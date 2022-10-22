ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Ambassador Marks Invites Jamaicans to Connect for Answers to US Visas and Jamaican Passport Matters

By South Florida Caribbean News
sflcn.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Daily Mail

UK-India free trade deal 'on the verge of collapse' after 'disrespectful' Home Secretary Suella Braverman sparks outrage in Delhi with attack on Indian migrants saying they are worst offenders for overstaying their visas

Britain's key trade deal with India is in danger of being scrapped by Delhi after comments by the Home Secretary about Indian migrants in the UK sparked outrage. The Modi administration is furious at comments made by Suella Braverman last week in which she warned Prime Minister Liz Truss against easing immigration rules in any post-Brexit agreement.
Daily Mail

Mutiny in Putin's ranks? Conscripts drafted into Ukraine war 'threaten to topple Russian regime over spluttering invasion'

Dozens of mobilised soldiers have staged an extraordinary mutiny against Vladimir Putin amid mounting unrest over the spluttering Ukraine invasion. In footage taken inside a military camp, one uniformed conscript earns raucous cheers from his peers after suggesting soldiers should topple their leaders. The unnamed reservist spoke about the lack...
ohmymag.co.uk

UK government is on alert after China's latest move

The UKis on high alert as Royal Air Force (RAF) pilots have been headhunted by China for training their cadets, in a programme first spotted in 2019, allegedly for preparing for war against the west, Newsweek reports. 30 pilots have been engaged to date. According to an intelligence alert from...
msn.com

American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'

American Airlines is ditching its first class seat offering on long-haul flights because customers have stopped booking seats in the premium cabin. "First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call Thursday. Raja was responding to a question of whether the airline plans to retire the offering on some planes.
The Independent

What happens to the UK-India trade deal when Rishi Sunak becomes prime minister?

The Government has missed a deadline set by Boris Johnson to sign a free trade deal with India, prompting questions over the future of the negotiations under incoming prime minister Rishi Sunak.Earlier this month, Downing Street insisted there was no rush for Britain to finalise an agreement amid reports that talks with the government of Narendra Modi were close to collapse.At the time, the Department for International Trade (DIT) said negotiations were continuing despite claims that anger in New Delhi over remarks by then home secretary Suella Braverman criticising Indian migrants had put hopes of an agreement in jeopardy.When Boris...
morningbrew.com

How the UK will pick its new prime minister

Now that Liz Truss has resigned after a term that lasted as long as the lifespan of your average fruit fly, it’s time for the UK to pick a new prime minister. But most of the country’s citizens won’t get a vote (they’d probably choose the lettuce anyway).
BBC

Ipswich Novotel hotel asylum seeker plan unsustainable, warns council

Home Office plans to house 200 asylum seekers in a town centre hotel will put an "unsustainable" strain on local services, a council has said. Some workers at the Novotel Hotel in Ipswich have been warned they face redundancy over the plans. Ipswich Borough Council leader David Ellesmere said it...
techunwrapped.com

A chatbot designed by AI could be a candidate to preside over Denmark

Artificial Intelligence is unstoppable. There is no doubt that it already reaches practically all social and economic spheres, as well as political ones. In fact, it is in Denmark where the AI ​​is even capable of directing even a political party. It is the Synthetic Party of Denmark, and the curious thing about it is that it is not led by a politician or activist, but by a chatbot named Leader Lars.
BBC

Truss resignation: Global media ask what's happened to Britain

British politics rarely troubles the front pages of international media. But in the last few days, all eyes have turned towards Liz Truss's short tenure in Number 10. "The past six weeks have been not so much a cautionary tale as much as a textbook example of what happens when political ideologues are let off the leash, allowed to shut out anyone with opposing views and given the keys to the kingdom," argues Rob Harris in Australia's Sydney Morning Herald.
CNN

Who is Britain's next prime minister?

CNN's Bianca Nobilo looks at the life and political career of incoming British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the path that led him to 10 Downing Street.
The Associated Press

China claims right to protect consulate; UK decries assault

LONDON (AP) — China’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday its diplomatic missions abroad have the right to “take necessary measures” to maintain security after British police opened an investigation into the assault of a Hong Kong protester who alleged he was dragged into the Chinese Consulate in Manchester and beaten up during a demonstration.
BBC

Stoke-on-Trent: Injunction over asylum seeker hotel plans

Plans to house asylum seekers in a Stoke-on-Trent hotel have been halted after the council secured an interim High Court injunction. The authority took legal action on Friday to stop those who were fleeing other countries from being temporarily relocated to the accommodation. Proposals to aid people from about 50...

Comments / 0

Community Policy