Read full article on original website
Related
If You Thought Miu Miu’s Mini Skirts Were Revealing, Wait ‘Til You See Their Underwear-As-Outerwear Trend On Bella Hadid
When it comes to fashion week—it’s all about Bella Hadid. The supermodel has been walking every Fashion Week runway across the globe from New York to Paris. Everything she’s worn has been show-stopping—like the barely-there crop top she wore on the c...
Lori And Marjorie Harvey Slay In Trench Coats And Designer Shades For Paris Fashion Week
Lori and Marjorie Harvey are still killing the fashion game at Paris Fashion Week and just gave us fashion envy with their latest looks.
Janet Jackson Showcases Bleached Eyebrow Look While Attending London Fashion Show
Bleached brows aren’t going anywhere! Singer Janet Jackson showcased her new look on Tuesday, October 11, while attending an Alexander McQueen fashion show in London. Jackson, 56, shared a glimpse of her new bleached eyebrows via Instagram boomerang video while holding up a peace sign over them. She wrote in the caption that she was “Heading to the @alexandermcqueen show.”
Hypebae
Ottolinger Shows Femininity Unfastened at Paris Fashion Week
Ottolinger, founded by Christa Bösch and Cosima Gadient, showcased its Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Paris Fashion Week. Set in a gallery in central Paris, guests were found sitting in a pile of mattresses, expectant for what was about to come. The absence of decoration in the room accentuated the...
Bella Hadid has dress spray-painted on before walking runway at Paris Fashion Week
Supermodel Bella Hadid had a dress spray-painted onto her before walking the runway Friday at a Paris Fashion Week show for luxury label Coperni.
Jason Sudeikis’ Model Ex Roasts Olivia Wilde With Salad Book Extract
Jason Sudeikis’ ex Keeley Hazell appears to have made a mocking reference to Olivia Wilde by quoting from the same book that Wilde used to send the internet into meltdown on Tuesday. On Monday, the Daily Mail published a bombshell interview with Wilde and Sudeikis’ former nanny, alleging that Wilde made a “special salad dressing” for her new lover, Harry Styles, as she was leaving Sudeikis. On Tuesday, Wilde posted on her Instagram story an excerpt from the Nora Ephron book Heartburn showing a vinaigrette recipe. Now Sudeikis’ model ex Keeley Hazell—who dated Sudeikis in 2021—appears to have joined the drama by posting the text directly before the recipe in Heartburn on her own Instagram account. “Vera said: ‘Why do you feel you have to turn everything into a story?’” the underlined passage began. “So I told her why: ‘Because if I tell the story I control the version. Because if I tell the story, I can make you laugh, and I would rather have you laugh at me than feel sorry for me. Because if I tell the story, it doesn’t hurt as much. Because if I tell the story, I can get on with it.’”
Florence Pugh Stunned Fans In A Ultra-Sheer Top And Matching Skirt At Paris Fashion Week
Florence Pugh made a stunning entrance during Paris Fashion Week, and donned an ultra-sheer, sequin-adorned ensemble that instantly wowed fans. The Don’t Worry Darling star, 26, wore a sparkly, glistening long-sleeve, button-up top and matching maxi skirt (both with see-through fabric) to the Valentino dinner after their Spring/Summer 2023 runway show.
TMZ.com
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
thebrag.com
“You’re being a Karen”: Kanye West storms out of Piers Morgan interview
Kanye West has stormed out after being grilled by Piers Morgan about his recent antisemitic comments. Ye has made a slew of headlines of late after posting a stream of controversial comments on his social media accounts. Now, the rapper has been interviewed by Piers Morgan – who has weathered his own share of controversy over the years – in a fiery interview for Piers Morgan Uncensored.
Harper's Bazaar
Rihanna Steps Out in a Ruched Minidress and Thigh-High Boots
Rihanna's latest date-night look is both edgy and romantic. The pop star and Fenty mogul attended an afterparty for the music festival Rolling Loud on Saturday, enjoying a night out with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The superstar was photographed wearing pieces from Dion Lee's spring 2023 collection, as she layered an oversized gray-and-black motorcycle jacket over a lovely gray minidress, which featured ruched detailing, an asymmetrical neckline, and a draped maxi-length train.
Sarah Jessica Parker Thinks Pink in Vintage Fuchsia Dress & Metallic Stilettos for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2
Carrie Bradshaw is officially back, as Sarah Jessica Parker is proving while filming the second season of HBO Max’s “And Just Like That…” in New York City. On Monday morning, Parker — as Bradshaw — kicked off the week in bold spirits while arriving at the Bank of America Tower in a vintage fuchsia dress. The silky knee-length number featured a lightly flounced hem, balloon sleeves and an allover swirling paisley print for a bohemian finish. Paired with her ensemble by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago were a pink reptilian belt, a gold Jemma Wynne pendant necklace, a purple...
Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Rocks Tiny White Crop Top With Skeleton Hoodie Ahead Of Halloween
Halloween can’t come soon enough for Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade, who looked fabulous in a new spooky selfie. The 26-year-old posted a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a tiny white ribbed crop top that was more of a bralette than a shirt and styled it with a dark gray skeleton hoodie.
Tamera Mowry Embraces the ‘No-Pants’ Trend in Hybrid Suit Jacket & Thigh-High Boots for ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tamera Mowry was interviewed on “The Drew Barrymore Show” yesterday. The “You Should Sit Down For This” author went on the show sporting a reworked suit jacket by Sacai and black thigh-high boots.
Halsey Gets Edgy With Goth Inspiration in Safety Pin Leather Dress at We Can Survive Concert
Halsey stepped into an edgy look while attending the ninth annual Audacy “We Can Survive” concert in Los Angeles on Saturday. The concert, held at the Hollywood Bowl, was done in collaboration with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The award-winning singer looked to the Enfants Riches Déprimés spring 2023 collection featuring a segmented leather gown that had a crewneck top with cutouts on the side and was held together by silver pins leading to a ruffled midline skirt. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest...
Daniel Craig’s Daughter Ella, 30, Makes Rare Appearance With Dad At ‘Glass Onion’ Premiere
Daniel Craig took his daughter Ella Loudon, 30, to the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery during the BFI Film Festival last weekend. The actor, 54, and his eldest child both looked incredible as they posted for photos on the red carpet on Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Closing Night Gala for the event. The James Bond icon sported a navy blue tuxedo with a white shirt and matching bowtie. Meanwhile, his look alike daughter looked incredible in a plunging black dress with long sleeves, accessorizing with hoop earrings.
Jessica Simpson Does Western Glam in Leather Shorts and Disco Cowboy Boots for Nordstrom
Jessica Simpson returned in dynamically bohemian style for the launch of her Fall 2022 collection at Nordstrom this weekend. While in Los Angeles, the FN cover star celebrated at Nordstrom’s store in The Grove with an LA Roller Girls performance and meet-and-greet with her fans. Accompanied by husband Eric Johnson and their children Ace, Birdie and Maxwell, Simpson posed at her branded step-and-repeat in a pair of micro-length black leather shorts. Her style featured an elastic waistband and curved hems for a retro-inspired appearance. Belted with a silver and green stone buckled belt, Simpson completed her outfit with a black bodysuit...
Justine Bateman gets candid on aging and the idea that women’s faces are ‘broken’ and need ‘to be fixed’
Justine Bateman is getting candid about her new book, "Face: One Square Foot of Skin," and explaining what in her personal life inspired her to write the project. The book is a collection of stories from 47 women Bateman interviewed regarding how they feel about aging and the pressures to continue to look young as they age. She is hoping that through reading these stories, audiences will be able to look inward and identify some fears they have leading them to want to look young.
iheart.com
Instagram Testing Out Adding Music to Profile
Remember back in the day when we had social media accounts on a site called Myspace? Still can't remember my password and ultimately have nothing but regrets for making my account private so my AIM crush couldn't see my profile. If you recall, one of the best things about Myspace was that we could put a playlist on our profile so we could showcase our favorite songs. It has to be one of the most missed features since Myspace's end but apparently the world's new social media app, Instagram, is testing out adding a music feature to use profiles. You can check out how that would look below!
Janet Jackson Storms The Runway At The Thom Browne Fashion Show
At 56, Janet Jackson continues to show why she’s a true fashion icon with her unique style. On Monday, the Grammy-award-winning singer turned heads at Paris Fashion Week when she attended Thom Browne’s Spring/Summer 2022 runway show. Sporting a long grey double-breasted suit dress and a black tie,...
Comments / 0