Mount Shasta, CA

KTVU FOX 2

4.2 earthquake rattles Northern California

FORTUNA, Calif., - A 4.2 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Northern California on Sunday morning according to the U.S. Geological Survey. According to data, the quake stuck just outside of Fortuna, California about 17 miles south of Eureka. No injuries or damage has been reported. The quake stuck over 14...
FORTUNA, CA
KCRA.com

Two separate hay bale fires started in Northern California to cost $200,000

BUTTE VALLEY, Calif. — Two separate hay bale fires were ignited in Butte County Saturday morning, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Oct. 22, 2022. One fire started in Durham near Durham-Dayton Highway, Cal Fire said. The other started about 17 miles away in Richvale at Highway 99 and Richvale Highway intersection.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Six Counties, Including Sonoma, Could Experience Power Shutoffs Monday

Six California counties are at risk of power outages today. That affects hundreds in the central and northern part of the state. Officials say strong winds combined with drought conditions have increased the chance of a wildfire in Napa, Sonoma, Butte, Kern, Lake and Tehama counties. However, strong winds are not expected for Sonoma or Napa Counties. PG&E originally had more on the list for possible weekend shut-offs but scaled back that warning. If the outages do happen, they’ll only last until 3 p.m.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning

A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
SAN MARTIN, CA
cohaitungchi.com

5 Berkshire hikes with great views

The Berkshires has no shortage of beautiful hikes. If you’re looking for a good view and up for a bit of a climb, here are a few with spectacular views. You are reading: Day hikes in the berkshires | 5 Berkshire hikes with great views. Spruce Hill. North Adams.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
cohaitungchi.com

10 Captivating Colorado 13ers to Hike

When it comes to Colorado’s mountains, those that stand 14,000 feet and higher are typically the ones that hog all the glory. But don’t let the numbers fool you. Some of the most gorgeous views and challenging climbing routes in the state are located on 13,000-foot peaks, known locally as 13ers.
COLORADO STATE
actionnewsnow.com

PG&E delays or cancels Public Safety Power Shutoff in multiple Northern California counties

Due to dynamic weather conditions, PG&E has canceled or delayed a Public Safety Power Shutoff to prevent wildfires in Shasta, Tehama, Glenn and Colusa counties on Saturday. PG&E originally notified 2,600 customers in these areas about a potential PSPS because of forecasted high winds and low humidity. This cancellation will affect about 500 customers in Shasta and parts of Tehama county, according to PG&E.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

PG&E warns of possible shutoffs in Northern California

NAPA, Calif. - Pacific Gas and Electric notified customers that parts of Northern California, including Napa and Sonoma counties, could be left in the dark this weekend. The utility said some areas might be impacted by high winds and dry conditions this weekend. There is a greater risk of wildfires in dry, windy weather.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
columbiagorgenews.com

Record fish caught in Oregon

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Oregon from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
OREGON STATE
FOX40

PG&E: Power shutoffs likely in NorCal due to wind, dry conditions

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — PG&E said public safety power shutoffs are likely starting Friday and continuing through Sunday in some Northern California counties as wind and dry conditions raise the risk of wildfires. Some residents in parts of Butte, Colusa, Fresno, Glenn, Kern, Lake, Napa, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama and Yolo counties should be prepared to […]
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California man and woman drown while vacationing in Maui

KEANAE, Maui - A California man and woman vacationing in Maui reportedly died after being swept out to sea. The drowning happened along the Keanae Landing on Thursday at 12:30 p.m., according to a Facebook post by the Hawaii Fire Fighters Association, and released by Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety.
CALIFORNIA STATE

