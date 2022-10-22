Police investigating fatal shooting in Penn Hills; victim identified

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Police were called to a fatal shooting in Penn Hills.

Allegheny County 911 confirmed police and EMS units were called to the 300 block of Crescent Gardens Drive at 8:29 p.m.

A Channel 11 crew was on scene as the medical examiner’s office arrived. Our crews on scene counted more than a dozen evidence markers on the scene.

Allegheny County police said detectives determined the suspect was shooting at two vehicles outside the home, and fired once into the residence striking the victim.

Allegheny County homicide detectives said a 31-year-old male died in the shooting. He was later identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office as Dwight Nolan.

There is no information on a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story.

