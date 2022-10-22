A previous article reported that the Hard Rock Café will be holding a 2022 Halloween event. Also, Hard Rock Café announced several other promotions and specials over the next month or so. This year, we see the return of the burger promotion for Veteran’s Day at Hard Rock Café Orlando. On November 11th, Veteran’s Day (USA), veterans should ponder a trip to the Hard Rock Café for a free burger. USA military veterans will receive a free “Legendary Burger” on November 11th. Only a valid ID would be required to prove veteran status. Hard Rock Café says, on its website, they desire to offer these legends a “Legendary Burger.”

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO