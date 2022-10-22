Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The abandoned baseball field in Fort Worth, Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsFort Worth, TX
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Texas Cities Find Unique Arrangement in an Effort to Stop Spread of CrimeLarry LeaseWhite Settlement, TX
Fort Worth Dunbar Basketball Coach Place on Leave AmidLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Related
Shorthorn
'"Not your typical carnival": EXCEL Campus Activities hosts annual Fright Night
UTA EXCEL’s annual Fright Night haunted house partnered with Parent and Family Weekend on Saturday to bring a night of total terror with twists and turns. The Haunted House, located in the Rio Grande Lounge of the upper University Center, also had a line going into Carlisle Hall. Haylee...
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s River Crest Country Club Transforms Into Cowgirl Heaven For the Desert Rose — When Runway Meets Rodeo
Fashion show perfection at the Desert Rose Luncheon and Fashion Show at River Crest Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas on October 6, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman) Nobody does cowgirl chic quite like Fort Worth. Now in its second year, the Desert Rose Luncheon already has become a can’t...
thetexasbucketlist.com
The Texas Bucket List – The Munster Mansion in Waxahachie
Waxahachie – Ellis County continues to grow as a suburb to Big D but that doesn’t mean you can’t find the country feeling out around Waxahachie. Just northeast of town, that once desolate farmland is starting to turn into neighborhoods but there’s one structure that stands on its own. A brown, two story mansion that sits on the sits on the side of the road surrounded by a spooky gate. Some folks tend to avoid this mysterious looking manor but if you’re brave enough to make your way to the front door of this familiar looking façade, you’ll be pleasantly surprised when you meet owner Sandra McKee.
This iconic Grand Prairie museum is an ‘unbelievable’ experience
There are so many amazing museums right here in the Metroplex, but there's only one with a collection of unusual and quirky pieces that will have you questioning the truth.
What are the best greasy spoons to eat at around Dallas?
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest American treasures from the smallest towns to the biggest cities will always and forever be the best local greasy spoon in any specific area. Wait for a second, what’s a greasy spoon? A greasy spoon is a small diner/cafe/restaurant that usually serves...
tcu360.com
Magnolias Zero 7 worker brings a sweet piece of home to TCU students
Students line up out the door at Magnolias Zero 7, King Family Commons’ allergy-free restaurant, in hopes of buying a dessert before they are sold out. “I love Mae’s desserts because it’s the perfect treat and feels like baked goods from home,” said Valaria Gomez, a sophomore fashion merchandising major. “They are so delicious, it’s hard to pick a favorite but I would say the brownie cake balls and the pineapple upside down cake.”
Dig into the best Dallas nachos at these restaurants, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — What do you call cheese that isn’t yours? Nacho cheese. We love starting Friday off with some jokes, the weekend is here, grab a beer and a plate of delicious nachos to celebrate North Texas!. It’s a worldwide celebration on Friday, October 21 as it...
CW33 NewsFix
What to know about this weekend’s Dallas Soul Food Festival
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking for soul food, you can’t go wrong with venturing around cities in the state of Texas, but if you’re looking for an entire experience to go with that delicious food, you’re going to need to make your way to Dallas on October 23.
Dallas Observer
Esquire Lists Two Dallas Spots on 32 Best Gay Bars in Country
Esquire's editor Alfonso Fernandez Navas issued a directive to his co-workers when they sat down to plan stories about LGBTQ+ lives in the publication: Have fun. For the team, this shift in perspective was welcome. From the introduction of the 32 Best Gay Bars in America list:. "So much of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant Area Food Bank to Bring in Much-Needed Help for the Holidays
In an effort to continue fighting hunger and help struggling families, Tarrant Area Food Bank's Mega Mobile Events kick off in early November with three large-scale events. These Mega Mobile events will distribute nutritious meals throughout the next couple weeks in South Fort Worth as they return for special distribution at Herman Clark Stadium, followed by an event at TAFB's Distribution Center in Fort Worth and in Arlington through a partnership with Six Flags Over Texas, Tuesday, Nov. 8th.
myfoxzone.com
'Priceless' wedding ring lost at the State Fair of Texas -- and then recovered
DALLAS — They have a saying in the lost and found at the State Fair of Texas. “If you can bring it to the fair, you can lose it at the fair,” said Linda Kindt, who manages the fair’s safety team. They don’t just mean clothing, wallets...
Washingtonian.com
9 Great Deals for Arlington Restaurant Week
Over 40 restaurants around Arlington area are offering deals during its annual restaurant week, which wraps Monday, October 24. Here are some of our favorite offerings:. The comfort food stop has a $35 pizza-and-drinks special for two. Get any pizza off the menu, plus two half salads, and two glasses of wine or beer.
'Faith, Hope & Love': Inside Dallas' Cathedral of Hope, the world's largest LGBTQ-friendly church
DALLAS — As someone who's been living in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for all of six months, I've noticed that North Texas is the proud home to some of the most random things -- from "Barney & Friends" and Post Malone to Chili's and 7-Eleven. But I never would've...
mysweetcharity.com
There Were Plenty Of Yummies, Hugs And Tail Wagging At The 2022 Fur Ball Patron Party
Just days before the SPCA of Texas‘ mega-fundraising Fur Ball, animal loving patrons gathered at The Mason Dallas on Tuesday, September 27. In addition to grazing on all type of goodies and sampling Mijenta Tequila, guests got to meet SPCA furry types like Artemis and Brian and hear details of the 2022 Fur Ball on Saturday, October 1, at the Hyatt Regency Dallas. Here’s a report from the field:
Holy Guacamole! Here’s Where You Find This Big, Viral, Texas-Sized Taco
I love tacos, you love tacos, we all love tacos. That's why God invented Taco Tuesday. And it looks like the place to get the biggest taco in Texas is at a soccer game right outside of Dallas, TX. While the true origins of the delicious Mexican delicacy are clouded...
dmagazine.com
Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: October 21-23
Grapevine’s Post Malone comes home (basically) this weekend as part of his tour supporting his fourth album, Twelve Carat Toothache. Presumably recovered from injuries sustained when he fell into a hole onstage last month in St. Louis, Friday marks Malone’s first local stop of the Texas leg of his tour—he’ll be in Fort Worth at Dickies Arena next weekend. Get tickets here.
Dallas Observer
Post Malone Brought Home the Gold With His Twelve Carat Tour
North Texas' very own Post Malone made a triumphant return to his hometown on Friday night on the first of two stops in D/FW — on Wednesday he’ll play Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. Hailed as a hometown hero and a national treasure, Post proved himself as such as he put on an energetic and heartfelt show for his city.
Scary Video of a Shooting in Grand Prairie
Commuters in Grand Prairie witnessed a shocking scene. I’m not sure whether or not the incident happened this morning, but the video was uploaded to the DTX Daily Twitter account at 10:47 am today (October 21). But with that being said, there are a lot of things about this video that I’m unsure of.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Family Continues Search for Justice in University Park Father's Murder as City Dedicates Playground in His Honor
With its smooth, open surfaces and accessible playground equipment, today’s version of Coffee Park was Chris Murzin's wildest dream come true. “Jack, our oldest son who is special needs and is in a wheelchair, would've been his inspiration,” said Chris’s wife, Christina Murzin. Twelve years ago, Murzin...
Garland opens new skate park
The City of Garland is holding a grand-opening ceremony for its new park for skateboarders this weekend. Funding for the project was approved by voters in 2004 as part of a city bond package.
Comments / 0