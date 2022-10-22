ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

U-Knighted: UCF builds community during National Transfer Student Week

UCF students gathered around the reflecting pond to celebrate National Transfer Student Week on Wednesday. NTSW began on Monday and lasts until Friday. Transfer Connect to UCF hosted its U-Knight the Knights event to give students a sense of community. The U-Knight the Knights event had games and giveaways for...
ORLANDO, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

After Ian displaced students at The Place, residents received revised rental conditions

After Hurricane Ian flooded local apartment complex The Place at Alafaya, affected UCF students and families were expecting compassion and assistance; instead, they received a revised rental agreement. In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, The Place, which is just minutes away from UCF, got 5 feet of water from flash...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Taking charge: UCF students bring their voting concerns to the polls

In the scorching Florida sun and with her clipboard in hand, Allison Minnerly registers students like Julia Joseph to vote. Joseph is one out of 550 students Minnerly helped register to vote with People Power for Florida, a voter registration organization founded in 2017 by Anna V. Eskamani. With the midterm election around the corner, Joseph is one of the many students bringing their concerns to the polls; abortion access, LGBTQ+ rights and affordable housing is something Minnerly hears a lot when talking to voters.
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

CareerSource Central Florida to Host Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair

CareerSource Central Florida, Florida’s second largest workforce board, announced it will host a Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair on Wednesday, October 26th, which is designed to bring immediate job opportunities to those who have a passion to serve in our communities. Career opportunities include, police officer, Park Ranger, Warehouse Clerk, facilities operations, HVAC tech and more.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Gov. Ron DeSantis campaigns, speaks to hundreds in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Orlando Saturday for a campaign event. With just over two weeks until election day, DeSantis made a campaign stop in Orlando Saturday, speaking to hundreds of supporters at Central Christian University. "Are you glad to live in the free state...
ORLANDO, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

WEBCAST: UCF Lavender Council celebrates LGBT History Month - 10/19/2022

UCF Knightly News is a product of the Nicholson School of Communication's Film and Mass Media Department's Journalism Program. The show is a student-produced, faculty-advised, venture. Anchor: Allegra Montesano. Producer: Allegra Montesano. Associate Producer: Kyle DeWitt. For the latest news our students are reporting on visit: http://www.nicholsonstudentmedia.com/. For additional information...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Celebrate National Jerk Day at food festival in Apopka

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – National Jerk Day is practically upon us and what better way to celebrate than experiencing the mouthwatering, perfectly seasoned and grilled cuisine that Jamaica has to offer, right here in Central Florida. The Florida Jerk Festival is returning to the Apopka Amphitheater for a day...
APOPKA, FL
mynews13.com

'Black Voters Matter' encourages local communities to vote

ORLANDO, Fla. — As this year's Election Day quickly approaches, efforts to increase voter turnout are picking up across Central Florida. That was on full display Saturday in several communities across Orlando. What You Need To Know. Voting rights organizations 'Black Voters Matter' spent Saturday reaching out to communities...
ORLANDO, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

WEBCAST: Central Florida still affected by major flooding after Ian - 10/17/2022

UCF Knightly News is a product of the Nicholson School of Communication's Film and Mass Media Department's Journalism Program. The show is a student-produced, faculty-advised, venture. Anchor: Keri Cercy. Producer: Emily McMinn. Associate Producer: Keri Cercy. For the latest news our students are reporting on visit: http://www.nicholsonstudentmedia.com/. For additional information...
ORLANDO, FL
brevardtimes.com

Brevard County Mugshots October 19, 2022

Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Barry William Allen. DOB 04/28/1954. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Trespass Structure or Conveyance. Wesley Scott Allen. DOB 08/15/1984. Address...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Quiet weather week ahead in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The weather is Central Florida will be mild and beautiful this week. After seeing patchy fog Monday morning, the afternoon will be mostly sunny. There is a small chance for a coastal shower or two. The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 85 degrees. The...
ORLANDO, FL
piratesandprincesses.net

Veteran’s Day Promotion at Hard Rock Café Orlando (and More)

A previous article reported that the Hard Rock Café will be holding a 2022 Halloween event. Also, Hard Rock Café announced several other promotions and specials over the next month or so. This year, we see the return of the burger promotion for Veteran’s Day at Hard Rock Café Orlando. On November 11th, Veteran’s Day (USA), veterans should ponder a trip to the Hard Rock Café for a free burger. USA military veterans will receive a free “Legendary Burger” on November 11th. Only a valid ID would be required to prove veteran status. Hard Rock Café says, on its website, they desire to offer these legends a “Legendary Burger.”
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Black Tulip in Cocoa closing after 41 years in business

COCOA, Fla. – A landmark restaurant in Cocoa is getting ready to close its doors for the last time. The Black Tulip, 207 Brevard Ave., will shutter for good on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The owner,...
COCOA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Events, fun things to do in Orlando area the weekend of Oct. 28- 30

Here is a roundup of events and festivals taking place in the City Beautiful and the surrounding Central Florida area on Friday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 30. Airplay began Oct. 8 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 30. Tickets are $20 for those age 3 and older, and it includes a timed entry to Architects of Air Experience inflatable mazes, sculptures, and much more.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy