Read full article on original website
Related
A woman raised as white wanted to trace her ancestry. She discovered her father was Black and she was probably conceived at a swingers party.
After a DNA test, Christine Jacobsen learned at age 64 that her racial background was not what she thought it was.
Nanny, 30, who 'really hated' her single father boss, 50, while she cared for his three children reveals they're now MARRIED after they fell madly in love over late-night texts
A nanny who 'really hated' her boss while she looked after his children has revealed they ended up having an unlikely romance, despite their 20-year age gap. Krystle Romano, 30, from New York, started working as a nanny for single father-of-three, Ben Romano, 50, who works in real estate, in October 2014.
A prospective juror excused from Trump Organization tax evasion trial said 'there is no chance in hell' she could have been impartial
Another potential juror — who was also later excused — reportedly told another juror he couldn't be unbiased because "I hate Trump."
Woman 'Tricked' Into Feeding Stepkids While Husband Attends Party Defended
"One red flag after another with this guy," one commenter wrote. "She needs to get out."
Comments / 0