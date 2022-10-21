Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DOJ investigating officer-involved incident that initially started in Iowa
(WFRV) – An officer-involved critical incident that reportedly started in Iowa and ended in Wisconsin is under investigation by the DOJ. The Wisconsin Department of Justice released information regarding an officer-involved critical incident that happened on October 22. A Lafayette County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a cross-country police chase that started in Grant County.
Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Wisconsin
It's that time of the year when it gets darker earlier and stays darker longer. This can seriously affect some people. It can also impact our sleep. Driving tired is always dangerous, but we all have busy lives which may put us behind the wheel when we aren't at 100% sometimes a quick car nap is all you need to feel better, but is it legal to sleep in your parked car?
Children's Wisconsin warning about spike in RSV impacting babies, kids
Children's Wisconsin is warning about a spike in RSV, a respiratory virus impacting babies and kids and filling hospital beds nationwide.
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin mother speaks on son's RSV hospitalization as cases rise across U.S.
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A common respiratory illness is spreading among kids across the country. HSHS Saint Vincent Children's Hospital and ThedaCare locations are seeing the rise of Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection, known as RSV. Bentley Phillips is your average, bubbly 5-month old. "You could just glance at him for...
Seven Arrested in Wisconsin From Ages 28-67 Massive Drug Bust
Seven people ranging in ages of 67 to 28, were arrested in Wisconsin for a massive drug bust! WeAreGreenBay. Law enforcement in Hansen, Wisconsin (Mmmbop!) executed five search warrants that led to a large sized bust. Guns, drugs, old people... What did this ragtag group of naughty folks have in...
Badger Herald
The harm in splitting Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources
Tim Michels recently floated the idea of splitting Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources after his comments in a gubernatorial debate. The Republican candidate drew on complaints across the state regarding the agency’s priorities — specifically regarding the needs of business representatives and hunters. The argument for splitting...
Missing Fremont family found in Wisconsin
A family missing from Fremont has been found in Wisconsin, the Fremont Police Department said.
Wisconsin Bowhunter Takes Down The State’s First Archery Elk Since The 1880s
Back in June, Wisconsin hunter Dan Everson got the call that every avid hunter dreams of getting. Evenson, of Cambridge, Wisconsin, got a call from his wife Laura while he was bear hunting in Alaska, that he’d just won one of three Wisconsin elk tags awarded in a lottery, out of a whopping 25,742 applicants…
KCRG.com
Chase begins in Dubuque, ends in Wisconsin
Show You Care: 9-year-old pageant participant gives back with food drive. In this 'Show You Care Spotlight,' KCRG-TV9's Emily Schrad shows us how a nine-year-old is helping the community. Bush kept working hard for Cedar Rapids Schools amid cancer fight. Updated: 6 hours ago. Bush, oversaw the district during some...
WBAY Green Bay
Hunter's son writes book about Wisconsin mass shooting
Republicans say the League of Women Voters has become more partisan, but political observers point to another reason. "I don't think you'd want to go back to the residents and say, hey, the cost of steel and vehicles went up, could you just give us a little more tax money?"
WBAY Green Bay
Suspected drunk driver drives car into Lake Winnebago
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Divers spent Tuesday morning in the choppy waters of Lake Winnebago after a suspected drunk driver ended up in the lake. At about 4:16 a.m., rescue teams and divers were called to a report of a car in the water off Faro Springs Road on the Calumet County side. The vehicle was submerged in 8-12 feet of water.
LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin
Arena Trick-or-treating hours are from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Belmont Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Beloit Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Baraboo Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on October 31. Barneveld Trick-or-treating hours are...
wearegreenbay.com
Kayak & roof rack come loose on Wisconsin man’s vehicle, causes deadly crash in UP
SENEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – One man died after his vehicle was struck by items that came loose from an oncoming vehicle on M-28 on Sunday. Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Manistique Post responded to a vehicle crash near mile marker 203 on M-28 in Seney Township at approximately 1 p.m. on October 23.
A list of all donors who have given the maximum to Derrick Van Orden, Republican candidate for Congress in western Wisconsin
Notable names include Diane Hendricks of ABC Supply Co., John Menard, Dick and Liz Uihlein of ULINE and casino magnate Steve Wynn. Derrick Van Orden, Republican candidate for the 3rd Congressional District in western Wisconsin, has raised nearly $6 million for his 2022 campaign, according to filings with the Federal Elections Commission. That’s compared to about $1.4 million for his Democratic opponent state Sen. Brad Pfaff.
KARE
Wisconsin farmer discharged from ICU after COVID hospitalization
FREDERIC, Wis. — In September, KARE 11 shared the story of Adam Hedlund, a western Wisconsin farmer diagnosed with COVID-19 last October. The former dairy farmer underwent two lung transplants after being connected to a ventilator. Since then, it has been both a battle for him in the hospital...
Arguably, the 4 Worst Serial Killers in History All Came from Wisconsin
It's an alarming fact, when it comes to serial killers, Wisconsin was home to some of the worst. Wisconsin may not hold the record for the state with the most serial killers, (that unfortunate title historically goes to Alaska), but when it comes to gore, insanity, and pure evil, Wisconsin sure has dealt with a lot of it.
abc10up.com
Hancock Woman Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine
A Hancock woman and a man from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin were arrested in a drug bust in Bergland Thursday. Detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team say they had been investigating the pair for two months, and believe they had been bringing large quantities of methamphetamine into the Hancock area. The two were pulled over as they returned to the Copper Country from Minneapolis. Troopers say that they observed the man throw something from the car window as they pulled the vehicle over. With the help of a tracking dog, they recovered a large quantity of meth. The Hancock woman was held at the Gogebic County Jail on several outstanding warrants. The Wisconsin man was taken to the Houghton County Jail on separate warrants. The case is being reviewed by the Ontonagon County Prosecutor’s office. Investigators say charges of Possession With Intent to Delivery Methamphetamine are expected to be filed. That’s a 20-year felony.
foodmanufacturing.com
Wisconsin Sausage Maker Completes $35M Expansion
DENMARK, Wis. — The nation’s largest co-manufacturer of sausage and hot dog products has completed a $35 million expansion in Denmark with support from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. WEDC Deputy Secretary and COO Sam Rikkers announced that Salm Partners is eligible for up to $950,000 in state...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Extremely Rare Animal Spotted In Minnesota
An extremely rare animal was spotted in Northern Minnesota recently and chances are, you've never seen this animal. Thanks to some amazing cameras, we all can enjoy a glimpse of this unusual sighting. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Extremely Rare Animal Spotted in Minnesota. Minnesota is home to so many amazing animals!...
wearegreenbay.com
Did you know: Wisconsin State Patrol reminds drivers of ‘rear radar antennas’
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol is reminding drivers that no matter where its troopers are, they know how fast you are driving. In a Facebook post, the agency joked that they can ‘see the future’ with their rear radar antennas. REMINDER: Rear radar antennas allow us...
Comments / 0