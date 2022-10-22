ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Police investigating fatal shooting in Penn Hills; victim identified

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03D8Lj_0iiTEkuG00

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Police were called to a fatal shooting in Penn Hills.

Allegheny County 911 confirmed police and EMS units were called to the 300 block of Crescent Gardens Drive at 8:29 p.m.

A Channel 11 crew was on scene as the medical examiner’s office arrived. Our crews on scene counted more than a dozen evidence markers on the scene.

Allegheny County police said detectives determined the suspect was shooting at two vehicles outside the home, and fired once into the residence striking the victim.

Allegheny County homicide detectives said a 31-year-old male died in the shooting. He was later identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office as Dwight Nolan.

There is no information on a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story.

Related
PennLive.com

Man found shot to death in car in western Pa.: report

A man has been found shot to death in western Pennsylvania, according to a story from WPXI. Police told the news station that dispatchers were notified around 5:55 a.m. Tuesday that a man was slumped over the wheel of a car in the 900 block of High Street in Duquesne, Allegheny County.
DUQUESNE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police investigating mysterious shooting death of 18-year-old in Highland Park

PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 has learned 18-year-old Omar McCord Jr. was killed in Highland Park either late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. McCord’s grandmother tells Channel 11 that her grandson is from Garfield and had just graduated in May. She came to the spot where her grandson died and wants to know why someone would shoot and kill him, why he was in Highland Park, and what happened before the trigger was pulled.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man found shot to death in Allegheny County

Allegheny County police are investigating after a man was found shot to death, slumped over the wheel of a car in Duquesne. The man, identified as 18-year-old Durobb Johnson, was found in the 900 block of High Street just before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. First responders found Johnson suffering from...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police investigating Dollar Tree robbery

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Scott Township Police Department is investigating a bold break-in at a Dollar Tree store.The call came in around 7:45 Monday night at the Dollar Tree along Washington Avenue, near Boden Avenue.The robber reportedly did not show a weapon. It's unknown what the suspect got away with from the store.
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man in custody after SWAT situation in Lawrence County

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — The New Castle police department issued a warning Tuesday, asking people to avoid the area of Booker Drive and Altman Road. The department posted on its Facebook page just after 10 a.m. that officers were on the scene of an active situation in the Harbor Heights housing complex in the city.
NEW CASTLE, PA
PennLive.com

Man found shot to death in car in Pa. borough

A 58-year-old western Pennsylvania was shot and killed overnight according to a story from KDKA. Allegheny County police said that officers in Wilkinsburg were first called out around 12:15 a.m. today after dispatchers got a call about shots fired near the area of Maple Street. When first responders arrived on...
WILKINSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Woman shot in the leg in Pa. neighborhood

According to KDKA, Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the city’s Arlington neighborhood. It all began when officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Elsie Street just before 11 p.m. on Sunday after receiving a Shotspotter alert for 9 rounds. When officers arrived at...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. coroner investigating body found in abandoned garage

UPDATE: The dead body has been identified. The Cambria County coroner’s office is investigating after a homeowner reported finding a dead body. According to WJAC, Cambria County coroner Jeff Lees said that a Johnstown homeowner reported finding a body on the second floor of an abandoned garage on the 1500 block of Franklin Street. The second story was only accessible by ladder.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
