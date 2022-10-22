Read full article on original website
Prosecutors extend deadline for State Rep DUI case
Honolulu prosecutors are looking to possibly appeal a decision on the drunk driving case involving state representative Matt LoPresti. Honolulu prosecutor's office files extension in State Rep. Matt Lopresti DUI case. The Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney's Office has filed a motion to extend in the DUI case of State Representative Matt...
Two men assaulted with machete in overnight attack
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Happening overnight, an assault with a machete in the McCully-Moiliili area. Law enforcement was called to a scene fronting an apartment building along Kalakaua Avenue.
Two arrests made in two separate hit-and-runs that left three hospitalized; suspects later released
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police have arrested two suspects in two separate hit-and-runs that happened on Oahu this week -- but both men have been released pending investigation. On Thursday, October 20, 2022 around 7:40 p.m. a man on a moped was hit by a 42-year-old man driving a truck,...
Some say raised sidewalks in Kailua make the roads more dangerous
KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) – Many people driving through the Kailua area said the raised sidewalks are not serving their purpose instead they are making the roads more prone to accidents. “There are drivers that slow down so much that the car behind them don’t know they’re going down to...
UH Mānoa celebrates largest freshmen class and highest graduation rate
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa is proud to announce it had a record breaking freshmen class this year. There are currently 3,106 freshman which is a 5.7% increase from the record set last year. There were also enrollment increases among native Hawaiian students, Filipino students, and students from Hawaii.
Windward Oahu students raising funds for upcoming tour
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Kahalu'u 'ukulele Band is one step closer to their goal of sharing aloha and the gift of music in California early next year. The band hosted a fundraiser concert on Sunday featuring Kapena and Tropical Knights to help raise monies to cover travel costs for upcoming performances for students at several Title I schools in Anaheim.
JBPHH base lifts boil water advisory, after several water main breaks impact Oahu residents
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After a week, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam leadership have announced that they have lifted the boil-water advisory that went into effect on October 14, following multiple water main breaks impacting over 90,000 residents. According to a JBPHH press release shared Friday, multiple tests to the water system...
Family of one-year-old cancer survivor raises awareness
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Hayley Borges said she qualified as a half-match for her daughter who needed a bone marrow transplant. She said Seeley Borges is in remission and they want to raise awareness for childhood cancer in the islands. "It's not only so much nationalities that make up being a...
University of Hawaii to raise tuition costs
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)- University of Hawaii leaders says it is necessary to increase tuition as costs continue to increase across the board. Administrators recommend increasing tuition for undergraduates and law students.
A special science treat for students at Keelikolani Middle School
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Some students at Princess Ruth Keelikolani Middle School in Downtown Honolulu got to have fun with magnets on Friday. There were hands-on learning demonstrations thanks to team members from the Applied Superconductivity Educational Foundation, in partnership with the Hawaii Department of Education.
Watch out for your pets as Halloween approaches
HONOLULU (KITV)- Halloween is a little more than a week away. As you prep, there are somethings to keep in mind when it comes to your pets. It's shocking how your pet's cuteness factor goes up a notch when you dress them up for Halloween. The danger to their lives also increases. "Your pet can easily over-heat. They are wearing their fur 24-7. it's going to always be a little hotter than we expect. You definitely need a lot of ventilation if you are going to dress your pet," said Hawaiian Human Society Communications Manager Thomas Hanns Jr.
Cancer survivor holds fundraiser on Sunday at her healing garden
An Oahu woman who survived cancer is hosting a fundraiser on Sunday to support cancer survivors. 'Iwalani Tseu created 'Iwalani's Healing Garden in 2006. She had breast cancer and was undergoing radiation at the time.
More Downtown Honolulu buildings may be redeveloped into residential towers
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A couple of downtown Honolulu office buildings may be converted to residential towers, according to a new report released Friday by commercial real estate firm Colliers Hawaii. Davies Pacific Center and the 810 Richards Street building both could be turned into residential towers, which would result in...
