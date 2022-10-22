Read full article on original website
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
U-Knighted: UCF builds community during National Transfer Student Week
UCF students gathered around the reflecting pond to celebrate National Transfer Student Week on Wednesday. NTSW began on Monday and lasts until Friday. Transfer Connect to UCF hosted its U-Knight the Knights event to give students a sense of community. The U-Knight the Knights event had games and giveaways for...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
After Ian displaced students at The Place, residents received revised rental conditions
After Hurricane Ian flooded local apartment complex The Place at Alafaya, affected UCF students and families were expecting compassion and assistance; instead, they received a revised rental agreement. In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, The Place, which is just minutes away from UCF, got 5 feet of water from flash...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Taking charge: UCF students bring their voting concerns to the polls
In the scorching Florida sun and with her clipboard in hand, Allison Minnerly registers students like Julia Joseph to vote. Joseph is one out of 550 students Minnerly helped register to vote with People Power for Florida, a voter registration organization founded in 2017 by Anna V. Eskamani. With the midterm election around the corner, Joseph is one of the many students bringing their concerns to the polls; abortion access, LGBTQ+ rights and affordable housing is something Minnerly hears a lot when talking to voters.
westorlandonews.com
CareerSource Central Florida to Host Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair
CareerSource Central Florida, Florida’s second largest workforce board, announced it will host a Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair on Wednesday, October 26th, which is designed to bring immediate job opportunities to those who have a passion to serve in our communities. Career opportunities include, police officer, Park Ranger, Warehouse Clerk, facilities operations, HVAC tech and more.
WESH
Gov. Ron DeSantis campaigns, speaks to hundreds in Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Orlando Saturday for a campaign event. With just over two weeks until election day, DeSantis made a campaign stop in Orlando Saturday, speaking to hundreds of supporters at Central Christian University. "Are you glad to live in the free state...
New Saddleback pastor sees women clergy in church's future
LAKE FOREST, Calif. — (AP) — On a recent Sunday morning, in the sanctuary of Saddleback Church, Lead Pastor Andy Wood opened with a shout-out to the congregation’s newest female teaching pastor – his wife Stacie Wood. It has been about a month since Andy Wood,...
Central Florida attorney to ask judge to drop voter fraud charges against his clients
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida attorney said he will ask a judge to drop voter fraud charges against his clients after a ruling in South Florida. Twenty felons were arrested on charges of voting illegally earlier this year. Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement about the arrests in...
D-SNAP: New counties added to line-up to apply for food assistance after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Department of Children and Families (DCF) announced that the third phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) will open tomorrow, Monday, for multiple Central Florida counties. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. On Sunday, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said Lake, Osceola,...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
WEBCAST: UCF Lavender Council celebrates LGBT History Month - 10/19/2022
UCF Knightly News is a product of the Nicholson School of Communication's Film and Mass Media Department's Journalism Program. The show is a student-produced, faculty-advised, venture. Anchor: Allegra Montesano. Producer: Allegra Montesano. Associate Producer: Kyle DeWitt. For the latest news our students are reporting on visit: http://www.nicholsonstudentmedia.com/. For additional information...
click orlando
Celebrate National Jerk Day at food festival in Apopka
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – National Jerk Day is practically upon us and what better way to celebrate than experiencing the mouthwatering, perfectly seasoned and grilled cuisine that Jamaica has to offer, right here in Central Florida. The Florida Jerk Festival is returning to the Apopka Amphitheater for a day...
mynews13.com
'Black Voters Matter' encourages local communities to vote
ORLANDO, Fla. — As this year's Election Day quickly approaches, efforts to increase voter turnout are picking up across Central Florida. That was on full display Saturday in several communities across Orlando. What You Need To Know. Voting rights organizations 'Black Voters Matter' spent Saturday reaching out to communities...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
WEBCAST: Central Florida still affected by major flooding after Ian - 10/17/2022
UCF Knightly News is a product of the Nicholson School of Communication's Film and Mass Media Department's Journalism Program. The show is a student-produced, faculty-advised, venture. Anchor: Keri Cercy. Producer: Emily McMinn. Associate Producer: Keri Cercy. For the latest news our students are reporting on visit: http://www.nicholsonstudentmedia.com/. For additional information...
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots October 19, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Barry William Allen. DOB 04/28/1954. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Trespass Structure or Conveyance. Wesley Scott Allen. DOB 08/15/1984. Address...
Quiet weather week ahead in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — The weather is Central Florida will be mild and beautiful this week. After seeing patchy fog Monday morning, the afternoon will be mostly sunny. There is a small chance for a coastal shower or two. The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 85 degrees. The...
Farm Share distributes food to residents in Mount Dora
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Florida’s largest food bank distributed food to Floridians in Mount Dora on Saturday. Farm Share helped pass out fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods at the Bethel Independent Free Methodist Church. Residents were required to arrive at the Lake County event in a vehicle...
piratesandprincesses.net
Veteran’s Day Promotion at Hard Rock Café Orlando (and More)
A previous article reported that the Hard Rock Café will be holding a 2022 Halloween event. Also, Hard Rock Café announced several other promotions and specials over the next month or so. This year, we see the return of the burger promotion for Veteran’s Day at Hard Rock Café Orlando. On November 11th, Veteran’s Day (USA), veterans should ponder a trip to the Hard Rock Café for a free burger. USA military veterans will receive a free “Legendary Burger” on November 11th. Only a valid ID would be required to prove veteran status. Hard Rock Café says, on its website, they desire to offer these legends a “Legendary Burger.”
click orlando
Black Tulip in Cocoa closing after 41 years in business
COCOA, Fla. – A landmark restaurant in Cocoa is getting ready to close its doors for the last time. The Black Tulip, 207 Brevard Ave., will shutter for good on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The owner,...
Hurricane Ian: Closure of Seminole County Courthouse in Sanford extended
SANFORD, Fla. — The closure of the Seminole County Civil Courthouse in Sanford due to floodwaters from Lake Monroe following Hurricane Ian has been extended. The courthouse was originally scheduled to reopen on Oct. 14, but that has been extended until Oct. 28. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
click orlando
Evictions looming for Orlando apartment complex residents after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – Residents at an Orlando apartment complex have just more than a week until they need to move out. Cypress Landing Apartments in Orlando is forcing evictions in order to make repairs following flooding from Hurricane Ian. [TRENDING: East River High School star quarterback killed in Orange...
fox35orlando.com
Events, fun things to do in Orlando area the weekend of Oct. 28- 30
Here is a roundup of events and festivals taking place in the City Beautiful and the surrounding Central Florida area on Friday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 30. Airplay began Oct. 8 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 30. Tickets are $20 for those age 3 and older, and it includes a timed entry to Architects of Air Experience inflatable mazes, sculptures, and much more.
