Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensCincinnati, OH
3 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Son Collects Benefits And Claims Missing Ohio Father Vanished On Trip To Local MarketThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Related
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on North Bend Road in Monfort Heights
MONFORT HEIGHTS, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on North Bend Road in Monfort Heights. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Reports of a pedestrian struck on Winton Road in Springfield Township
FINNEYTOWN, Ohio — Reports of a pedestrian struck on Winton Road in Springfield Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Police close Colerain Avenue after a crash with entrapment
WHITE OAK, Ohio — Police have closed a section of Colerain Avenue in White Oak after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Police confirmed that two people were trapped with this crash, but have been extracted and...
WLWT 5
Crash involving school bus blocks lane on I-75 in Saint Bernard
SAINT BERNARD, Ohio — Police are at the scene of a crash involving a school bus on the interstate in Saint Bernard, Monday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the left lane along...
WLWT 5
Reports of a transformer fire at Virginia Lane and Summerside Road in Summerside
CINCINNATI — Reports of a transformer fire at Virginia Lane and Summerside Road in Summerside. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Judge sets bond for driver charged in crash that killed 18-year-old Mason graduate
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A judge set bond at $75,000 for a man accused of driving impaired, running a red light and killing an 18-year-old father-to-bein West Chester in June. It happened on June 14 when, according to a crash report, 24-year-old Michael Ondreka ran through a red...
WLWT 5
Chilling 911 calls released after a man is shot and killed in West Chester
WEST CHESTER, Ohio — An investigation is underway in West Chester after a man in his 20s was gunned down on Thursday. Police received numerous chilling 911 calls right after it happened that have since been released. “I just heard like five or six gunshots and then I don't...
WLWT 5
Friends remember 18-year-old Mason graduate killed in crash after driver arrested
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — “It brings everything back to light all of those feelings,” Michelle Sloan said. Sloan is a family friend of 18-year-old Jyan Waespe, killed in a car crash on Tylersville and Butler Warren Roads in West Chester in June. “Every day is a...
Fox 19
Butler County Coroner identifies man shot, killed in West Chester shooting
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was shot and killed Thursday evening after a shooting occurred in West Chester, authorities said. The Butler County Coroner confirmed that 22-year-old Keshon Sanders died at West Chester UC Hospital on Oct. 20 around 5:45 p.m. According to police, Sanders was shot in...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man dies after being hit by truck, officials say
CINCINNATI — A man has died after being hit by a truck Thursday morning in Springfield Township. Officials say it happened at 5:59 a.m. in the 10300 block of Mill Road when a preliminary investigation shows a man, identified as 49-year-old Steven Grow, was in the middle of the roadway when he was hit by a truck. Grow was pronounced dead at the scene.
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following town to your list.
WLWT 5
Walk among thousands of glowing jack-o’-lanterns at Indiana museum's spooky trail
Walk among thousands of glowing pumpkins this Halloween season at a spooky experience at Newfields in Indiana. The museum brought back it's month-long fall celebration, Harvest Nights, and adding a new spooky experience. The experience features thousands of glowing pumpkins that light up a never-before-seen path. The spooky outdoor walking...
spectrumnews1.com
Joe Burrow Foundation to take on mental health, hunger in Cincinnati, Baton Rouge
CINCINNATI — The Joe Burrow Foundation is already taking aim at hunger and mental health issues across southern Ohio, as its first recipients are seeing the impact of the Cincinnati Bengals' star's support. The foundation, which launched in early October, is working to meet the needs of families working...
Mistrial declared in quadruple murder case as jury deadlocks
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (AP) — The murder trial of an Ohio man accused of fatally shooting four members of his family, including his wife, ended in a mistrial Friday after the jury said it could not reach a unanimous verdict. The ruling came shortly after Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Greg Howard had rejected […]
Watch The Ohio State Marching Band and Iowa Marching Band pay tribute to Elton John with halftime show
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- For a legend like Sir Elton John, one band just isn’t enough. On Saturday afternoon, the Ohio State Marching Band and Iowa Marching Band paid tribute to John, who is currently on his farewell tour across America, with seven hits from his legendary catalogue. The selections...
beckersasc.com
Ohio physician blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years
Batavia, Ohio physician Mangesh Kanvinde, MD, paid $720,000 and agreed to be blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years over his role in a false claims scheme, the Justice Department said Oct. 20. Dr. Kanvinde allegedly ordered unnecessary genetic tests and durable medical equipment from Dec. 2016 to June...
dayton.com
Sold-out West Chester concert will feature country star Jo Dee Messina
WEST CHESTER TWP. — Throughout her more than 25-year career, country musician Jo Dee Messina has established herself as one of the genre’s most celebrated voices. She continues to play for record-setting crowds at venues across the United States. This Friday, she will be on stage at Lori’s...
WLWT 5
Commitment 2022: Explaining Kentucky's Amendment 2
COVINGTON, Ky. — Whether you're an outspoken abortion-rights supporter Kentuckian like Melissa Frazier or an ardent anti-abortion Kentuckian like Addia Wuchner, passion is the one shared sentiment. Both are spreading it around the state as the Nov. 8 Election Day draws near. "You know, we've watched this issue over...
Did Ohio U.S. Senate debates sway voters?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With a tight race for U.S. Senate, Republican candidate JD Vance and Democratic candidate Tim Ryan are working to set themselves apart. For some voters, the two debates helped make their choice. “Watching the debate, I actually wanted to listen to the issues that affect me personally,” said voter Juliet Daiy. […]
Comments / 0