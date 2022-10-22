“Why Is It That When Our Committees Of Color Come Before The Town Council They Are Poorly Treated?” Council Meeting Ends Prematurely With Frustration And Outrage

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
amherstindy.org
Letter: Town Government Not Doing Enough To Address The Challenges Of Student Housing
The following letter was sent to the Amherst Community Resources Committee on October 24, 2022. As you construct a Residential Rental Bylaw for Amherst at tonight’s special meeting, please keep in mind:. The percentage of UMass students housed on campus, compared to other state universities, needs to be in...
amherstindy.org
Opinion: Who Will Decide The Future Jones Library?
Amherst’s Jones Library is a special kind of hybrid. It is a charitable, non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation filing Federal Form 990 and exempt from federal taxes, just like other prominent Amherst charities such as the Kestrel Land Trust and the Hitchcock Center for the Environment. But its board of trustees is elected by Amherst town voters, and it is very much dependent on taxpayer money for a major renovation project like the one it is currently planning.
amherstbulletin.com
North Amherst cohousing community ditches Pioneer Valley name, which they say disrespects Indigenous people
AMHERST — A cohousing community in North Amherst is changing its name, shedding the use of a term that many who live there contend emphasizes European settlers at the expense of the Indigenous people who earlier made their homes in the region. At a meeting Tuesday at the Pulpit...
Marine veteran, former City Councilor and Veterans Service Director Daniel M. Walsh III passed away
Daniel M. Walsh III, former Marine, city councilor and veterans services director for the city of Springfield, has died. The son of a Navy veteran, Walsh knew from an early age he wanted to be a Marine. He told a Republican interviewer once that he knew he wanted to enlist as a Marine since he was 9 years old. As soon as he graduated from Providence College in 1964, he did just that, becoming a lieutenant before being sent to fight in Vietnam.
Candidate for Governor, Geoff Diehl, makes campaign stop in West Springfield
As early voters are already casting their ballots, the candidates themselves are still on the campaign trail. 22News caught up with republican Candidate for Governor, Geoff Diehl, on his 'Take Freedom Back Tour'.
westernmassnews.com
Residents visit new Easthampton school
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Easthampton has a new school. The brand-new Pre-k through grade 8 school has about 1,000 students and around 200 staff members. The superintendent told Western Mass News the project has been going on for years. “This has been in the works for quite a long time we...
amherstindy.org
What’s In This Issue?
ANALYTICS. (Note: The Indy was on vacation for the month of July). Numbers in parentheses indicate change from the previous week. Last 30 days: 27,790 (+554) Last 30 Days: 14,166 (+28) Last Week: 3705 (+281) TOP FIVE MOST-READ ARTICLES LAST WEEK. 1. “Why Is It That When Our Committees Of...
Celebration at Roderick L. Ireland Courthouse in Springfield
The Roderick L. Ireland Courthouse in Springfield hosted its sixth annual Trial Court Cultural Appreciation Week event on Monday.
Diehl addresses crowd at White City campaign stop, calls for block of vaccine mandates
SHREWSBURY — Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl stressed Saturday morning that parents should have complete power over the vaccination of their children, as a crowd of about 50 supporters cheered at a sunny outdoor gathering at White City Shopping Center. While standing in a parking lot abutting Route 9 and South Quinsigamond Avenue, Diehl took a shot at his opponent, Democrat Maura T. Healey, citing her support for COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates. ...
amherstindy.org
Everything You Want To Know About The Ballot Questions From The League Of Women Voters Of Amherst
Amherst Town Council approved the warrant for the November 8 state election at their meeting on October 17. Polling places and the contents of the ballot can be viewed here. In-person early voting in the first-floor meeting room in Town Hall begins Saturday, October 22 and continues through Friday, November 4. Hours are listed here. Mail in ballots may be requested until November 1 at vote@amherstma.gov and must be returned to the drop box outside of Town Hall or received in the mail by 5:00 p.m. on November 8.
franklincountynow.com
General Pierce Bridge Visibly Progressing
(Montague, MA) Residents have been noticing the significant progress on the General Pierce Bridge between Greenfield and Montague. MassDOT reports that the project is 85% complete and may be completed before the original completion date of May 15th 2023. The purpose of the project was to rehabilitate the structurally deficient...
What should be done with Bear Hole in West Springfield?
A public forum is being held next Thursday for input on the development plan of Bear Hole.
Owner of 1st pot dispensary denied in Northampton calls process unfair
For the first time in four years of legal retail cannabis, Northampton’s mayor on Thursday denied a proposed dispensary permission to open in the city. The owners, who hoped to set up shop in the city’s Florence village, were not thrilled with the decision, nor its reasoning. “I...
Lenox police looking for help identifying person
The Lenox Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying a person that was part of an incident on Saturday.
The not so retiring Barbara Bernard: Viewpoint
Domenic J. Sarno referred to her words as his weekly “bowl of chicken soup.”. The columns wove bits of nostalgia with the happenings of today. They could be funny and uplifting, or they could simply provide a positive tone to start his Thursday morning, the Springfield mayor explained. Count...
College cancels classes, schools placed in lockdown following shooting in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — A college canceled all classes and multiple schools were placed in lockdown following a shooting in Worcester on Monday morning. Officers responding to a report of a shooting on Burncoat Street around 8:40 a.m. found one person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Worcester Police Department.
Traffic backup on Mass. Pike in Palmer due to crash
Traffic is backed up on the westbound side of Interstate 90 in Palmer due to an accident Monday morning.
Westfield schools drill for lockdowns, including ‘Stinky’ at preschool center
WESTFIELD — Christopher Rogers, administrator of student interventions and safety for the Westfield public schools, has announced that lockdown drills in all the schools will be conducted next week to update the school district’s comprehensive safety plan in conjunction with the Westfield Police, Fire and Health departments. “As...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to water main break in Easthampton
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to a water main break on Union Street near the Pride gas station Saturday afternoon. The road reopened Saturday night. When Western Mass News crews arrived to the scene, they saw water in the street and police were monitoring the street. Copyright 2022. Western...
Daily Collegian
Letter: The price of UMass’ Pouring Rights contract with Coca-Cola
As a college student, I constantly hear about all the options we have on campus, so I was surprised to learn there are major restrictions on what beverages students at the University of Massachusetts can enjoy. What’s more, most people don’t even know it. Every dining hall or...
Comments / 0