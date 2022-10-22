ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Public asked to weigh in on Ala Wai Complete Streets project

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The public is asked to weigh in on the city’s “Complete Streets” proposal for the Ala Wai Boulevard at its final community meeting. This is the community’s last chance to give input on the plan. The plan calls for a two-way protected bikeway,...
Suit accuses prolific monster home developers of shoddy construction

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Diamond Head homeowners are suing one of the the state’s most prolific monster home developers for a rash of alleged construction defects. And critics say the allegations of shoddy work at the homes at 4162 Puu Panini Ave. confirm their worst fears about these types of developments.
Honolulu doubles down on illegal vacation rentals despite court battle

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi addressed the city's next steps in regulating short-term vacation rentals on Thursday. Earlier this month, U.S. District Court Judge Derrick Watson issued a preliminary injunction on the city's latest vacation rental law. The injunction focuses on one aspect of the law that increases the minimum amount of time a unit can be rented without a permit from 30 to 90 days.
More Downtown Honolulu buildings may be redeveloped into residential towers

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A couple of downtown Honolulu office buildings may be converted to residential towers, according to a new report released Friday by commercial real estate firm Colliers Hawaii. Davies Pacific Center and the 810 Richards Street building both could be turned into residential towers, which would result in...
Downtown free public parking lots now require a fee

Kailua-Kona’s downtown public parking on Hualalai Road no longer is free, forcing the longtime downtown farmerʻs market to have to relocate and causing medical personnel of the Hawaiʻi Island Community Health Center to desperately seek alternative affordable parking. The two parking lots managed by JLL Retail —...
For second day, HECO lifts call for conservation on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For a second day, Hawaiian Electric Company said customer conservation efforts on Hawaii Island helped the utility to avoid rolling power outages Friday night. The utility said several large generators were offline for maintenance or repairs. On Thursday night, conservation efforts also prevented the need for rolling...
EPA Orders Closure Of Three Illegal Cesspools On Hawaiʻi

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says SKS Management and Wailuku Plaza will close cesspools and pay a combined $71,780 penalty. (BIVN) – Two illegal large capacity cesspools, or LCCs, at the Wailuku Professional Plaza in Hilo, and one cesspool at the SKS Management LLC self-storage business in Kailua-Kona, have been ordered to close under a recent enforcement action taken by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Neighborhood security watch helping deter crime in communities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is that time again for William Arakaki and Aaron Okubo to hit the road, a magnetic decal on their car announced they are with the Aiea Neighborhood Security Watch. They patrol the neighborhood daily, at different times. Their goal? To curb some of the petty crime in their community. Residents all […]
Amid historic levels of learning loss nationally, test scores for Hawaii students remained mostly steady

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite historic declines in learning across the U.S. due to the pandemic, there’s a bit of good news for Hawaii students. According to the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress results released Monday, Hawaii’s fourth-graders performed above national averages in reading and math. In reading,...
Judge orders preschool to shut down amid contentious dispute with state

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kalamapii Play School is a bustling and bright new preschool near downtown Hilo. Some 44 pre-K students are enrolled and more are on a waiting list. “It’s such a vibrant area,” said Kim Pierce, Kalamapii Play School executive director. “I cannot wait for the field trips to start for our kids.”
Get ready for changes at 2 busy Waikiki intersections

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Changes are coming to two busy Waikiki intersections. And it’s all part of an effort to improve pedestrian safety. Starting Saturday, the state Transportation Department will launch a new pilot program that will transform the intersections ― at Ala Moana Boulevard and Hobron Lane and Ala Moana and Ena and Kalia Roads ― into all-pedestrian crossings. That means there will be period when all traffic signals are red so pedestrians can cross.
Wide-Ranging Problems Rock Iconic Hawaii Restaurants & Visitors

Hawaii restaurants are busier than ever. At the same time, they are facing more issues than you can shake a stick at. We already know about employee shortages resulting in cutbacks in hours. But that’s just the beginning. Challenges impacting restaurant costs and customer prices are enormous in what...
