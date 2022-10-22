Read full article on original website
High school football scoreboard for Oct. 20-22
Welcome to the lehighvalleylive.com high school football scoreboard for Oct. 20-22. REFRESH your browser for updated information. Panther Valley v. Pen Argyl (at Saucon Valley) - 2:30 p.m. Saturday. EPC. Allentown Central Catholic 35, Pocono Mountain East 0 - FINAL (Thursday) Emmaus 42, Easton 21 - FINAL. Freedom 24, Bethlehem...
Full Week 9 highlights from 2022 Friday Night Football on abc27
(WHTM) — High school football is back in action across Central Pennsylvania for the 2022 season with team’s Week 9 games across the Midstate. Week 9 of the 26th season of Friday Night Football on abc27 featured the Game of the Week: Cumberland Valley at State College. Below is a complete list of highlights from […]
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 21, 2022
Apollo-Ridge 43, Serra Catholic 36 (OT) Mohawk at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m. Laurel at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m. SV: Luke Lawson 24 pass from Graham Hancox (Jacob Adams kick) CC: Peter Gonzalez 55 pass from Payton Wehner (kick) SV:...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 4A football roundup: No. 3 Central Valley rolls past No. 5 West Allegheny
Brett FitzSimmons ran for 141 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 3 Central Valley to a 55-7 victory over No. 5 West Allegheny (7-2, 4-2) in Class 4A Parkway Conference play Friday night. Antwon Johnson added 136 passing yards and a touchdown for Central Valley (9-0, 6-0), which led...
Titusville Herald
Saturday's Scores
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Susquehanna Township outplays East Pennsboro in Week 9
ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — Susquehanna Township claimed a 30-9 week-nine win over East Pennsboro on Friday, Oct. 21.
York High cruises past South Western in Week 9
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York High won their week nine matchup against South Western by a score of 52-14 on Friday, Oct. 21.
Central Dauphin East blows out Central Dauphin in Week 9
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Central Dauphin East defeated Central Dauphin 35-0 in week nine on Friday, Oct. 21.
Carlisle takes down Altoona in Week 9
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle overcame Altoona in week nine, winning by a score of 24-14 on Friday, Oct. 21.
Volleyball takes down East Stroudsburg in thrilling five-setter
The Shippensburg University volleyball team put up another thrilling five-set win against East Stroudsburg in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern division matchup on Saturday afternoon at Koehler Fieldhouse. Set scores were 20-25, 25-23, 25-17, 21-25, 15-12. How it happened. Shippensburg (14-11, 6-4 PSAC East) had four players posting...
Which Franklin County teams qualified for the district playoffs?
The postseason is here for many of the fall sports, and a few teams from Franklin County have not only qualified, but have a real chance of making some noise. In total, five county teams across three sports have punched their tickets for the playoffs, with four of the teams playing their opening round contest at home.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Allegheny notebook: NA girls golfers finish 3rd at PIAAs
The North Allegheny girls golf team finished in third place at the PIAA team championships Oct. 19, at Penn State. The Tigers shot 251 to finish behind Phoenixville (240) and Peters Township (242). Katie Rose Rankin shot 6-over par 78 to lead the way for North Allegheny. Megan Manesiotis (85)...
SU Women’s Soccer battles to a tie against Lock Haven
The Shippensburg University women’s soccer team ended in a 2-2 draw with Lock Haven on Saturday evening in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division matchup on Senior Day at David See Field. How it happened. Shippensburg (5-6-5, 4-5-5 PSAC East) gained an early lead after graduate Imogen...
Women’s Cross Country completes regular season at Lock Haven
The Shippensburg University women’s cross country team completed its final meet of the regular season on a beautiful Saturday afternoon in Clinton County with competition at Lock Haven’s annual Go Fast River Run. How it happened. Graduate Kyra Gerber (Dillsburg, Pa./Northern York) once again paced the Raiders and...
Mid-Penn boys soccer players to watch in the District 3 tournament
Hershey boys soccer team wins on last minute, double-overtime goal to beat Mechanicsburg District playoffs start this week, which means Mid-Penn teams set off on their quests to vie for District supremacy. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or...
