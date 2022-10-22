ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Big Sky Bonus’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Montana Lottery’s “Big Sky Bonus” game were:

10-16-22-30, Bonus: 5

(ten, sixteen, twenty-two, thirty; Bonus: five)

Estimated jackpot: $47,918

MONTANA STATE
Comments / 0

