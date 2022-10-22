Read full article on original website
Tear down this wall! Flood-ravaged families' anger over barrier built to protect the Flemington Racecourse as their homes are inundated with water
A community's anger is growing over a wall built to protect an iconic Australian racecourse from floods but which they claim redirected surging water towards their homes. Residents along the Maribyrnong River in Melbourne's inner north-west have called for the bluestone wall, built around the Flemington Racecourse, to be pulled down.
Earthquake strikes Victoria as thousands of homes are wrecked by devastating floods - with the ground shaking after a loud boom
A 3.4 magnitude earthquake has been recorded in Mansfield, in Victoria's northeast. GeoScience Australia reported the quake near the small town in the foothills of the Victorian Alps just after 9am on Wednesday. The earthquake was at a depth of five kilometres with GeoScience Australia receiving 97 reports from residents...
Surfline
Sunday Special: Tassie’s October Bombs
Photography by Andrew Chisholm. If you’re a part of the Tasmanian surfing community, you know not to expect bombshells in October. Especially not from the north-east. That kind of thing is usually reserved for late summer — some crazy cyclone wandering too far south maybe, or an East Coast low exploding in the Tasman some time between March and May, blowing swell down on to the island from this slightly unusual angle.
maritime-executive.com
Maersk Operated Boxship Lost Power off Australian Coast
A Maersk-operated containership was brought successfully into port in Australia after the vessel blacked out and spent more than 30 hours drifting south of Sydney. The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) reports it coordinated with Maersk and Switzer Australia and that the vessel and crew were never in immediate danger. It is the second incident along Australia’s east coast in months after they rescued a bulker that also lost propulsion in a winter storm.
manofmany.com
This $49,000 Kelpie Was Just Crowned Australia’s Most Expensive Working Dog
There’s a ‘good dog’ then there’s Capree Eve, a 20-month-old kelpie from Capree Stud in Newbridge (south of Bathurst) that sold for a record-breaking price of $49,000 AUD at their sale last Thursday. And here we are thinking the price of Cavoodles was getting ridiculous… The sale breaks the previous record, held by male kelpie Hoover, that sold for $35,000 back in 2021. Surely we’re not the only ones sitting here and wondering what on earth you feed a dog worth nearly fifty grand? MBS9+ Kobe A5 Wagyu? Beef tartare? Fiji water?
France 24
Casualties in Mexico after Storm Roslyn hits Pacific coast, sparks flooding
Two people died on Sunday from destruction caused by Tropical Storm Roslyn after it made landfall along Mexico's Pacific coast as a powerful hurricane before weakening farther inland, authorities said. A 74-year-old man was killed in the town of Mexcaltitan de Santiago Ixcuintla when a beam fell on his head,...
Phys.org
Water extraction is key cause of the Darling River drying, study finds
Poor water management and excessive extraction are the primary causes of declining flow and the poor state of Australia's Darling River, a new study has found. The researchers from The Australian National University (ANU) and UNSW Sydney investigated the effects of both climate change and water resource management on the Darling River over the last 40 years.
Excessive water extractions, not climate change, are most to blame for the Darling River drying
You may recall when, at the height of summer in 2019, more than a million fish floated to the surface of the Darling River’s Menindee Lakes. Iconic Murray cod and silver perch were among the dead. A couple of months later, an expert investigation concluded excessive upstream water extractions, compounded by the ongoing drought, were to blame. In another investigation in 2020, the Murray-Darling Basin Inspector-General reported he was informed that water theft, lack of compliance, unsustainable water extraction rules, and floodplain harvesting were driving the northern basin’s declines in stream flow – the measured volume of water flowing in a...
The Weather Channel
Impact Differences When A Hurricane Tracks Parallel To The Coast Instead Of Making A Direct Landfall
A direct landfall can have more serious impacts compared to when a hurricane tracks just off the coast. When hurricanes track parallel to the coast, impacts can be more widespread. When considering potential impacts from a hurricane, the angle of approach to the coast is one important factor. Among other...
