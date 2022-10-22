Friday's Scores

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — First lady Maria Lee has announced that Tennessee elementary and middle school students in Scott and Morgan counties will receive new winter coats. According to a news release, the coat delivery is part of a partnership with Operation Warm and Tennessee Serves, Lee’s initiative that promotes volunteers throughout the state. Scott and Morgan counties are currently federally designated as distressed. “Students in our distressed counties face unique challenges, and these new winter coats will provide a source of warmth and comfort for years to come while alleviating financial stress for families during this season,” Lee said in a statement.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO