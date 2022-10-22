Read full article on original website
Operation Football: Playoffs First Round
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Kimberly avenged an earlier loss to Fond du Lac in our Game of the Week as the high school football postseason got underway. Plus a few upsets with local teams picking up wins on the road, and some favorites cruising into level two as well. Dave Schroeder has all the highlights from a busy first round of the WIAA playoffs in this week’s Operation Football.
Edgar, Athens volleyball, Wisconsin Rapids boys soccer win regionals
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Edgar and Athens volleyball have advanced to sectionals after winning their respective regionals, while Wisconsin Rapids boys soccer won their first regional since 2004. Edgar volleyball hosted Marathon, a team they swept earlier in the season, and did much of the same. After splitting the first...
Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Appleton area
CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES FOOTBALL Division 1 Kimberly 42, Fond du Lac 14 ...
Newman Catholic pounds McDonell in WIAA 8-player football playoff opener
MERRILL – The Wausau Newman Catholic football team found little resistance from Chippewa Falls McDonell as it scored 10 touchdowns, all in the first half, and pummeled the Macks 69-13 in a WIAA 8-player football Level 1 playoff game Friday night at Merrill High School. Matt Hamilton returned the...
Volleyball: Stoughton beats Craig in five sets to earn first regional title since 2016
It’s one and not done for the Stoughton volleyball team. After four straight years of first-round exits in the postseason, Stoughton won its opening-round bout in 3-0 fashion against Madison La Follette in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal on Thursday, Oct. 20, at Stoughton High School. Stoughton then...
WIAA football: Lake Mills routs Evansville 41-14 in Level 1
The L-Cats are Level 2 bound for the fourth consecutive season. The third-seeded Lake Mills football team throttled sixth-seeded Evansville 41-14 in a WIAA Division 4 Level 1 game at LMHS on Friday, Oct. 21. "We got the win and are 1-0," Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. "You’re either moving on or you're done this time of the year. When you’re still meeting and practicing, it’s a good...
Marshfield volleyball dominates on front line to defeat Eau Claire North in WIAA Division 1 regional final
MARSHFIELD – The Marshfield volleyball team put together one of its better matches of the season and with it, claimed a regional championship. The Tigers rolled past Eau Claire North 25-18, 25-11, 25-14, in a WIAA Division 1 girls volleyball regional final Saturday night at Marshfield High School. The...
Cross Country Sectional Tournament Results
OCTONTO FALLS, Wisc. (WJFW)- The WIAA had a boys & girls sectional tournament today in Oconto Falls. Girls Team Champion: Shawano Community High School. Boys Individual Champion: Owen Clark from Lakeland Union. Girls Individual Champion: Nora Gremban from Northland Pines. Area Individual state qualifiers: Cody Ruetz from Rhinelander, Logan Higgins...
Solon Springs boy’s cross country is off to State
The Solon Springs boy’s cross country team placed second at the WIAA D3 boys cross country sectional race on Saturday. The team now gears up for the 2022 State Boys & Girls Cross Country Championships on Saturday, October 29th at Ridges Golf Course in. Wisconsin Rapids. This is the...
