Forest Park, OH

WLWT 5

Police close Colerain Avenue after a crash with entrapment

WHITE OAK, Ohio — Police have closed a section of Colerain Avenue in White Oak after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Police confirmed that two people were trapped with this crash, but have been extracted and...
WHITE OAK, OH
WLWT 5

Crash involving school bus blocks lane on I-75 in Saint Bernard

SAINT BERNARD, Ohio — Police are at the scene of a crash involving a school bus on the interstate in Saint Bernard, Monday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the left lane along...
SAINT BERNARD, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati man dies after being hit by truck, officials say

CINCINNATI — A man has died after being hit by a truck Thursday morning in Springfield Township. Officials say it happened at 5:59 a.m. in the 10300 block of Mill Road when a preliminary investigation shows a man, identified as 49-year-old Steven Grow, was in the middle of the roadway when he was hit by a truck. Grow was pronounced dead at the scene.
CINCINNATI, OH
beckersasc.com

Ohio physician blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years

Batavia, Ohio physician Mangesh Kanvinde, MD, paid $720,000 and agreed to be blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years over his role in a false claims scheme, the Justice Department said Oct. 20. Dr. Kanvinde allegedly ordered unnecessary genetic tests and durable medical equipment from Dec. 2016 to June...
BATAVIA, OH
WLWT 5

Commitment 2022: Explaining Kentucky's Amendment 2

COVINGTON, Ky. — Whether you're an outspoken abortion-rights supporter Kentuckian like Melissa Frazier or an ardent anti-abortion Kentuckian like Addia Wuchner, passion is the one shared sentiment. Both are spreading it around the state as the Nov. 8 Election Day draws near. "You know, we've watched this issue over...
KENTUCKY STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Did Ohio U.S. Senate debates sway voters?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With a tight race for U.S. Senate, Republican candidate JD Vance and Democratic candidate Tim Ryan are working to set themselves apart. For some voters, the two debates helped make their choice. “Watching the debate, I actually wanted to listen to the issues that affect me personally,” said voter Juliet Daiy. […]
OHIO STATE

