Ambassador Marks Invites Jamaicans to Connect for Answers to US Visas and Jamaican Passport Matters

iheart.com
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
China has opened overseas police stations in US and Canada to monitor Chinese citizens: report
China has opened dozens of police stations around the world that have been used to monitor Chinese citizens, including locations in New York City and Toronto, Canada.
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
UK-India free trade deal 'on the verge of collapse' after 'disrespectful' Home Secretary Suella Braverman sparks outrage in Delhi with attack on Indian migrants saying they are worst offenders for overstaying their visas
Britain's key trade deal with India is in danger of being scrapped by Delhi after comments by the Home Secretary about Indian migrants in the UK sparked outrage. The Modi administration is furious at comments made by Suella Braverman last week in which she warned Prime Minister Liz Truss against easing immigration rules in any post-Brexit agreement.
Mutiny in Putin's ranks? Conscripts drafted into Ukraine war 'threaten to topple Russian regime over spluttering invasion'
Dozens of mobilised soldiers have staged an extraordinary mutiny against Vladimir Putin amid mounting unrest over the spluttering Ukraine invasion. In footage taken inside a military camp, one uniformed conscript earns raucous cheers from his peers after suggesting soldiers should topple their leaders. The unnamed reservist spoke about the lack...
ohmymag.co.uk
UK government is on alert after China's latest move
The UKis on high alert as Royal Air Force (RAF) pilots have been headhunted by China for training their cadets, in a programme first spotted in 2019, allegedly for preparing for war against the west, Newsweek reports. 30 pilots have been engaged to date. According to an intelligence alert from...
msn.com
American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'
American Airlines is ditching its first class seat offering on long-haul flights because customers have stopped booking seats in the premium cabin. "First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call Thursday. Raja was responding to a question of whether the airline plans to retire the offering on some planes.
What happens to the UK-India trade deal when Rishi Sunak becomes prime minister?
The Government has missed a deadline set by Boris Johnson to sign a free trade deal with India, prompting questions over the future of the negotiations under incoming prime minister Rishi Sunak.Earlier this month, Downing Street insisted there was no rush for Britain to finalise an agreement amid reports that talks with the government of Narendra Modi were close to collapse.At the time, the Department for International Trade (DIT) said negotiations were continuing despite claims that anger in New Delhi over remarks by then home secretary Suella Braverman criticising Indian migrants had put hopes of an agreement in jeopardy.When Boris...
Rishi Sunak, former UK Treasury chief, will be Britain’s next prime minister
Rishi Sunak has won the race to be leader of the Conservative Party and will become Britain’s next prime minister — the third this year.
morningbrew.com
How the UK will pick its new prime minister
Now that Liz Truss has resigned after a term that lasted as long as the lifespan of your average fruit fly, it’s time for the UK to pick a new prime minister. But most of the country’s citizens won’t get a vote (they’d probably choose the lettuce anyway).
BBC
Ipswich Novotel hotel asylum seeker plan unsustainable, warns council
Home Office plans to house 200 asylum seekers in a town centre hotel will put an "unsustainable" strain on local services, a council has said. Some workers at the Novotel Hotel in Ipswich have been warned they face redundancy over the plans. Ipswich Borough Council leader David Ellesmere said it...
techunwrapped.com
A chatbot designed by AI could be a candidate to preside over Denmark
Artificial Intelligence is unstoppable. There is no doubt that it already reaches practically all social and economic spheres, as well as political ones. In fact, it is in Denmark where the AI is even capable of directing even a political party. It is the Synthetic Party of Denmark, and the curious thing about it is that it is not led by a politician or activist, but by a chatbot named Leader Lars.
BBC
Truss resignation: Global media ask what's happened to Britain
British politics rarely troubles the front pages of international media. But in the last few days, all eyes have turned towards Liz Truss's short tenure in Number 10. "The past six weeks have been not so much a cautionary tale as much as a textbook example of what happens when political ideologues are let off the leash, allowed to shut out anyone with opposing views and given the keys to the kingdom," argues Rob Harris in Australia's Sydney Morning Herald.
Who is Britain's next prime minister?
CNN's Bianca Nobilo looks at the life and political career of incoming British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the path that led him to 10 Downing Street.
China claims right to protect consulate; UK decries assault
LONDON (AP) — China’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday its diplomatic missions abroad have the right to “take necessary measures” to maintain security after British police opened an investigation into the assault of a Hong Kong protester who alleged he was dragged into the Chinese Consulate in Manchester and beaten up during a demonstration.
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent: Injunction over asylum seeker hotel plans
Plans to house asylum seekers in a Stoke-on-Trent hotel have been halted after the council secured an interim High Court injunction. The authority took legal action on Friday to stop those who were fleeing other countries from being temporarily relocated to the accommodation. Proposals to aid people from about 50...
'The Elizabethan Era Is Now Over.' Australia Could Reconsider Its Ties to the British Monarchy
Sandy Biar of the Australian Republic Movement says the organization has seen “phenomenal growth” since Queen Elizabeth's passing
Rishi Sunak will become the next U.K. prime minister
A popular former chancellor of the exchequer under Boris Johnson's premiership, Sunak will be the first nonwhite to take the top job and the youngest prime minister in more than 200 years.
