ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 61

Juliette Sheperd
2d ago

Stuff like this happens all the time in court rooms when a loved one has been murdered! emotions arises, it happens so don't judge!

Reply
20
sherry Hutchins
2d ago

This seems to be exactly what JCPS deals with everyday all day...uncivilized behavior and it's gruesome to say the least.

Reply(1)
18
Just You Wait
1d ago

Well if he said something out of line to the victim’s family to incite that type of response, I’m just sorry they didn’t get a hold of him and save the tax payers money 🤷🏻‍♀️

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Sheriff says man housed at Harrison County, Indiana, jail died by suicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Harrison County Sheriff's Department in southern Indiana is investigating after a person housed at the jail died by suicide over the weekend. According to Sheriff Nick Smith, corrections officers entered the cell of Raymond Frederick Toops, 35, just before 5 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, after he didn't appear at his door when morning medications were passed out.
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Man shot, killed in Fern Creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed Sunday evening in Fern Creek. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a reported shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place. When officers arrived on scene they found an...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Radcliff Man Sentenced For Murder

A Radcliff man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the shooting death a woman in November 2021. Richard Allen Cook, 43, was sentenced last week in Hardin Circuit Court on charges in the death of Jessica Kelly of Pennsylvania. Kelly and Cook were acquaintances. The shooting occurred...
RADCLIFF, KY
Wave 3

Louisville officers capture 3 escaped cattle, 1 still missing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police confirmed three out of four cows that escaped Friday have been caught. On Friday, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said a cattle truck and another truck had been involved in a minor accident and had pulled off near Lexington Road and Grinstead Drive. Multiple cows escaped as they were being transferred from the cattle truck to another truck.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot and killed at apartment complex near Fern Creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Sunday night at an apartment complex near Fern Creek. LMPD 7th Division officers responded to the shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place around 8:30 p.m. That's at the Overbrook Apartment Homes, not far from Bardstown Road. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
salemleader.com

#mugshot Monday, Oct. 25, 2022

The following arrests were recently made by local law enforcement agencies in Washington County. Those listed, in most cases, are just facing charges at this point and are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

LMPD: Man found shot in South Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital Sunday morning after he was found shot in South Louisville. Around 9:45 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a shooting in the 2600 block of South 4th Street, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Officers arrived and found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
witzamfm.com

Huntingburg Man Arrested on Felony Charge

Jasper- 24 year-old Cameron Hall is looking at a level 6 felony. On Friday, October 21st, the Jasper police department was called to the Department of Child Services building on Wernsing Road. Investigators say Hall struck an unidentified female victim with his vehicle and left the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
JASPER, IN
wdrb.com

Man in critical condition after shooting in Russell neighborhood near downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky.. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the Russell neighborhood on Saturday, according to Louisville Metro Police. Officers with LMPD's First Division responded to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Esquire Alley around 9 p.m., according to department Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell. That's off West Broadway and South 10th Street, just outside downtown Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy