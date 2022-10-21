ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

The Richmond Observer

Limited Edition: Jordan designs Pinehurst No. 2 hat

PINEHURST — The name of one Richmond County golf enthusiast and his creative thinking will be forever stitched into the legend and lore that is Pinehurst Resort. Noah Jordan, a 2020 graduate of Richmond Senior High School, has worked at Pinehurst as a golf pro intermediate since March 2021 during summer breaks and on the weekends.
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
cbs17

Wake Forest becomes the newest NC town to push for a social district

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest is the newest North Carolina town to submit a proposal for a social district. A social district, or a designated area people can take alcohol to go and drink it while walking down the street, has become popular in cities such as Raleigh and Durham, but is also being considered in places such as Fayetteville and eastern parts of the state.
thewashingtondailynews.com

William (Bill) Lee Hedgepeth

Fayetteville — William (Bill) Lee Hedgepeth died peaceful- ly on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Rocky Mount, NC on January 30, 1936, to Benjamin F. and Willie Mae Hedgepeth. He attended Rocky Mount High School where he met and married his high school sweetheart, Lottie Lee Hedgepeth in 1955. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1954 proudly serving 4 years in Texas and Japan.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Child psychologist shares red flags for parents to watch for

RALEIGH, N.C. — Many parents are having serious conversations with their children after last week’s mass shooting in Raleigh, while asking how they're feeling. A child psychologist said she can’t help but look at what happened from more than one perspective. What You Need To Know. Dr....
jocoreport.com

Drag Event At NC Art Museum Canceled After Protest

RALEIGH – An event billed as “a drag queen story hour” for children as young as two at the North Carolina Museum of Art and funded in part by taxpayer dollars, has reportedly been canceled amid community protest. “Artful Story Time” was brought to light nationally with...
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Man Turns Down Huge Sum After Winning The Lottery

A North Carolina man is making headlines not only for his huge recent lottery win but also because of the way he is choosing to receive his prize. Christopher Johnson of Wake County, North Carolina spent two dollars on a quick pick online ticket in the Lucky for Life game. The great news is he won!! That means Christopher literally could take home $25,000 a year for life. That allows him to make future plans that he possibly didn’t have the option to make before the win.
