Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Prosecutors extend deadline for State Rep DUI case

Honolulu prosecutors are looking to possibly appeal a decision on the drunk driving case involving state representative Matt LoPresti. Honolulu prosecutor's office files extension in State Rep. Matt Lopresti DUI case. The Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney's Office has filed a motion to extend in the DUI case of State Representative Matt...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Some say raised sidewalks in Kailua make the roads more dangerous

KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) – Many people driving through the Kailua area said the raised sidewalks are not serving their purpose instead they are making the roads more prone to accidents. “There are drivers that slow down so much that the car behind them don’t know they’re going down to...
KAILUA, HI
KITV.com

UH Mānoa celebrates largest freshmen class and highest graduation rate

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa is proud to announce it had a record breaking freshmen class this year. There are currently 3,106 freshman which is a 5.7% increase from the record set last year. There were also enrollment increases among native Hawaiian students, Filipino students, and students from Hawaii.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Windward Oahu students raising funds for upcoming tour

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Kahalu'u 'ukulele Band is one step closer to their goal of sharing aloha and the gift of music in California early next year. The band hosted a fundraiser concert on Sunday featuring Kapena and Tropical Knights to help raise monies to cover travel costs for upcoming performances for students at several Title I schools in Anaheim.
ANAHEIM, CA
KITV.com

Family of one-year-old cancer survivor raises awareness

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Hayley Borges said she qualified as a half-match for her daughter who needed a bone marrow transplant. She said Seeley Borges is in remission and they want to raise awareness for childhood cancer in the islands. "It's not only so much nationalities that make up being a...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

University of Hawaii to raise tuition costs

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)- University of Hawaii leaders says it is necessary to increase tuition as costs continue to increase across the board. Administrators recommend increasing tuition for undergraduates and law students.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

A special science treat for students at Keelikolani Middle School

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Some students at Princess Ruth Keelikolani Middle School in Downtown Honolulu got to have fun with magnets on Friday. There were hands-on learning demonstrations thanks to team members from the Applied Superconductivity Educational Foundation, in partnership with the Hawaii Department of Education.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Watch out for your pets as Halloween approaches

HONOLULU (KITV)- Halloween is a little more than a week away. As you prep, there are somethings to keep in mind when it comes to your pets. It's shocking how your pet's cuteness factor goes up a notch when you dress them up for Halloween. The danger to their lives also increases. "Your pet can easily over-heat. They are wearing their fur 24-7. it's going to always be a little hotter than we expect. You definitely need a lot of ventilation if you are going to dress your pet," said Hawaiian Human Society Communications Manager Thomas Hanns Jr.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

More Downtown Honolulu buildings may be redeveloped into residential towers

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A couple of downtown Honolulu office buildings may be converted to residential towers, according to a new report released Friday by commercial real estate firm Colliers Hawaii. Davies Pacific Center and the 810 Richards Street building both could be turned into residential towers, which would result in...
HONOLULU, HI

