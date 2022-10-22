ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For safety and fairness, vote yes on Question 4

OPPONENTS OF DRIVER’S licenses for undocumented immigrants are hammering one message – fear. Yet, every day we all drive safely next to undocumented workers who legally travel to Massachusetts from neighboring states. Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York have all passed laws giving their undocumented residents the ability to pass a driving test and earn a driver’s license.
Massachusetts Ballot Question 4, explained

What is Question 4 on the general election ballot?. Question 4 as it will be written on the ballot is, “Do you approve of a law summarized below, which was approved by the House of Representatives and the Senate on May 26, 2022?”. The law is in reference to...
Here’s what is on the 2022 Massachusetts election ballot

These are the statewide and federal candidates and ballot questions before Massachusetts voters this fall. Massachusetts voters will have the opportunity to weigh in on several open, major statewide races this fall, including in elections for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and auditor. Voters across the commonwealth are also tasked...
Governor Charlie Baker Endorses Sal DeFranco For State Senate

HAVERHILL, MA — On Friday, Governor Charlie Baker announced his endorsement of former US Navy SEAL and State Senate candidate Sal DeFranco. “Sal’s experience as a Navy SEAL and entrepreneur gives him a unique perspective on the Commonwealth’s toughest challenges,” Baker said. “Sal is the commonsense candidate with a proven record of service. I cannot think of a better Senate candidate to represent the people and businesses within the Second Essex and Middlesex District.”
Mass. early voting begins Saturday, here’s what you need to know

BOSTON (WHDH) - Early voting begins Saturday, Oct. 22, and Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin shared with voters how to cast their ballots ahead of the Nov. 8 election. Early voting runs through Friday, Nov. 4, and times and locations to cast ballots vary by town. Each community’s minimum number of hours of early voting is based on the number of voters in that city or town.
Brown Picks Up Endorsement From Gov. Baker

PLYMOUTH – Governor Charlie Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito have both endorsed fellow Republican Jesse Brown in his bid for the 9th Massachusetts congressional district seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Baker praised Brown as the “common sense, fiscally responsible” candidate to represent the state in Washington, D.C. Brown’s experience in the military […] The post Brown Picks Up Endorsement From Gov. Baker appeared first on CapeCod.com.
What does Maura Healey's cautious campaign tell us about how she'll govern?

At this point in the governor's race, a win for Democrat Maura Healey seems almost certain. Yet even as she coasts toward what could be a landslide victory, Healey is sticking to a cautious approach that's characterized, more than anything else, by repeated and heartfelt expressions of admiration for Charlie Baker, the outgoing Republican incumbent.
Opinion: Who Will Decide The Future Jones Library?

Amherst’s Jones Library is a special kind of hybrid. It is a charitable, non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation filing Federal Form 990 and exempt from federal taxes, just like other prominent Amherst charities such as the Kestrel Land Trust and the Hitchcock Center for the Environment. But its board of trustees is elected by Amherst town voters, and it is very much dependent on taxpayer money for a major renovation project like the one it is currently planning.
