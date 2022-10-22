ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OHSAA football playoffs: Final computer ratings and local first-round matchups

The Ohio High School Athletic Association released its football district seeds and bracket for the upcoming postseason Sunday afternoon. A total of 27 teams from northwest Ohio will compete in the postseason. The top 16 teams in each region qualified for the playoffs. Seven opening-round games will pit local teams against each other. The first two weeks of the playoffs in all seven divisions will be played on Friday nights at 7 p.m. with the higher seed serving as hosts. The games move to neutral sites after the first two rounds.
It’s playoff time in Ohio

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s now survive and advance for Ohio high school football teams as the playoffs begin this Friday night. The state finals in all seven divisions are the first weekend in December at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium which is located in Canton. Here are the local teams who qualified for the post-season and their first round games.
OHSAA Division VI football playoffs preview: Kirtland, Mogadore could be on collision course

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Three defending state champions ended up in Division VI this year as a result of the OHSAA’s competitive balance and realignment. In fact, there are five state finalists when adding Kirtland, which moved down with Versailles after last season’s Division V state final matchup. Maria Stein Marion Local and defending Division VI state champion Carey, which beat Coldwater in last year’s title game, are also on hand.
Saturday's Scores

Cin. Clark Montessori 14, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 12. Cin. Summit Country Day 43, Cin. Purcell Marian 27. Tol. Christian 62, Vermontville Maple Valley, Mich. 25. Youngs. Valley Christian vs. E. Palestine, ccd. Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
High school scores/schedules: Oct. 23

Schools are encouraged to report scores by email at bjsports@thebeaconjournal.com. Please report scores from home and away games and from wins and losses and include statistics from both teams. Let your athletic director and coach know if you do not see your school’s result. NOMINATE ATHLETES. Coaches are encouraged...
High school girls cross country: Perrysburg dominates D-I district meet

NAPOLEON — Perrysburg began its Division I girls cross country state title defense with a convincing district championship victory Saturday at Leaders Farms. The Yellow Jackets took five of the first six spots in winning with 19 points. Notre Dame Academy was second at 73 points, followed by Southview at 124 points and Bowling Green at 137 points. The top four teams and individuals finishing in the top 16 advance from Napoleon to the regional meet at Tiffin. Perrysburg’s Ava Beeks won in 18 minutes, 40.81 seconds. Start’s Sinai Douglas was second in 19:26.81, with the Yellow Jackets taking the third through sixth spots: AnnaSophia Gower (19:27.70) in third, Hannah Kersten (19:29.83) in fourth, Natalie Sanders (19:36.07) in fifth, and Sage Colon (19:40.17) in sixth. Averie Crawford (20:10.13) led Bowling Green with a ninth-place finish. Notre Dame’s Joelle Moore (20:22.45) was 10th. Southview’s Lily Duran (20:23.86) was 12th.
