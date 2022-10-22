Read full article on original website
Fire behind Walmart on Grindstone Parkway contained, but still burning
COLUMBIA — Firefighters were back out at the scene of an outside fire in south Columbia Monday morning. Officials told KOMU 8 this is the same fire that began at the Grindstone Walmart Friday afternoon. Crews have contained the fire in the area of 903 Manhattan Drive, but said...
Firefighters respond to outside fire in south Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters have contained an outside fire that broke out in a wooded area in south Columbia Monday morning. At least five Columbia Fire Department and Boone County Fire Protection District vehicles responded to the area near Manhanttan Drive and Norman Drive at about 9 a.m. Crews at the scene tell ABC 17 The post Firefighters respond to outside fire in south Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Crews start controlled burn in Wooldridge to prevent further spread
COOPER COUNTY - U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service crews have started a controlled burn in Wooldridge to help prevent further fire spread. Boone County Joint Communications warned the controlled burn is producing smoke in west Boone County. It's the same area where over 3,000 acres were burned and approximately 23...
Crews respond to small overnight fire in Cooper County
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters contained another fire early Monday morning near the Interstate 70 bridge over the Missouri River. An ABC 17 News crew saw the small fire from the bridge in Cooper County around 4:15 a.m. There were no reports of injuries, according to the Boone County Fire Protection District. Over the weekend, The post Crews respond to small overnight fire in Cooper County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Firefighters contain natural cover fire in Cooper County, displaced family loses everything
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A family displaced in a fire in Woolridge says they have lost everything, after their two properties burned to the ground Sunday. Over 50 fire departments from across the state of Missouri contained the natural cover fire near Wooldridge in Cooper County. Cooper County Fire Protection District says the fire spread The post Firefighters contain natural cover fire in Cooper County, displaced family loses everything appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Fire Department warns of fire dangers during high winds, low humidity
COLUMBIA - After this weekend's devastating fire in Wooldridge, the Columbia Fire Department has some tips on how to prevent fires from getting out of control. According to the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor, parts of Boone, Moniteau, and Howard County are all experiencing extreme drought as of Sunday. Nearly all of Cooper County, where the village of Wooldridge is located, is in an extreme drought.
PHOTOS: Fire burns cars, camper in Wooldridge
The small community of Wooldridge, with about 60 residents, was devastated in a wildfire Saturday. The post PHOTOS: Fire burns cars, camper in Wooldridge appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Wildland fires spread causing small Mid-Mo town to evacuate; State-wide mutual aid request to control fire
UPDATE: Fire was under control Sunday morning. Presser was held with media: COOPER COUNTY, Mo. – For days fire crews across SWMO, NEOK and SEK battled large, fast-moving grassfires. The same has been happening across the region. Saturday evening I-70 was closed for 2+ hours as smoke covered the interstate making driving dangerous. | RELATED >> WILDLAND FIRES CLOSE I-70...
Small Missouri town 'devastated' by wildfire Saturday
Roughly half of a small Missouri town burned Saturday after a wildfire spread quickly from a farm field and destroyed or heavily damaged 23 buildings, officials said.
JCFD puts out Saturday deck fire
Jefferson City firefighters had to put out a wind – fueled fire of their own Saturday. They were called to the home in the 800 block of Primrose and found the enclosed deck on fire. They had the fire under control quickly but the deck had fire damage. Investigators are calling the cause accidental.
PHOTOS: Fire leaves behind destruction in Wooldridge
The small community of Wooldridge, with about 60 residents, was devastated in a wildfire Saturday. The post PHOTOS: Fire leaves behind destruction in Wooldridge appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
I-70 reopened Sunday morning after brush fire Saturday night
A brush fire caused major traffic problems in mid-Missouri Saturday night.
Fire departments from St. Charles, Warren Counties send in help as brush fire forces mid-Missouri town to evacuate
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Fire crews from departments in St. Charles and Warren Counties went to a small town in mid-Missouri that was the victim of a brush fire Saturday. Crews from the O’Fallon and Rivers Pointe Fire Protection District were part of a strike team that went to Wooldridge, Missouri, which is located in Cooper County, southwest of Columbia. The Cooper County Fire Protection District says the fire broke out Saturday afternoon and spread quickly due to high winds and low humidity. The fire burned around 3,000 acres and 20 structures, caused 10 people to be displaced and closed both directions of I-70 for two hours on Saturday. One person suffered non-life threatening injuries in the blaze. Those who were displaced are being sheltered by the Red Cross and a nearby church.
Massive Wildfire Shuts Down I-70 As Firefighters From Across Missouri Respond
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. — A massive, out-of-control wildfire has shut down I-70 and resulted in the evacuation of a town, on Saturday. Firefighters from across the state of Missouri are responding to the blaze in Cooper County near the town of Wooldridge. I-70 in Cooper County was closed Saturday from the 106 to 117 mile markers due to zero visibility, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Saturday.
'It was our first home': Wooldridge families lose homes in fast moving fire
WOOLDRIDGE - Over 50 agencies responded to a fire in the small village of Wooldridge in Cooper County over the weekend. On Sunday, families in the area returned to see what was left of their homes and property. William Knox returned to his Wooldridge home early Sunday afternoon after evacuating...
Natural cover fire in Columbia burns 35 acres
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Roughly 35 acres were burned on Friday from a natural cover fire in Columbia on near Gray Oak Drive and Green Meadows Road, behind the Grindstone Parkway Walmart. The fire was contained by 6:30 p.m. Columbia Fire Department crews began leaving the scene around 7:50 p.m. Crews...
WATCH: Large natural cover fire behind Grindstone Walmart
Columbia Fire crews are working a large natural cover fire behind the Grindstone Walmart, near Gray Oak and Green Meadows Drive. There is substantial smoke in the area. Stick with KOMU 8 News for updates. Photojournalist, Managing Editor, Asst. Practical Professor of Journalism, FAA Part 107 Certified Drone Pilot. Dominick...
Wooldridge ravaged by fire, no lives lost
A major fire devastated the city of Wooldridge on Saturday as a number of other fires burned across the county and state. The fire in Wooldridge, which is in Cooper County, started when a combine ignited a field it was harvesting, according to a deputy. Russell Schmidt, Cooper County Fire...
Day after Wooldridge fire, full extent of damage becomes clearer
A large fire has destroyed or heavily damaged approximately 23 structures in the village of Wooldridge and has burned over 3,000 acres in mid-Missouri. The fire began Saturday afternoon in Wooldridge, which is in Cooper County, after a combine ignited a field it was harvesting. The flames spread from just south of Wooldridge to I-70.
WATCH: Wooldridge fire damage
Aerial footage shot Sunday, Oct. 23 of the Wooldridge fire damage. Photojournalist, Managing Editor, Asst. Practical Professor of Journalism, FAA Part 107 Certified Drone Pilot. Dominick Lee joined the MU Journalism School faculty July 2021. Lee is a FAA certified drone pilot and practical professor of the University of Missouri’s...
