Ambassador Marks Invites Jamaicans to Connect for Answers to US Visas and Jamaican Passport Matters

British politics rarely troubles the front pages of international media. But in the last few days, all eyes have turned towards Liz Truss's short tenure in Number 10. "The past six weeks have been not so much a cautionary tale as much as a textbook example of what happens when political ideologues are let off the leash, allowed to shut out anyone with opposing views and given the keys to the kingdom," argues Rob Harris in Australia's Sydney Morning Herald.

3 DAYS AGO