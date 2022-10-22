Read full article on original website
Bazaar of the Bizarre in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It was a bizarre event Sunday in Wilkes-Barre where hundreds of people filtered through the F.M. Kirby Center for the "Bazaar of the Bizarre.'" The event featured nearly 50 local vendors that specialize in unique items bringing the style of horror, punk rock, oddities, and tattoo culture together under one roof.
A life-saving donation in Danville
DANVILLE, Pa. — Brian Witmer and Danny Gable of the Danville area have been friends for about 20 years. Witmer is a former fire chief and Danville borough council president and has been dealing with cirrhosis of the liver for nearly a decade. About a year and a half...
USPS career fair held in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In preparation for one of the busiest shipping seasons of the year, the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) in Wilkes-Barre held a hiring event on Friday. Nationwide USPS has 50,000 vacant jobs. Local USPS is looking to hire roughly 400 workers for various positions throughout their northeastern PA and Delaware districts. […]
Students rock their education in Danville
DANVILLE, Pa. — Danville Primary School's cafeteria turned into a rock concert as students and teachers celebrated Rock Your School Day!. Rock Your School Day is celebrated nationwide. "What it does is it gets children really involved in learning and brings some fun to the school day," said Amy...
WNEP-TV 16
Doug Mastriano makes campaign stop in Peckville
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — State Senator and Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano made several campaign stops in our area Saturday. Mastriano spoke about a variety of issues at an event at Fiorelli's in Peckville, including abortion, education, and natural gas drilling to fix our infrastructure. "It'll drive prices...
Auction bids farewell to the Tannersville Inn
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- An auction held at the legendary Tannersville Inn was the official farewell bid to the business that never reopened after closing in March of 2020. The Tannersville Inn parking lot was filled for the very last time, as more than 500 pieces from the historic building were up for bid at […]
Republican Mastriano spells out his plan ‘to take Pennsylvania back’
DRUMS — Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano Saturday said what’s at stake in the Nov. 8 general election is “e
First responders receive new tool in Bradford County
BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) — The Bradford County Department of Public Safety has gained a new resource for its fleet that will aid in the recovery of overexerted first responders. The new rehab response trailer will have the purpose of assisting emergency responders with medical monitoring, nourishment, hydration, and rest during long-duration incidents. The list […]
16 To The Rescue: Duke
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Duke doesn't let it show, but just a few months ago, he was not in a good place. Now that the 3-year-old husky mix is living at Animal Resource Center near Bloomsburg, he is happier than ever, and rescue workers truly believe he feels grateful for his second chance.
Lancaster Farming
Age Can’t Slow Down Arden Tewksbury: Advocate for Dairy Farmers Turns 90
Arden Tewksbury has been a leading advocate for dairy farmers since 1956, and on the cusp of his 90th birthday, he announced his intention to step away in the future. “I figure I’ll work at it until I’m at least 120,” said Tewksbury, who resides in Meshoppen, Pennsylvania.
Flames gut home in Monroe County
EFFORT, Pa. — There's not much left of a home after a fire in Monroe County. Flames broke out on Filbert Lane in Chestnuthill Township, near Effort, just before midnight Sunday night. There is no word if anyone was hurt or what led to the fire. See news happening?...
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This Month
If you didn't get your share of pumpkins and all things fall yet, there are still several local farms and organizations hosting festivals and harvest celebrations for the next month or so.
Mastriano falsely says Philly hospital is ‘grabbing homeless kids’ and experimenting on them
The Republican candidate for governor of Pennsylvania this week falsely claimed that the prestigious children’s hospital in Philadelphia was “grabbing” homeless and foster children and “experimenting on them with gender transitioning.”. It was the latest in a series of extreme and false statements by Doug Mastriano,...
Concession stand ransacked in Schuylkill County
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are searching for whoever allegedly vandalized a concession stand. Officials say someone broke into the Mahanoy City Girls Softball Field concession stand along East Mahanoy Street earlier this week. Field officials say a door was damaged, a cash register was smashed,...
Times News
Lake Hauto woman reaches magic milestone
For her 16th birthday, Pauline Edwards received a bicycle from her parents. It wouldn’t take long for her to ride the two-wheeler into New York City, sometimes grabbing onto the backs of trucks as they rolled through the streets. “If my mother ever saw that she would have killed...
abc27.com
Oz responds to dog research attacks during York County visit
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz spoke to the York Rotary Club on Wednesday where he faced questions regarding his opponent and ads targeting him. The disturbing and powerful television ad from a Democratic Super PAC suggested that Oz killed puppies as part of...
Most People Have Forgotten About This Eerie Pennsylvania Ghost Town
Pennsylvania is brimming with fun and interesting places to explore and no matter how many hikes you embark on, there's always something new to uncover within the Keystone State.
Man accused of robbing Turkey Hill in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a man is behind bars after allegedly robbing a Turkey Hill in Wilkes-Barre. Police say it happened around 3 a.m. Friday along Hazle Street. Jaquil Nelson reportedly walked into the store, pulled out a gun, and demanded money. Wilkes-Barre Police later found nelson...
Pa. teen charged with making threats to school district
A 13-year-old Pennsylvania boy is facing multiple charges after police say he made threats to a school district, according to a story from The Daily Item. Citing a release from Mifflinburg Police, the news site said police received a report from the state’s “Safe 2 Say” program regarded alleged threats to the Mifflinburg Area School District in Union County.
A different kind of high school homecoming in Minersville
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — When Emily Hart was crowned homecoming queen, it wasn't only because she got the most votes; it was because she raised over $11,000 in funding college scholarships for her classmates. For over 50 years, the Minersville Area School District has used the race for homecoming queen...
