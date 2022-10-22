MT Lottery
HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ These Montana lotteries were drawn Friday:
Big Sky Bonus
10-16-22-30, Bonus: 5
(ten, sixteen, twenty-two, thirty; Bonus: five)
Estimated jackpot: $47,918
Lucky For Life
14-20-27-47-48, Lucky Ball: 3
(fourteen, twenty, twenty-seven, forty-seven, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: three)
Mega Millions
34-36-43-45-68, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2
(thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-three, forty-five, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $45,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 550,000,000
Comments / 0