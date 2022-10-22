Read full article on original website
Early-Morning Boat Explosion Rocks Harford County Marina: Fire Marshal
A boater in Maryland received an explosive start to Friday morning when a vessel went up in flames after a fresh refueling at the Tidewater Marina in Harford County. Shortly before 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, first responders from multiple agencies were called to the marina on Bourbon Street in Havre De Grace, where there was a massive boat fire that sent plumes of black smoke billowing throughout the area.
WDEL 1150AM
Market Street fire under investigation in Wilmington
The Wilmington Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a predawn fire on Sunday, October 23, 2022, in the area of 20th and Market streets. The fire was reported just after 6:30 a.m. and when Wilmington Fire Department Squad 4 arrived from its station at 22nd and Tatnall streets the crew reported fire through the roof of a three story structure.
Embers From Metal Grinder Cause Massive Two-Alarm Blaze In Westminster Garage: Fire Marshal
A married couple and their dog were able to escape harm when a two-alarm blaze broke out in a Maryland garage, according to the state fire marshal. In Carroll County, the owner of an Old New Windsor Pike residence in Westminster was working on one of his vehicles shortly before 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 when he noticed smoke coming from the car.
Fire crews battle two-alarm fire in Wilmington
Firefighters say the fire spread to adjacent buildings that were damaged.
Nottingham MD
Boat fire reported in Essex
ESSEX, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Saturday morning boat fire in Essex. The fire was reported at just before 10:30 a.m. along the Back River in the area of Rocky Point. A rescue boat is reportedly evacuating those on board. There has been no word on any...
realtormarney.com
Fall Back 2022
We fall back on November 6, 2022 at 2:00am in 2022. Daylight Saving Time will come to an end and we will be back on Standard Time. This will mean it will be lighter earlier in the morning, but it also means that night will fall earlier as well. For example, sunset is at 6:15pm tonight, as of Sunday, November 6th, it will be at 5:00pm!
WGAL
Fire damages home in Penn Township
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews in York County were called to a house fire early Sunday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was in the 100 block of Gardenia Drive in Penn Township. Fire victims are being assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is under...
firststateupdate.com
Bicyclist Airlifter After Milford Accident Succumbs To His Injuries
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal bicycle accident that occurred Saturday evening in the Milford area, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 22, 2022, at approximately 6:26 p.m., a 2013 Honda Civic was traveling southbound in the left lane of Bay Road (Route 1), just south of Tub Mill Pond Road. The Honda was traveling behind another vehicle that was not involved. At the time, a bicyclist entered the left, southbound lane of Route 1 attempting to cross from east to west. The bicyclist entered the path of the uninvolved vehicle causing it to stop suddenly. This action caused the Honda to change lanes into the right travel lane. The bicyclist was crossing the right travel lane and in the path of the Honda. The front of the Honda struck the right side of the bicycle and ejected the bicyclist.
Nottingham MD
Crash with injuries reported in Perry Hall
PERRY HALL, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Monday morning crash in Perry Hall. The crash was reported at around 10:30 a.m. in the area of Honeygo Boulevard at East Joppa Road (21128). Injuries have been reported, according to the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company. Motorists should use...
Firefighters contain large house fire in Millersville
BALTIMORE - A house in Anne Arundel County caught fire Thursday afternoon.Firefighters said the fire was contained in 20 minutes and there were no injuries.Crews are staying in the neighborhood to make sure there are no hot spots.Chopper 13 flew over the home in the 8200 block of Mimico South in Millersville and saw the home with holes in the roof.Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.
WMDT.com
Milford bicyclist killed in serious crash on Route 1
MILFORD, Del. – A 36-year-old bicyclist has died following a serious crash on Route 1 near Milford. According to Delaware State Police, the crash occurred around 6:26 p.m., Saturday as a 2013 Honda Civic was traveling southbound in the left lane of Bay Road (Route 1), just south of Tub Mill Pond Road.
Wbaltv.com
2 young adults dead, teenager injured in Pasadena crash
PASADENA, Md. — A crash overnight in Pasadena left two young adults dead and a teenager critically injured, police said. Anne Arundel County police said officers were called around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to the 4600 block of Mountain Road, where a car crossed the center line and struck a Jeep head-on.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Charges Forthcoming In Accident That Closed 896 On Thursday
Delaware State Police are investigating a three-vehicle injury collision that occurred in the Newark area on Thursday morning, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 20, 2022, at approximately 11:35 a.m., a Tesla Model 3, operated by a 21-year-old Newark man was observed by a trooper traveling southbound on Interstate 95 south of the JFK Service Area at a high rate of speed. The trooper pulled out onto Interstate 95 southbound to initiate a traffic stop. Due to the Tesla’s speed, the trooper was unable to catch up to it.
Harford County deputies warn of Facebook Marketplace fishing trend involving stolen vehicles
BALTIMORE -- The Harford County Sheriff's Office is warning people who are buying vehicles off of Facebook Marketplace that they might find their purchases missing the next day and later learn that they were stolen from another state.Sheriff's deputies have noticed a trend of vehicle thefts tied to the popular online marketplace, according to authorities.People perusing Facebook Marketplace for affordable automobiles are getting lured into buying what they don't realize is a stolen vehicle at a public spot only to have it taken from outside of their home not long after buying it, deputies said.There are videos of a suspect entering the vehicle and driving off with it, according to authorities.Oftentimes, the vehicle that was stolen from the buyer was already stolen from someone else in another state, deputies said.Then the suspect goes fishing for a new victim by trying to resell the same automobile again, according to authorities.The Harford County Sheriff's Office is urging people to buy cars, trucks, and vans from a licensed dealership or someone they know.
Crash involving dirt bike leaves one dead in Hunting Park
Philadelphia police are investigating a crash that left the driver of a dirt bike dead. The crash happened Friday night near 2nd Street and Rising Sun Avenue in Hunting Park.
WGMD Radio
Milford Man Dies after Bicycle Struck by Car Saturday
A Milford man has died after a crash Saturday evening on Bay Road just south of tub Mill Pond Road. Delaware State Police continue to investigate, but say a Honda was southbound behind another vehicle when a 36 year old man on a bike moved into the southbound lane. The first vehicle stopped suddenly – and the Honda swerved into the right lane – and struck the bicycle – ejecting the rider. The bicycle rider was flown to Christiana Hospital in critical condition – but died on Sunday. The 19 year old driver of the Honda was not injured.
Two teenagers killed in two-vehicle crash in Anne Arundel County
Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the circumstances behind a two-vehicle crash in Pasadena that left two people dead.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers: Woman Tried To Rob Banks In Pennsylvania And Delaware
Delaware State Police have arrested Lashawnda Jones, 42 of Wilmington, Delaware following a robbery investigation that began on Saturday morning, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 22, 2022, at approximately 11:23, troopers were dispatched to the TD Bank located at 1001 East Songsmith Drive in Bear...
Bethlehem man dies after trash truck he was driving rolls over him, coroner says
A 55-year-old Bethlehem man died Friday after being run over by the trash truck he had been driving in Berks County, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Scott L. Fichter was pronounced dead from multiple traumatic injuries at 6:18 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said in a news release.
Shopper carjacked at gunpoint while loading car at Annapolis Mall
ANNAPOLIS, MD – A man who just finished shopping at the Annapolis Mall on Saturday was approached by two armed gunmen and carjacked. The incident happened shortly after 4pm in the Orange parking garage. According to police, a 40-year-old male victim was placing shopping bags into the trunk of his vehicle, a blue 2023 BMW X6, when he was approached by two suspects armed with handguns. “The suspects demanded the victim’s keys and personal property. One of the suspects left the scene with the victim’s vehicle, and the other got into a silver sedan being driven by a third suspect,” The post Shopper carjacked at gunpoint while loading car at Annapolis Mall appeared first on Shore News Network.
ChesapeakeBayMagazine
Annapolis, MD
