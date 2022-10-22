ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

LehighValleyLive.com

High school football scoreboard for Oct. 20-22

Welcome to the lehighvalleylive.com high school football scoreboard for Oct. 20-22. REFRESH your browser for updated information. Panther Valley v. Pen Argyl (at Saucon Valley) - 2:30 p.m. Saturday. EPC. Allentown Central Catholic 35, Pocono Mountain East 0 - FINAL (Thursday) Emmaus 42, Easton 21 - FINAL. Freedom 24, Bethlehem...
NEW JERSEY STATE
abc27 News

Full Week 9 highlights from 2022 Friday Night Football on abc27

(WHTM) — High school football is back in action across Central Pennsylvania for the 2022 season with team's Week 9 games across the Midstate. Week 9 of the 26th season of Friday Night Football on abc27 featured the Game of the Week: Cumberland Valley at State College.
Titusville Herald

Saturday's Scores

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
abc27 News

Susquehanna Township outplays East Pennsboro in Week 9

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — Susquehanna Township claimed a 30-9 week-nine win over East Pennsboro on Friday, Oct. 21.
SUSQUEHANNA, PA
abc27 News

York High cruises past South Western in Week 9

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York High won their week nine matchup against South Western by a score of 52-14 on Friday, Oct. 21.
YORK, PA
abc27 News

Central Dauphin East blows out Central Dauphin in Week 9

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Central Dauphin East defeated Central Dauphin 35-0 in week nine on Friday, Oct. 21.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Carlisle takes down Altoona in Week 9

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle overcame Altoona in week nine, winning by a score of 24-14 on Friday, Oct. 21.
CARLISLE, PA
fcfreepress

Volleyball takes down East Stroudsburg in thrilling five-setter

The Shippensburg University volleyball team put up another thrilling five-set win against East Stroudsburg in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern division matchup on Saturday afternoon at Koehler Fieldhouse. Set scores were 20-25, 25-23, 25-17, 21-25, 15-12. How it happened. Shippensburg (14-11, 6-4 PSAC East) had four players posting...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Allegheny notebook: NA girls golfers finish 3rd at PIAAs

The North Allegheny girls golf team finished in third place at the PIAA team championships Oct. 19, at Penn State. The Tigers shot 251 to finish behind Phoenixville (240) and Peters Township (242). Katie Rose Rankin shot 6-over par 78 to lead the way for North Allegheny. Megan Manesiotis (85)...
WEXFORD, PA
fcfreepress

SU Women’s Soccer battles to a tie against Lock Haven

The Shippensburg University women’s soccer team ended in a 2-2 draw with Lock Haven on Saturday evening in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division matchup on Senior Day at David See Field. How it happened. Shippensburg (5-6-5, 4-5-5 PSAC East) gained an early lead after graduate Imogen...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA

