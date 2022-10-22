Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Evening’ game

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first Ironman California competition in Sacramento has been counted as a success, according to organizers. Sunday marked the first Sacramento-area Ironman competition after the inaugural race was canceled minutes before athletes hit the course in 2021. A deluge of rain last year caused parts of the course to be deemed dangerous for racers.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The No. 7 Montana Grizzlies fell to No. 2 Sacramento State 31-24 in overtime on Saturday evening. Asher O'Hara's touchdown in overtime proved to be the difference as the Hornets topped the Grizzlies. The Griz fell to 5-2 on the year and 2-2 in Big Sky Conference play. Meanwhile the Hornets improved to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in league play.
MISSOULA — The show goes on for the Montana Grizzlies. After UM lost its first game of the season over the weekend to Idaho, the Griz now look toward their next opponent. That, is Sacramento State, a team currently ranked No. 2 in the FCS, and though UM fell to No. 7 in the latest polls, it'll still be a Top-10 clash when the Hornets and Griz meet on Saturday evening in Sacramento, California, at Hornet Stadium with a national TV audience as well.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Watch a recap of the Week 9 High School Playbook show in the video above. See below for more scores and highlights from games. App users, click here. You can vote for the Week 10 Game of the Week here.
Auburn is a small, picturesque California town 30 miles northeast of the state’s capital city of Sacramento and due north of Folsom Lake. The town sits at Interstate 80 and California Highway 49. The region is divided into North Auburn and Auburn, and history and topography are the primary differences.
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A rural Nevada county’s plan to hand-count all paper ballots for the midterm elections is coming under renewed scrutiny just days before the tally is set to begin. The sticking point: How the county will keep the ongoing vote totals from leaking publicly. A...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A shooting at a parking lot at Grant Union High School on Friday night is being investigated as a homicide, the Sacramento Police Department said. At around 11:40 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the school to assist the Twin Rivers Police Department for reports of a shooting. The victim was a […]
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An earthquake shook things up a bit in NorCal on Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The 4.2 magnitude quake struck just outside of Fortuna, California. The earthquake was deep underground, striking around 14.6 miles below the surface and struck at precisely 11:16 a.m. on Sunday.
Police say a gun-buyback event they held Saturday in Sacramento was a success. Just before noon, the Sacramento Police Department tweeted, "Todays event was a great success. Thank you to everyone who participated. Details on the next gun buyback will be announced soon."Police say they received a total of 275 guns, two of which were illegal ghost guns. The guns were handed over anonymously, with no questions asked by law enforcement. The guns will be stored and destroyed at a later date. The event was held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Public Safety Center on Freeport Boulevard. Officers gave donors $50 for each functioning firearm turned in. In total, $12,000 worth of gift cards were handed out. "We recognize that community safety is a shared responsibility between the police department and the citizens we serve. I want to thank the community for their commitment and support of our efforts to keep guns from falling into the wrong hands," said Sacramento Police Chief Katherine Lester.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Most California students did not meet standards in math and English this year, state officials announced Monday in another example of test scores continuing to fall after the pandemic — including notable declines for Black and Latino children. Two out of three California students...
KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — A couple wanted in connection with murder cases in Arizona and Nevada has been found dead in a desert area southeast of Kingman, according to authorities. Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives said the bodies of 26-year-old Hunter McGuire and his girlfriend, 32-year-old Samantha Branek, were found lying next to each other Friday with gunshot wounds to the head. Lake Havasu City police said it appears McGuire shot himself, but it’s unclear if Branek’s wound was self-inflicted. The county medical examiner’s office will determine an official cause of death. The couple was being sought in connection with a double homicide in Kingman on June 28, according to authorities.
PHOENIX (AP) — Elected county officials in rural southeastern Arizona are considering a hand count of all ballots in the midterm election alongside the machine count even though the Cochise County attorney’s office and state authorities have said they don’t have legal authority. Cochise County Board of Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby have proposed the hand count being considered in a formal vote Monday afternoon. They are under pressure from voters in the heavily Republican county who believe Donald Trump’s false claims of fraud in the 2020 election. The third supervisor, a Democrat and Board Chair Ann English, has not taken a public position. A similar hand-count push in rural Nevada’s Nye County prompted a lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union, which argues it risks illegal release of election results. It is among the first counties in the nation to act on election conspiracies related to mistrust in voting machines.
ATLANTA (AP) — Early voting is going gangbusters in Georgia in the opening days of midterm balloting, fueling a new round of partisan jousting over Republicans’ overhaul of election procedures after Democrats’ 2020 victories in the state. Through Sunday, about 838,000 Georgians had cast their ballots, most of them in person at advance voting sites, the rest returning mail ballots. That’s almost 60% higher than advance voting totals at this point in 2018, the last midterm election. More than 10% of Georgia’s registered voters have already cast votes, a share that trails only Massachusetts and Vermont, where 22% and 16% of voters have sent in ballots, according to an Associated Press analysis of data collected by University of Florida professor Michael McDonald. California and Florida have each accepted more than 1 million mail ballots thus far. And the numbers nationwide are likely to accelerate this week as more states open early in-person polling places or send ballots to voters. “We’re seeing very robust numbers of people who are voting early, so at this point we’d have to see turnout crater before election day for the trajectory we’re on to change,” McDonald said.
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Comments / 0