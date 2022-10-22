Read full article on original website
Iowa high school football: Here are all the Round-of-16 and quarterfinal playoff pairings
We've reached the Sweet Sixteen round of the high school football postseason. The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the Round-of-16 playoff pairings on Saturday morning for all seven classes. These will be first-round matchups for Class 5A, 4A and 3A, and second-round games for Class 2A, 1A, A and 8-Player.
High school football standings, scores from Friday, Oct. 21 in the Burlington area
Clinton. 1-4. 2-7 Mount Pleasant. 0-5. 0-9.
Two new top-ranked teams highlight our final Iowa high school football rankings for 2022
The 2022 high school football regular season is in the books — and before we embark on the always-exciting postseason, we've got one final set of rankings to take us home. The Des Moines Register's high school football rankings got one final makeover for 2022, and there are some important changes after Week 9. Most notably, there are two new No. 1-ranked teams, in both of Iowa's largest classes, as the playoffs are set to begin.
Iowa high school final scores from Week 9 games
It's Week 9 in Iowa high school football. Here's the final scores from around the state. Friday's Iowa high school football scores ADM, Adel 65, Saydel 0 Akron-Westfield 34, Riverside,...
SBLive Power 25 Iowa high school volleyball rankings: Teams looking for state tournament berths
By Bret Hayworth | Photo by Matthew Putney Iowa high school volleyball teams are moving deeper in regional postseason competition, trying to land state berths, which will be determined by Wednesday, Oct. 26. Here are the Top 25 teams in the SBLive Iowa power rankings, in a list that ...
SportsZone: (10-21-22)
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Our SportsZone Game of the Week features the 7-1 Gehlen Catholic Jays facing off against the Tri-Center Trojans in the first round of the Class A playoffs. Gehlen Catholic, whose lone loss of the season came on September 2nd, will look to advance while extending their win streak to seven games. […]
Cast your vote for the top Ames-area high school athlete of the week for Oct. 16-22
Four area teams and five individual runners qualified for state in cross country during the qualifying meets held Oct. 19 and 20. The Ames girls team and two Little Cyclone boys runners — Zach Lenkaitis and Ahmed Aldamak — qualified from the Class 4A qualifying meet in Indianola Oct. 19. The Little Cyclone girls, ranked sixth in 4A, placed second as a team at Indianola. ...
Radio Iowa
Radio Iowa High School Football Poll 10/24/22
2. Dowling Catholic (8-1), LW #2 vs Davenport West. 10.Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-3), LW #9 vs #8 Linn-Mar 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (9-0), LW #2 vs CR Washington. 3. Waverly-Shell Rock (9-0), LW #3 vs Fort Madison. 4. Carlisle (7-1), LW #4 vs Newton. 5. Iowa City Liberty (8-1), LW...
Vote for the Des Moines Register's male and female Athlete of the Week candidates Oct. 15-21
The ninth week of high school sports action for the 2022-2023 Iowa school year is complete. Several talented athletes turned in outstanding individual performances during Week 9. On the boys side, there were several phenomenal performances during the opening week of the 8-player and Classes A, 1A and 2A football playoffs and the final week of the...
