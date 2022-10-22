Read full article on original website
Northern California cools off with frost in SF Bay Area and snow in Sierra
A low-pressure system that dove into Northern California over the weekend ushered chilly air into the Golden State.
California Sno-Parks' daily and season permits get a huge price hike
It's the first fee increase in more than 20 years.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ First Central Oregon snow of the season draws a crowd
Central Oregon’s October fever broke Saturday morning as a dose of wintry weather blew into the Cascades ending weeks of unseasonably warm temperatures. There were plenty of people itching to play in the first snow of the season. We went up to Dutchman Flat Sno-Park and Mount Bachelor’s West...
cohaitungchi.com
5 Berkshire hikes with great views
The Berkshires has no shortage of beautiful hikes. If you’re looking for a good view and up for a bit of a climb, here are a few with spectacular views. You are reading: Day hikes in the berkshires | 5 Berkshire hikes with great views. Spruce Hill. North Adams.
philomathnews.com
Record fish caught in Oregon
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
KTVU FOX 2
4.2 earthquake rattles Northern California
FORTUNA, Calif., - A 4.2 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Northern California on Sunday morning according to the U.S. Geological Survey. According to data, the quake stuck just outside of Fortuna, California about 17 miles south of Eureka. No injuries or damage has been reported. The quake stuck over 14...
KCRA.com
Two separate hay bale fires started in Northern California to cost $200,000
BUTTE VALLEY, Calif. — Two separate hay bale fires were ignited in Butte County Saturday morning, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Oct. 22, 2022. One fire started in Durham near Durham-Dayton Highway, Cal Fire said. The other started about 17 miles away in Richvale at Highway 99 and Richvale Highway intersection.
SFist
Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning
A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
cohaitungchi.com
10 Captivating Colorado 13ers to Hike
When it comes to Colorado’s mountains, those that stand 14,000 feet and higher are typically the ones that hog all the glory. But don’t let the numbers fool you. Some of the most gorgeous views and challenging climbing routes in the state are located on 13,000-foot peaks, known locally as 13ers.
KVAL
NOAA predicts a snowier and colder winter for Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — NOAA's predicting a wetter and colder winter that might include more snow for Oregon this winter. It's the third year the Pacific Ocean has seen cooler sea surface temperatures. This is known as a La Niña winter. Meteorologists and weather enthusiasts from across the Pacific...
ksro.com
Six Counties, Including Sonoma, Could Experience Power Shutoffs Monday
Six California counties are at risk of power outages today. That affects hundreds in the central and northern part of the state. Officials say strong winds combined with drought conditions have increased the chance of a wildfire in Napa, Sonoma, Butte, Kern, Lake and Tehama counties. However, strong winds are not expected for Sonoma or Napa Counties. PG&E originally had more on the list for possible weekend shut-offs but scaled back that warning. If the outages do happen, they’ll only last until 3 p.m.
Loma Prieta earthquake shook Central Coast 33 years ago. See pictures of destruction
“It’s like somebody had stuff in a box and shook the box around,” one Hollister resident said in 1989.
cohaitungchi.com
Hiking in the Berkshires – 10 Amazing Berkshires Hikes
Looking for the best hikes in the Berkshires? Great, we’ve got you covered. You are reading: Day hikes in the berkshires | Hiking in the Berkshires – 10 Amazing Berkshires Hikes. So, you love hiking and you’re headed to the Berkshires. Good choice! Located in western Massachusetts, this...
KCRA.com
Northern California weekend forecast: Timeline for possible rain, snow and wind
Changes to the weather pattern in Northern California are arriving this weekend. Here is what to expect with possible rain, snow and gusty winds. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
cohaitungchi.com
Hiking Mount Katahdin and the Infamous Knife Edge Trail in Maine
Please note that many establishments throughout New England have modified their hours and/or operations in response to COVID-19. Please check with individual businesses and organizations for the latest information before making travel plans. You are reading: Mt katahdin hike difficulty | Hiking Mount Katahdin and the Infamous Knife Edge Trail...
SFist
PG&E Warning of Public Safety Power Shut-Offs Due to Wind Forecast In North Bay
PG&E on Friday issued a heads-up that the power may be going out in parts of northern Napa and Sonoma counties, as well as nine other counties, due to some high winds in the forecast this weekend. We made it this far into fire season without the usual Red Flag...
Here's What Winter In California Is Predicted To Look Like This Year
The NOAA released their annual report on Winter weather conditions across the country.
Magnitude 4.3 quake strikes in remote California redwoods wilderness
A magnitude 4.3 earthquake shook Humboldt County early Thursday morning, striking within the Six Rivers National Forest about 62 miles southwest of Redding, according to the US Geological Survey.
KTVU FOX 2
PG&E warns of possible shutoffs in Northern California
NAPA, Calif. - Pacific Gas and Electric notified customers that parts of Northern California, including Napa and Sonoma counties, could be left in the dark this weekend. The utility said some areas might be impacted by high winds and dry conditions this weekend. There is a greater risk of wildfires in dry, windy weather.
US forest service worker arrested over planned Oregon burn
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A U.S. Forest Service employee in Oregon was arrested this week by a county sheriff after a planned burn in a national forest spread onto private land. It was the latest episode that underscores simmering tensions over management of federal lands in rural, conservative eastern Oregon. That tension exploded into the 2016 takeover by armed right-wing extremists of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, 300 miles (480 kilometers) southeast of Portland. One of the extremist leaders was killed by law enforcement officers at a roadblock.
