum of Art and funded in part by taxpayer dollars, has reportedly been canceled amid community protest. “Artful Story Time” was brought to light nationally with...
RCC Alum Chef Nate Jordan living the dream
LUMBERTON — If you want to know the recipe for success, look no further than Nate Jordan, a 2022 graduate from Robeson Community College
Fish return to Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center lake
PEMBROKE — As the Lumbee Tribe of N.C. prepared for the Annual Fall Festival and Fish Fry, there was an extra special reason for the tri
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Man Turns Down Huge Sum After Winning The Lottery
A North Carolina man is making headlines not only for his huge recent lottery win but also because of the way he is choosing to receive his prize. Christopher Johnson of Wake County, North Carolina spent two dollars on a quick pick online ticket in the Lucky for Life game. The great news is he won!! That means Christopher literally could take home $25,000 a year for life. That allows him to make future plans that he possibly didn’t have the option to make before the win.
Raleigh erased a centerpiece of the Black community. Here’s a way to restore it.
Voting for Raleigh’s park bonds will help rebuild Chavis Park and mend a grave injustice. | Opinion
Early Voting Has Started! Find Your Polling Place!
A list of where North Carolinians in the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill area can vote early for the 2022 NC midterm elections.
cbs17
Raleigh, Lillington men arrested in fentanyl sting that yielded enough to kill 2.7 million people, Florida sheriff says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A historic undercover fentanyl bust in Florida has close ties to Raleigh and Harnett County, according to officials Friday in Polk County, Florida. A task force made the bust and three people — including two from the central North Carolina area — were arrested, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.
