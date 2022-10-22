ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melrose Park, IL

Melrose Park boy in wheelchair hits the right note with 'Goonies' 'Halloween costume

By Eric Horng via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

In Melrose Park in October, there are two pressing questions: Who am I going to be for Halloween? And who is Anthony Alfano going to be?

"Excitement! This is what we do it for," said Anthony's mother, Deanna Alfano. "All this excitement with the kids and everything is what we do it for. And for Anthony, because look at how happy he is."

Once a year, Anthony is the center of the Halloween universe.

RELATED: Melrose Park boy in wheelchair sports 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' Halloween costume

His wheelchair-accessible costumes, created by his father, have long been thrilling Halloween lovers.

Last year, he rode in style as Cameron from "Ferris Buehler." Before that, he was Beetlejuice, Blue Man Group, Zoltar from the movie "Big," and more!

For 13-year-old Anthony, who has cerebral palsy, his smile says it all.

ALSO SEE: Anthony's Halloween: Melrose Park boy dresses up as Blue Man Group

When asked what keeps driving him, Anthony's father, Tony Alfano, said, "Him."

"Like, he's the one that every time I see him smile, it's like I've gotta do it again," Tony added.

This year's costume will be the "Bone Organ" from "The Goonies."

RELATED: Melrose Park family makes Wheel of Fortune costume

It is inspired by the 80s classic film where the kids discover the spooky instrument in the labyrinth and have to play correctly in order to survive. Hitting the wrong chords spells doom.

Anthony's dad started on the costume weeks ago, crafting the bones from bamboo and the organ keys from plastic skeleton fingers.

And, just like in the movie, hitting the wrong keys will give you a jolt.

ALSO SEE: Boy with cerebral palsy dressing up as Lincoln Memorial snow globe for Halloween

The Alfanos have donated two of Anthony's costumes to families with children in wheelchairs, continuing to spread their love and creativity to others.

"We just want to keep doing it because it keeps filling us up and keeps moving us forward," Tony said.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETV.com

VIDEO: Teen's wheelchair-accessible Halloween costume goes viral — again

CHICAGO — An Illinois teen's ode to a 1980's classic movie is making him and his elaborate Halloween costume go viral, yet again. The Alfano family has become famous for creating elaborate costumes incorporating their now 13-year-old son Anthony's wheelchair. This year's costume is the famous skeleton key organ...
CHICAGO, IL
1029thebuzz.com

“Floating Max” decoration shut down by police!

This happened in Plainfield, IL(suburb of Chicago)because it was causing traffic problems in their neighborhood. Police did shut down the Stranger Things Halloween display, but have allowed it to be opened back up after setting restrictions on operating hours. This is just insane and super cool! Plus, the father of the family says they put in close to 1500 hours putting this together! All I have is a pumpkin in my window.
PLAINFIELD, IL
NBC Chicago

‘The Golden Girls' Kitchen to Hit Chicago. Here's a Peek at the Pop-Up's Menu

"The Golden Girls" Kitchen will dish all these and more when it rolls into Chicago. The pop-up restaurant has its sights set for a spring 2023 opening at a "secret location." The immersive experience will pay homage to the iconic sitcom, ringing bells to the famed Miami spots where characters Blanche, Rose, Dorothy and Sophia gathered throughout the show's seven seasons.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Workers robbed while loading food truck in Brighton Park

CHICAGO (CBS)--  Workers loading up food trucks were robbed in the Brighton Park neighborhood. CBS 2 talked with the Pablo's Tacos workers. They said they were loading food into the truck around 4:30 a.m., in the 4100 block of South Archer, when a white Jeep Cherokee pulled up. A worker said the offender pulled out a gun. One of the victims gave the offender $200. Two offenders stole items from inside the vehicle. Police said the same offenders then entered a business at the same location and robbed two more people at gunpoint. No injuries were reported. Police are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
classicchicagomagazine.com

Chicago Movie Theater Memories – Part One

The Village Art Theatre, originally named Germania Theater, on 1548-50 North Clark. Photo courtesy of Ken Roe via Cinema Treasures. The idea for this article arose from a confluence of circumstances. September 3 was National Cinema Day and on September 4, over Labor Day weekend, I had dinner at the stunning apartment of my friends Paula Litt and Irv Faber who live at 1550 North Clark in Chicago. That location is now a luxurious condominium building, but I remember going there when it was the Village Theatre (aka the Village Art Theatre, originally the Germania Theater, 1916) at 1548-50 North Clark. The façade of the Village Theatre has been preserved, and at the door is a plaque designating the Village Theatre as an official Chicago landmark.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Casket Races turns Forest Park into a ghost town

FOREST PARK, Ill. — Forest Park hosted its 10th annual Casket Races Saturday afternoon. Organizers describe it as a fun, annual tradition for the village that was once known as the “Village of Cemeteries.”. Laurie Kokenes, the executive director of the Forest Park Chamber of Commerce, says the...
FOREST PARK, IL
luxesource.com

This Casual, Cozy Chicago Home Feels Like A Permanent Vacation

After living in a classic, center-hall Colonial on the edge of a country club for 30 years and raising their children to established young adulthood, the owners of a North Shore property felt it was time for a change—but not in scenery. Instead of moving, they decided to tear down their existing abode and rebuild. “We needed something that would serve our lifestyle for the next 30 years,” says the wife, who wanted to maintain a smaller space and situate the primary bedroom on the main floor, keeping the upstairs bedrooms for visitors. They also wanted to simplify and reduce clutter. “That former house wasn’t going to cut it,” she adds.
CHICAGO, IL
Jake Wells

Where to get the best pizza in Chicago

photo of pizzaPhoto by manvi mathur (Creative Commons) Where should go you when you're craving some amazing pizza in Chicago? There are so many choices it can be overwhelming. Here are my favorite choices for a great slice of pie.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Video shows Batavia High School staff member placing student in neck hold

BATAVIA, Ill. (CBS) -- Disturbing video shows a student in west suburban Batavia being placed in a neck hold by a school staff member. As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, the incident happened this past Friday at the Batavia High School cafeteria – and now police are also looking into it. Neither the school district nor the Batavia Police Department is releasing any surveillance video of the incident, but CBS 2 obtained a brief clip of it – which was recorded by a student. Both agencies said they are investigating what led up to the scuffle. It was a chaotic scene...
BATAVIA, IL
InsideHook

Chicago’s James Beard Award Winner Shares His Favorite Pie Spots

Erick Williams loves comfort food. The James Beard Award-winning chef from Hyde Park’s Virtue loves it so much that he recently opened two spots specializing in it. Mustard Seed Kitchen in the South Loop offers an array of comforting take-out items ranging from friend chicken sandwiches to cheeseburgers. Williams’ other comfort food spot hits differently: Po Boy and Tavern in Hyde Park specializes in southern comfort, from fried catfish to fried green tomatoes and of course, the po’boys.
CHICAGO, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Alan Krashesky Leaving ABC7: Is the Chicago Anchor Retiring?

Alan Krashesky is one of Chicago’s legendary principal news anchors. He has played an instrumental part in building WLS-TV’s ABC7 in his 40-year career. His professionalism, class, and grace are impeccable. There was much dismay once the news spread that Alan Krashesky would be leaving ABC7. While people are thrilled about his new life, it will be a sad day when he anchors the news for the last time. His long-time viewers are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if he is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the veteran anchor said about his departure from WLS-TV and ABC7.
CHICAGO, IL
depauliaonline.com

A haunted guide to the second city

It really shouldn’t surprise anyone that Chicago has a plethora of haunted locations. Considering the history of this great city, there are plenty of tragedies and people that can lead to haunted connections such as catastrophes like the Chicago fire and the Eastland disaster. Then, there are the city icons like Al Capone and H.H. Holmes. There are three specific haunted locations that are particularly accessible to DePaul students. If you’re looking for a good spooky ambience, check out these paranormal spots.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
109K+
Followers
16K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy