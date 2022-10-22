Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Pennsylvania LakeTravel MavenLivermore, CA
Fairy Stone Park in Basset: You can find the cross shaped stones outside of the park areaCheryl E PrestonBassett, VA
Mystery Mercedes-Benz Found Buried at Former Home of Convicted Murderer in AthertonAnthony J LynchAtherton, CA
El Halal Amigos Combines World Halal Day and Taco TuesdayThomas SmithSan Jose, CA
Fremont Rated the Safest City in CaliforniaAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Related
Editorial: Silicon Valley candidates behaving badly
As we enter the final stretch to election day, nasty campaigning has reached full throttle. No matter the rationale behind this negative form of vote-getting, none of it provides any value to a voter’s decision-making process, unless sensationalism is the new guidepost. Attacking a candidate’s character offers no insight...
indybay.org
Bosses & Managers In SF Using Restraining Orders To Shut Workers Up
The use of court restraining orders to silence workers and unionists is a growing threat. In San Francisco on October 21, two cases came on the same day against workers to silence them using the courts. The first was at the San Francisco La Raza Community Resource Center which is...
Simmering rivalries resurface as incumbent battles to keep her Antioch City Council seat
Antioch City Councilmember Tamisha Torres-Walker, in the battle to hold onto her District 1 council seat in the Nov. 8 election, faces a former campaign rival and another candidate who publicly called for her resignation. The progressive Torres-Walker will contend with former councilmember Joy Motts — whom she unseated in...
Saratoga and Milpitas among slew of cities considering term limits for council service
Saratoga and Milpitas residents will vote this November on modifying term limits for each cities’ mayor and city council. Under Milpitas’ current term limits, City Council members may serve three four-year terms, while the city’s mayor can serve up to three two-year terms. The city’s Measure F...
Polls show mixed results in San Jose mayor’s race
San Jose will pick a new mayor in less than a month, but which candidate has the edge to win depends on who you ask. Three new polls paint different pictures for the two candidates vying to replace Mayor Sam Liccardo, who terms out this year. In one poll, conducted...
Silicon Valley officials lead investigation of political ally
Two elected officials in Silicon Valley are investigating one of their colleagues for alleged misconduct after endorsing and donating to his campaign. It’s a move other officials say is a clear conflict of interest. Santa Clara Valley Water Board directors Barbara Keegan and Linda LeZotte told San José Spotlight...
Santa Clara candidates sound off on housing, economic growth
The 49ers’ political influence, a looming budget deficit and divisive politics are the hot topics this election cycle for Santa Clara. At a candidate forum hosted by San Jose Spotlight last week, those seeking office shared how they would address the city’s top problems. Six candidates are vying for three seats on the council.
wufe967.com
California Gov. Newsom threatens to flush San Francisco's $1.7 million toilet
San Francisco’s three-year plan to build a single public toilet for $1.7 million could be going down the drain, as California Gov. Gavin Newsom is threatening to withhold the funds until the city figures out a more efficient away to use the money. The toilet’s sky-high cost was met...
Housing activists to take to Bay Bridge in support of local tax measures
OAKLAND – Some Bay Area housing activists will ride bicycles across the Bay Bridge Sunday afternoon and drop a banner in support of two tax measures. The measures in Berkeley and San Francisco, both identified as Measure M, would tax property owners who choose to leave their rental homes vacant rather than rent them out. The activists are taking to the bridge Sunday at 3 p.m. following a report by the San Francisco Budget and Legislative Analyst's office. The report said the number of vacant homes in that city rose 50 percent between 2019 and 2021 to as high as 61,000. "Not another empty unit while mothers with children remain unhoused," said Dominique Walker, co-founder of Moms 4 Housing and member of the Berkeley rent board commission. "Vacancy taxes are an important tool to making housing available and Berkeley in line with the human right to housing."Activists said that according to projections the measures will make thousands of new units available and raise millions of dollars in revenue.
SF voters to decide between affordable housing ballot measures
On the San Francisco ballot for Nov. 8 are two near-identical propositions promising to expedite affordable housing and adequately the city’s housing crisis. In September, the nonprofit San Francisco Housing Action Coalition challenged to remove one of the two measures, one submitted from the Board of Supervisors, from the ballot. A San Francisco Superior Court judge ruled that it’s up to the voters to decide between the two competing housing initiatives.
Measure O deserves a no; it's deceptive and will destroy our best shot at a dynamic new library and housing downtown
Measure O is deceptive and its proponents have peddled in untruths to gain community support, write Janis O'Driscoll, Edward Estrada and Matt Farrell. They laud the City of Santa Cruz's new library/housing project and insist Measure O, if passed, would torpedo the community's chance to get a cutting-edge library and 124 affordable housing units in the heart of downtown. They unpack what they consider Measure O's untruths here and explain why no is the best vote.
San Bruno, Redwood City voters will consider term limits for two mayors and a city council
Voters in San Bruno and Redwood City will consider changes this fall to the term limits for each city’s city council. San Bruno’s Measure BB would implement term limits for the City Council and mayor for the first time in more than 30 years. The city has not had term limits for local office since 1988, when a state court struck down a voter-approved term limit measure originally passed in 1977.
indybay.org
Candidate for Lt. Governor Angela Underwood-Jacobs ,Making California Safe and Secure
Candidate for Lt. Governor Angela Underwood-Jacobs, Making California Safe and Secure. The death of Bay Area resident Dave Patrick Underwood, a 53-year-old Federal Protective Service officer with Homeland Security, who was shot and killed while on duty amid protests in Oakland on May 29, 2020, shocked the entire San Francisco Bay Area. The shooting occurred at the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building at 1301 Clay St. about 9:45 p.m. Friday, amid protesting over the death of George Floyd, according to the FBI reports.
Mountain View educator named 2023 California Teacher of the Year
(KRON) — Lauren Camarillo of Mountain View High School is one of five teachers recognized as California Teacher of the Year 2023. She joined KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin to discuss the joys and challenges of teaching and motivating students through the pandemic.
San Mateo County confronts gun violence by keeping firearms out of unauthorized hands
San Mateo County leaders have launched a new initiative to remove more guns from the hands of felons, stalkers and others prohibited from possessing firearms. The new San Mateo County Gun Violence Prevention Program, announced on Wednesday by a collective of elected and civil leaders, will work to both remove firearms from prohibited people and expedite firearm restraining order applications.
Paradise Post
Bay Area the only region in California where homes are selling for less than a year ago
Perhaps it was inevitable – what goes up, up, up, must come down eventually. Homes in the Bay Area are now selling for less than they were a year ago, the only part of California where that is true, as rising interest rates continue to throw cold water on the region’s once-scorching pandemic real estate market.
San Jose: The most expensive major U.S. city for monthly bills
San Jose residents pay more each month for common household bills than residents of any other major U.S. city, according to a new report. Seattle-based bill management company doxoInsights analyzed the 10 most common monthly bills paid by people living in the 50 largest U.S. cities based on the number of households. San Jose is the most expensive, edging out New York City, Boston and San Francisco.
montereycountyweekly.com
Pacific Grove prevails in a lawsuit that challenged its right to limit vacation rentals.
Four years ago, Pacific Grove’s actions to curtail short-term vacation rentals came under attack through two lawsuits, one brought by a group of vacation rental owners who asked for an injunction to stop a lottery held by the city in May 2018 to distribute STR permits that resulted in a cap on the number of rentals. The other was brought by two couples, former permit holders who lost out to that lottery.
KTVU FOX 2
See if you have unclaimed money in Santa Clara County
Santa Clara County has released a list of more than 200 people and businesses who are the potential owners of more than $100,000 in unclaimed money and are encouraging those on the list to come forward to receive their payments. The county's Department of Tax and Collections published the list...
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Thursday evening include:. One-fifth of offices in San Francisco are expected to remain vacant through at least 2026, but property tax revenue may not see a large reduction in the immediate future, according to a report issued this week by the city’s chief economist.
LocalNewsMatters.org
Oakland, CA
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.http://www.baycitynews.com/
Comments / 1