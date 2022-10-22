ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

fox4news.com

Voter's Guide: 2022 Midterm Election in North Texas

Early voting starts Monday for local and statewide contests. This is a look at some of the most notable and most competitive contests statewide and locally across North Texas and how to find voter information. Early voting begins on Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov....
TEXAS STATE

