hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui County residents to decide if they want community water authorities

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Should Maui County establish community water authorities?. That is what residents will decide this election. Ballots have already started arriving in the mail. Mary Ann “Kamalani” Pahukoa and her family have been fighting water issues in East Maui for over a century. “This is a...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Two visitors rescued from South Maui waters at Kamaʻole Beach Park I

Two visitors were rescued from waters at the south end of Kamaʻole Beach Park I in Kīhei on Saturday afternoon. At around 12:25 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2022, South District Ocean Safety officers observed two individuals struggling in the water. Ocean Safety personnel responded with one officer paddling...
KIHEI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Ready to vote for general elections? Here’s what you need to know

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - All registered voters should have received their general election mail-in ballots. If you haven’t received your ballot, the state urges voters to call their county elections division right away for help. Hawaii County: (808) 961-8277. Maui County: (808) 270-7749. Kauai County: (808) 241-4800. City & County...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

New Maui law caps rent for subsidized units to one-third of a tenant's income

County-subsidized housing on Maui will soon follow new pricing guidelines. It's the county’s attempt to define affordable housing. Bill 107 caps the monthly rent for those living in Maui county-subsidized units to a third of a tenant's income. Maui Councilmember Gabe Johnson says this formula will drastically reduce rents...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Maui Cattle Company hosts drive-up sale, Oct. 28, 2022

Maui Cattle Company, a local business founded in 2002, will host a drive-up sale on Friday, Oct. 28, at their facility in Kahului. Customers are able to purchase five-pound vacuum-sealed bags of ground beef for $20 on Friday between 8 a.m. and noon. The Maui Cattle Company facility is located at 106 S. Kane Street, Kahului, 96732, between Kahului Foodland and Sysco.
KAHULUI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Woman accused of attacking dog with machete will remain behind bars

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui judge has denied a woman’s request to be released from jail after she allegedly attacked a dog with a machete. The Maui News reports that 40-year-old Tiare Kawaakoa is accused of slashing a dog multiple times on Aug. 13 at the Paia municipal parking lot.
PAIA, HI
mauinow.com

USS Daniel Inouye to anchor in Lahaina, Maui, Oct. 28-30

The USS Daniel Inouye, named after the late US Senator Daniel K. Inouye, will port in Lahaina, Maui from Oct. 28-30, 2022. On Saturday, Oct. 29, as a way to give back to the community, crew members of the USS Daniel Inouye will be volunteering for a day of service at the 49th Annual Maui County Senior Fair.
LAHAINA, HI

