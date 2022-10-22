ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

“Why Is It That When Our Committees Of Color Come Before The Town Council They Are Poorly Treated?” Council Meeting Ends Prematurely With Frustration And Outrage

By Art Keene
amherstindy.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
amherstindy.org

Opinion: Who Will Decide The Future Jones Library?

Amherst’s Jones Library is a special kind of hybrid. It is a charitable, non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation filing Federal Form 990 and exempt from federal taxes, just like other prominent Amherst charities such as the Kestrel Land Trust and the Hitchcock Center for the Environment. But its board of trustees is elected by Amherst town voters, and it is very much dependent on taxpayer money for a major renovation project like the one it is currently planning.
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Marine veteran, former City Councilor and Veterans Service Director Daniel M. Walsh III passed away

Daniel M. Walsh III, former Marine, city councilor and veterans services director for the city of Springfield, has died. The son of a Navy veteran, Walsh knew from an early age he wanted to be a Marine. He told a Republican interviewer once that he knew he wanted to enlist as a Marine since he was 9 years old. As soon as he graduated from Providence College in 1964, he did just that, becoming a lieutenant before being sent to fight in Vietnam.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Residents visit new Easthampton school

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Easthampton has a new school. The brand-new Pre-k through grade 8 school has about 1,000 students and around 200 staff members. The superintendent told Western Mass News the project has been going on for years. “This has been in the works for quite a long time we...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
amherstindy.org

What’s In This Issue?

ANALYTICS. (Note: The Indy was on vacation for the month of July). Numbers in parentheses indicate change from the previous week. Last 30 days: 27,790 (+554) Last 30 Days: 14,166 (+28) Last Week: 3705 (+281) TOP FIVE MOST-READ ARTICLES LAST WEEK. 1. “Why Is It That When Our Committees Of...
AMHERST, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Diehl addresses crowd at White City campaign stop, calls for block of vaccine mandates

SHREWSBURY — Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl stressed Saturday morning that parents should have complete power over the vaccination of their children, as a crowd of about 50 supporters cheered at a sunny outdoor gathering at White City Shopping Center.  While standing in a parking lot abutting Route 9 and South Quinsigamond Avenue, Diehl took a shot at his opponent, Democrat Maura T. Healey, citing her support for COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates.  ...
SHREWSBURY, MA
amherstindy.org

Everything You Want To Know About The Ballot Questions From The League Of Women Voters Of Amherst

Amherst Town Council approved the warrant for the November 8 state election at their meeting on October 17. Polling places and the contents of the ballot can be viewed here. In-person early voting in the first-floor meeting room in Town Hall begins Saturday, October 22 and continues through Friday, November 4. Hours are listed here. Mail in ballots may be requested until November 1 at vote@amherstma.gov and must be returned to the drop box outside of Town Hall or received in the mail by 5:00 p.m. on November 8.
AMHERST, MA
franklincountynow.com

General Pierce Bridge Visibly Progressing

(Montague, MA) Residents have been noticing the significant progress on the General Pierce Bridge between Greenfield and Montague. MassDOT reports that the project is 85% complete and may be completed before the original completion date of May 15th 2023. The purpose of the project was to rehabilitate the structurally deficient...
MONTAGUE, MA
MassLive.com

The not so retiring Barbara Bernard: Viewpoint

Domenic J. Sarno referred to her words as his weekly “bowl of chicken soup.”. The columns wove bits of nostalgia with the happenings of today. They could be funny and uplifting, or they could simply provide a positive tone to start his Thursday morning, the Springfield mayor explained. Count...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to water main break in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to a water main break on Union Street near the Pride gas station Saturday afternoon. The road reopened Saturday night. When Western Mass News crews arrived to the scene, they saw water in the street and police were monitoring the street. Copyright 2022. Western...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
Daily Collegian

Letter: The price of UMass’ Pouring Rights contract with Coca-Cola

As a college student, I constantly hear about all the options we have on campus, so I was surprised to learn there are major restrictions on what beverages students at the University of Massachusetts can enjoy. What’s more, most people don’t even know it. Every dining hall or...
AMHERST, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy