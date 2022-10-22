Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
City to begin new crackdown efforts on illegal short-term vacation rentals on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City and County of Honolulu is set to begin its new crackdown efforts on Monday on illegal short-term vacation rentals on Oahu. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said illegal rentals offering stays of under 30 days could now face fines of $10,000 per day. The mayor initially...
hawaiinewsnow.com
New project is aimed at making the state’s no. 1 tourist destination more pedestrian-friendly
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is kicking off a new pilot project to increase pedestrian safety in Waikiki. Ala Moana Boulevard and Hobron Lane along with Ena and Kalia Road were turned into all-pedestrian crossings on Saturday. That means there will be a period when all traffic signals are red...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Public asked to weigh in on Ala Wai Complete Streets project
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The public is asked to weigh in on the city’s “Complete Streets” proposal for the Ala Wai Boulevard at its final community meeting. This is the community’s last chance to give input on the plan. The plan calls for a two-way protected bikeway,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suit accuses prolific monster home developers of shoddy construction
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Diamond Head homeowners are suing one of the the state’s most prolific monster home developers for a rash of alleged construction defects. And critics say the allegations of shoddy work at the homes at 4162 Puu Panini Ave. confirm their worst fears about these types of developments.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Honolulu doubles down on illegal vacation rentals despite court battle
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi addressed the city's next steps in regulating short-term vacation rentals on Thursday. Earlier this month, U.S. District Court Judge Derrick Watson issued a preliminary injunction on the city's latest vacation rental law. The injunction focuses on one aspect of the law that increases the minimum amount of time a unit can be rented without a permit from 30 to 90 days.
KITV.com
More Downtown Honolulu buildings may be redeveloped into residential towers
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A couple of downtown Honolulu office buildings may be converted to residential towers, according to a new report released Friday by commercial real estate firm Colliers Hawaii. Davies Pacific Center and the 810 Richards Street building both could be turned into residential towers, which would result in...
A Glitch In Hawaii’s New Ballot-Tracking System Catches Big Island Voters By Surprise
More than 2,000 voters on the Big Island were surprised to find a message from the county elections office Thursday informing them that their general election ballot had been received and was being counted. Problem was, none of them had received a ballot in the mail let alone voted and...
bigislandnow.com
Downtown free public parking lots now require a fee
Kailua-Kona’s downtown public parking on Hualalai Road no longer is free, forcing the longtime downtown farmerʻs market to have to relocate and causing medical personnel of the Hawaiʻi Island Community Health Center to desperately seek alternative affordable parking. The two parking lots managed by JLL Retail —...
hawaiinewsnow.com
For second day, HECO lifts call for conservation on Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For a second day, Hawaiian Electric Company said customer conservation efforts on Hawaii Island helped the utility to avoid rolling power outages Friday night. The utility said several large generators were offline for maintenance or repairs. On Thursday night, conservation efforts also prevented the need for rolling...
Ward Village breaks ground on new residential tower
There are 546 homes planned for this development, which is adjacent to Victoria Ward Park and just minutes away from Ala Moana Beach Park.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Incumbent Mike Victorino faces tough reelection bid in race for Maui mayor
Honolulu’s mayor says the city will defend its right to restrict short-term rentals. Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 21, 2022) Your top local headlines for Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. HECO lifts call for power conservation on Hawaii Island, but energy problems linger. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. While rolling blackouts...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Emergency crews hold derailment drill as HART prepares to welcome its first passengers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu emergency crews staged the first ever derailment drill for the future mass transit system. Honolulu Firefighters and paramedics responded to the rail line about 100 yards from the Kualakai station in east Kapolei practicing for a full-scale derailment. Firefighters used rope to lower patients 55 feet...
bigislandvideonews.com
EPA Orders Closure Of Three Illegal Cesspools On Hawaiʻi
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says SKS Management and Wailuku Plaza will close cesspools and pay a combined $71,780 penalty. (BIVN) – Two illegal large capacity cesspools, or LCCs, at the Wailuku Professional Plaza in Hilo, and one cesspool at the SKS Management LLC self-storage business in Kailua-Kona, have been ordered to close under a recent enforcement action taken by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Neighborhood security watch helping deter crime in communities
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is that time again for William Arakaki and Aaron Okubo to hit the road, a magnetic decal on their car announced they are with the Aiea Neighborhood Security Watch. They patrol the neighborhood daily, at different times. Their goal? To curb some of the petty crime in their community. Residents all […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Navy expected to give update on plan to begin first phase of Red Hill defueling
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Navy is expected to provide an update Monday on its plan to begin the first phase its revised plan to empty the Red Hill underground fuel facility. The “unpacking” plan consists of removing about 1 million gallons of fuel from three pipelines at Red Hill....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid historic levels of learning loss nationally, test scores for Hawaii students remained mostly steady
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite historic declines in learning across the U.S. due to the pandemic, there’s a bit of good news for Hawaii students. According to the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress results released Monday, Hawaii’s fourth-graders performed above national averages in reading and math. In reading,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Judge orders preschool to shut down amid contentious dispute with state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kalamapii Play School is a bustling and bright new preschool near downtown Hilo. Some 44 pre-K students are enrolled and more are on a waiting list. “It’s such a vibrant area,” said Kim Pierce, Kalamapii Play School executive director. “I cannot wait for the field trips to start for our kids.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
Get ready for changes at 2 busy Waikiki intersections
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Changes are coming to two busy Waikiki intersections. And it’s all part of an effort to improve pedestrian safety. Starting Saturday, the state Transportation Department will launch a new pilot program that will transform the intersections ― at Ala Moana Boulevard and Hobron Lane and Ala Moana and Ena and Kalia Roads ― into all-pedestrian crossings. That means there will be period when all traffic signals are red so pedestrians can cross.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Wide-Ranging Problems Rock Iconic Hawaii Restaurants & Visitors
Hawaii restaurants are busier than ever. At the same time, they are facing more issues than you can shake a stick at. We already know about employee shortages resulting in cutbacks in hours. But that’s just the beginning. Challenges impacting restaurant costs and customer prices are enormous in what...
List of new tenants coming to Pearlridge Center
Today, there are nearly 250 tenants -- and counting!
