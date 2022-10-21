ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin DOJ investigating officer-involved incident that initially started in Iowa

(WFRV) – An officer-involved critical incident that reportedly started in Iowa and ended in Wisconsin is under investigation by the DOJ. The Wisconsin Department of Justice released information regarding an officer-involved critical incident that happened on October 22. A Lafayette County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a cross-country police chase that started in Grant County.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
97X

Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Wisconsin

It's that time of the year when it gets darker earlier and stays darker longer. This can seriously affect some people. It can also impact our sleep. Driving tired is always dangerous, but we all have busy lives which may put us behind the wheel when we aren't at 100% sometimes a quick car nap is all you need to feel better, but is it legal to sleep in your parked car?
WISCONSIN STATE
Q985

Seven Arrested in Wisconsin From Ages 28-67 Massive Drug Bust

Seven people ranging in ages of 67 to 28, were arrested in Wisconsin for a massive drug bust! WeAreGreenBay. Law enforcement in Hansen, Wisconsin (Mmmbop!) executed five search warrants that led to a large sized bust. Guns, drugs, old people... What did this ragtag group of naughty folks have in...
WISCONSIN STATE
Badger Herald

The harm in splitting Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources

Tim Michels recently floated the idea of splitting Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources after his comments in a gubernatorial debate. The Republican candidate drew on complaints across the state regarding the agency’s priorities — specifically regarding the needs of business representatives and hunters. The argument for splitting...
WISCONSIN STATE
KCRG.com

Chase begins in Dubuque, ends in Wisconsin

Show You Care: 9-year-old pageant participant gives back with food drive. In this 'Show You Care Spotlight,' KCRG-TV9's Emily Schrad shows us how a nine-year-old is helping the community. Bush kept working hard for Cedar Rapids Schools amid cancer fight. Updated: 6 hours ago. Bush, oversaw the district during some...
DUBUQUE, IA
WBAY Green Bay

Hunter's son writes book about Wisconsin mass shooting

Republicans say the League of Women Voters has become more partisan, but political observers point to another reason. "I don't think you'd want to go back to the residents and say, hey, the cost of steel and vehicles went up, could you just give us a little more tax money?"
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Suspected drunk driver drives car into Lake Winnebago

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Divers spent Tuesday morning in the choppy waters of Lake Winnebago after a suspected drunk driver ended up in the lake. At about 4:16 a.m., rescue teams and divers were called to a report of a car in the water off Faro Springs Road on the Calumet County side. The vehicle was submerged in 8-12 feet of water.
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
The Badger Project

A list of all donors who have given the maximum to Derrick Van Orden, Republican candidate for Congress in western Wisconsin

Notable names include Diane Hendricks of ABC Supply Co., John Menard, Dick and Liz Uihlein of ULINE and casino magnate Steve Wynn. Derrick Van Orden, Republican candidate for the 3rd Congressional District in western Wisconsin, has raised nearly $6 million for his 2022 campaign, according to filings with the Federal Elections Commission. That’s compared to about $1.4 million for his Democratic opponent state Sen. Brad Pfaff.
WISCONSIN STATE
KARE

Wisconsin farmer discharged from ICU after COVID hospitalization

FREDERIC, Wis. — In September, KARE 11 shared the story of Adam Hedlund, a western Wisconsin farmer diagnosed with COVID-19 last October. The former dairy farmer underwent two lung transplants after being connected to a ventilator. Since then, it has been both a battle for him in the hospital...
WISCONSIN STATE
abc10up.com

Hancock Woman Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine

A Hancock woman and a man from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin were arrested in a drug bust in Bergland Thursday. Detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team say they had been investigating the pair for two months, and believe they had been bringing large quantities of methamphetamine into the Hancock area. The two were pulled over as they returned to the Copper Country from Minneapolis. Troopers say that they observed the man throw something from the car window as they pulled the vehicle over. With the help of a tracking dog, they recovered a large quantity of meth. The Hancock woman was held at the Gogebic County Jail on several outstanding warrants. The Wisconsin man was taken to the Houghton County Jail on separate warrants. The case is being reviewed by the Ontonagon County Prosecutor’s office. Investigators say charges of Possession With Intent to Delivery Methamphetamine are expected to be filed. That’s a 20-year felony.
HANCOCK, MI
foodmanufacturing.com

Wisconsin Sausage Maker Completes $35M Expansion

DENMARK, Wis. — The nation’s largest co-manufacturer of sausage and hot dog products has completed a $35 million expansion in Denmark with support from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. WEDC Deputy Secretary and COO Sam Rikkers announced that Salm Partners is eligible for up to $950,000 in state...
DENMARK, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy